AG's Office: Police investigating suspicious death in Winchester

Jul. 13—WINCHESTER — Police are at a residence investigating a suspicious death, the N.H. Attorney General's Office announced in a news release Wednesday evening.

The release does not specify where in Winchester the residence is but said additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation.

The Attorney General's Office did not immediately return a request for comment.

This is a developing story. The Sentinel will update this with additional information as soon as it becomes available.

