AG's office says no charges will be filed in fatal Jaffrey stabbing

Mar. 7—The N.H. Attorney General's office will not bring charges against a Jaffrey man who admitting to stabbing 23-year-old Jake Seaburg in December.

Reilly Lawn, 23, said he accidentally stabbed Seaburg, of Massachusetts, during an altercation in the early morning hours of Dec. 12, according to a report issued by the AG's office Sunday afternoon. The report says there was not sufficient evidence to disprove that the stabbing was an accident.

"The Attorney General's Office has determined that the State would be unable to disprove the claimed defense of accident beyond a reasonable doubt," the report concluded. "Because such a claim would defeat any charges brought by the State, no homicide charges will be brought against Lawn in connection with the stabbing death of Jake Seaburg."

Seaburg, who spent part of his childhood in Jaffrey, died shortly after police arrived early on the morning of Dec. 12, 2020, of two stab wounds to the chest, according to the report. The incident occurred in the Jaffrey apartment Lawn shared with two roommates, who were both friends of Seaburg's.

According to a summary of facts in the AG's report, everyone in the apartment had been drinking during the night and had been hanging out for about an hour. The incident was preceded by a verbal argument between Lawn and Seaburg that quickly escalated, to the surprise of the three witnesses there, and Seaburg "initiated the physical confrontation," according to the report. Lawn had grabbed a knife as Seaburg approached him, the report says.

Seaburg punched Lawn, causing him to fall to the ground, with Seaburg falling on top of him, the report says. Lawn told investigators he believed Seaburg was stabbed "accidentally" when Seaburg landed atop him, and that he stabbed Seaburg in self-defense when Seaburg was on him and punching him. After Seaburg was pulled off Lawn, Lawn called 911, the report says.

Story continues

Though the AG's office said evidence supported Lawn's claim of an accident, it concluded he was not legally justified to use deadly force under state self-defense laws. The report says Lawn never believed Seaburg to be armed and stabbed him "not to stop what he believed to be the use or imminent use of deadly physical force by Mr. Seaburg, but rather to stop Mr. Seaburg's physical beating."

Seaburg's sister, Nicole Letourneau, said her family was shocked to learn that no charges would be brought against Lawn. She said she believes her brother was defending himself, rather than the other way around, and she'd hoped the Attorney General's Office would make an arrest and provide the family with some closure.

"We want to see justice," she told The Sentinel Sunday afternoon. "I think this is absolutely insane, that someone can stab someone twice, resulting in death, and just walk away. And just call it an accident."

She said her family plans to pursue any legal avenues open to them. She called the Attorney General's decision "unfair" and said Lawn will have to live with his actions "for the rest of his life."

Lawn could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday.

The report can be found at www.doj.nh.gov/news/2021/documents/20210307-seaburg-report.pdf

Mia Summerson can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or msummerson@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @MiaSummerson