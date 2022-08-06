AG's office: Police activity in Northfield, Tilton related to Northfield killings

Aug. 6—Northfield police and state investigators announced they are searching several areas around Northfield and Tilton in connection with the deaths of a mother and two young children in Northfield last week.

In a statement, the Attorney General's Office said investigators did not have new information, but would search several areas in Northfield and Tilton on Saturday as part of the normal investigative process into the homicides of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and sons Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1.

Law enforcement officials are searching Wethersfield Drive, the street where the family lived, as well as Shaker Road and Tilton Road in Northfield, Laconia Road in Tilton, and around the Interstate 93 exit ramps to Tilton.