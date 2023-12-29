AG's office seeks disciplinary action against Tonawanda police chief

Dec. 29—New York State Attorney General Letitia James wants officials in Tonawanda to take disciplinary action against the city's police chief for his actions while he was an officer during what her office described as an "improper" arrest involving two teenagers in July 2022.

The attorney general's recommendation was released Friday as part of a report from James' Law Enforcement Misconduct Investigative Office which determined that Tonawanda Police Chief Robert Clontz, who was a detective lieutenant at the time of the teenagers' arrests, used excessive force and displayed poor decision-making throughout the encounter,

The findings followed a review of evidence in the case, including body-worn camera footage, social media videos and interviews.

The attorney general's misconduct investigative office concluded that Clontz improperly arrested a 16-year-old and 15-year-old without reasonable cause on July 20, 2022, and that his actions unnecessarily escalated the situation.

As part of its report, the attorney general's office has recommended that the city's police department discipline Clontz. It also has encouraged the department to update its use of force policy to comply with state law and to provide training on the use of force and interacting with minors to its officers.

"Following a thorough review of the facts of the matter, (the Misconduct Investigative Office) concluded that Det. Lt. Clontz lacked reasonable cause to arrest Minor 1, was not authorized to arrest Minor 2 for the alleged charges because he was only 15 years old and used excessive force in arresting Minor 2," the attorney general's office concluded. "The (Misconduct Investigative Office) also concluded that Det. Lt. Clontz made a series of poor tactical decisions throughout the encounter, which unnecessarily heightened risk."

The attorney general's review stemmed from a July 20, 2022 encounter that Clontz had with two brothers, one who was 15 and the other who was 16 at the time of the incident. According to the AG's report, both minors were attending an outdoor festival when they were stopped by Clontz and other Tonawanda police officers at the corner of Main and Niagara streets in Tonawanda. The officers directed one of the brothers, who had been riding a bicycle, to dismount and continue on foot. The brothers then proceeded to cross the Renaissance Bridge from Tonawanda to North Tonawanda, according to the report.

The AG's office indicated that Clontz followed the boys, eventually catching up to them on the bridge. At that point, according to the report, Clontz pushed one of the minors twice and repeatedly instructed the boys to keep going. The report notes that one of the boys took out his cellphone to begin recording the encounter, at which point Clontz put his hand on the boy's neck and told him he was under arrest. The minor, according to the report, ducked Clontz and continued to walk, when Clontz grabbed his arms from behind.

The encounter was captured on cellphone video by the other brother. The video showed that when a civilian bystander asked if he could help, Clontz allowed him to put his arm around the neck of one of the boys.

According to the report, when other officers arrived, they placed one of the boys in handcuffs and Clontz approached the other brother and placed him in what appeared to be a chokehold that the attorney general's office said may only legally be used when deadly force is authorized and which was not permissible under the circumstances. According to the report, Clontz fell to the ground and held the second minor prone by the neck for about a minute.

"Det. Lt. Clontz said he was attempting to use a move he had seen demonstrated online in a mixed martial arts video, and that it was the first time he had attempted the move. He claimed he was not attempting an illegal chokehold," the report notes.

City of Tonawanda Mayor John L. White told the Buffalo News on Friday that he would not make any comment until after he was able to review the full report from the attorney general. He added that he "100%" supports Clontz as police chief and described the release of the report as a "surprise."