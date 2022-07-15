AG's Office: Winchester man was killed days before police found him

Jul. 15—WINCHESTER — The man police found dead in a Scofield Mountain Road home Wednesday morning was fatally shot several days earlier, according to the N.H. Attorney General's Office.

Police arrested Keegan Duhaime, 26, of Winchester on Wednesday on two counts of second-degree murder alleging he killed Timothy Hill, 72, the previous Saturday, the AG's Office said in a news release.

An autopsy conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg determined Hill's death to be a homicide caused by a single gunshot wound to the head, Thursday's news release states.

Both Hill and Duhaime lived at the home at 484 Scofield Mountain Road where officers found Hill's body shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, when they conducted a welfare check, the AG's Office said in an earlier news release.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, caution tape and several vehicles — including police cruisers and a State Police Major Crimes van — remained outside the timber-framed home. Neighbored by residential properties with goat and sheep farms, the house with a large attached garage is tucked into the woods off winding dirt roads several miles west of the Ashuelot Covered Bridge.

Duhaime is the grandson of Hill's wife, who also lived at the home, Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward said. Hill was a licensed forester, according to a directory maintained by UNH Cooperative Extension. Duhaime graduated from Keene High School in 2015.

One of the murder charges against Duhaime alleges he knowingly caused Hill's death by shooting him, and the other alleges he recklessly caused his death "under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life," according to the AG's Office.

Duhaime was taken into custody shortly after noon Wednesday and arrested on second-degree murder charges late that night, according to Ward. He waived his arraignment in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene on Thursday and was ordered held without bail. As of the court's closing for the day, documents filed in the case offered no new details.

