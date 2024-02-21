AG's office seeks to close Austin massage parlor where illegal sex acts were reported

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office asked the courts in Williamson County to close a massage parlor where his office said illegal sex acts occurred.

A nuisance abatement lawsuit filed in the 395th Judicial District Court of Williamson County on Feb. 13 stated that an investigation by the Human Trafficking Criminal Investigations Unit in the attorney general's office found that men would leave large monetary tips to receive sexual favors at the Essence Massage parlor in Northwest Austin.

The attorney general's office began investigating Essence Massage in August 2022 after discovering reviews on websites that said people had received sexual services for money at the parlor, the lawsuit said. Investigators said they found numerous reviews with those claims from 2018 through January of this year.

Members of the investigating unit set up surveillance on various dates at the parlor, the lawsuit said, and only saw men enter the building located at 13233 Pond Springs Road. Investigators then interviewed four men who were seen entering the parlor in November. Three of them admitted to receiving sexual services for leaving a large tip, according to the lawsuit.

A nuisance abatement lawsuit does not prove that a property owner is guilty, only that "the property owner allowedthe illegal activity to occur on the property or failed to make reasonable attempts to stop it," according to the attorney general's office.

The attorney general's office asked the court, which is overseen by Judge Ryan Larson, to have the landlords, property owners and the owner of Essence Massage appear before the court for a hearing, in addition to stopping the business from using the property for illegal activities.

After that hearing, if the attorney general's office wins the case, Paxton's office is asking the court to shut down the establishment. The lawsuit was filed against the landlords of the property and the business owner.

The American-Statesman reached out to Essence Massage parlor about the lawsuit and was told the owner was "on vacation" and to reach out when they return. Attempts by the Statesman to reach one of the property owners listed in the lawsuit were not successful.

A representative of the 395th District Court in Williamson County did not immediately return a request for comment.

The attorney general's office further noted in a press release sent Wednesday that there are about 1,000 illegal massage businesses in Texas, with many using victims of human trafficking to perform sexual services for money. However, the lawsuit against Essence Massage said it was "not alleging human trafficking" occurred at the business.

