AG's office rules 2021 police killing of Pittsfield man 'legally justified'

Jul. 29—The police killing of a Pittsfield man last June was "legally justified," the Attorney General's Office decided after an investigation.

The Attorney General's Office released the results of its investigation into the police shooting of Anthony Hannon, 52, of Pittsfield, and found that the six officers who shot Hannon nine times were justified in their use of lethal force.

The report of the investigation, released Thursday, detailed how Hannon came to be in a standoff with police outside his home on June 14, 2021.

On June 13, 2021, according to the report, a woman filed a report with Pittsfield police alleging Hannon had sexually assaulted her when she was a child. The woman who made the report was identified only as a member of Hannon's family.

In the early morning hours of June 14, Hannon's family found out about the investigation. They told Hannon that police were investigating the assault allegations, and told Hannon they thought police were on their way to Hannon's house.

Police were not going to Hannon's home, the Attorney General's Office said, but Hannon was distraught and threatened suicide. Police called Hannon around 3 a.m. on June 14, they said, trying to get him to turn himself in.

But Hannon said he would not turn himself in, police said, and would not let his fiancée and two young children leave the house.

He said he would not leave the house alive, and spoke about killing himself or provoking police to shoot him, according to the report.

Pittsfield police called Hannon's fiancée, and tried to talk Hannon into leaving the house, they said. Hannon's fiancée and the children escaped the house before 7 a.m.

Pittsfield police called a SWAT team and negotiators, who again called Hannon.

Police negotiators spoke with Hannon on the phone for almost 7 hours on June 14, but said Hannon repeatedly said he wanted to die by suicide. Police said they tried to keep Hannon on the phone, to dissuade him from suicide.

Police said Hannon said he did not want to hurt the police officers, but wanted to die by suicide and referenced "suicide by cop."

Around 1:20 p.m., Hannon went to his door, holding his cell phone in one hand and a pistol to his head with the other. Police said Hannon called out, asking the officers he saw to shoot him. At the same time, police said Hannon told officers he did not want to hurt them, that he "supported" police.

Hannon at one point lowered the gun from his head, and three officers fired beanbag rounds at him, police said, in hopes he would drop the gun.

Police said Hannon did not drop the gun, but shot at police in the Bearcat.

One officer in the Bearcat called out, "He's shooting at us, he's shooting at us."

Officers said they heard a pinging sound of Hannon's bullet hitting the Bearcat armored vehicle.

At 2:20 p.m., six officers shot at Hannon.

The report from the Attorney General's Office decided that the officers were reasonably afraid for their lives when Hannon shot toward the Bearcat, and noted how quickly the situation shifted.

The report found that the nine officers who shot Hannon — the six who fired guns and three who fired beanbag rounds — were all justified in their use of force. None of the officers will be charged.

None of the officers had body-worn cameras, and the only video of Hannon's death was shot by a neighbor watching through a window.

Hannon was shot nine times, an autopsy found: five times in the back and buttocks, and four times in his arms and legs.

The six officers estimated they shot a total of 50 or more times at Hannon.

A toxicology report found only caffeine, nicotine and blood pressure medication in Hannon's body.

