AGs to Sue Google, Alleging ‘Dark Pattern’ to Track Users

Adriana Lee
·2 min read

A multistate effort to crack down on large technology companies got underway Monday as the attorney general from the District of Columbia sued Google over shady user-tracking tactics, with AGs from Indiana, Texas and Washington preparing to follow suit.

For years, the search giant offered privacy settings that appeared to give people control over data, such as location information. The AGs believe they amounted to false promises and allege that from 2014 to 2019, the company undertook “dark patterns” designed to manipulate or push users into giving up location data anyway.

More from WWD

Google uses tricks to continuously seek to track a user’s location,” explained Karl A. Racine, D.C.’s attorney general, who described the bipartisan suit as an “overdue enforcement action against a flagrant violator of privacy and the laws of our states.”

Online advertising platforms rely on user-tracking to target ads, a key practice in what has become big business across social, search and video. Noting historic gains in digital ad spending, eMarketer expects even greater growth this year that will break more than $500 billion.

With that much at stake, platforms aren’t likely to stop tracking users entirely. But as pressure mounts over privacy concerns, the focus hones in on transparency. The goal is to make people aware of such features and give them control over the settings.

The D.C. lawsuit filed Monday said Google has “powerful financial incentive” to make that hard for consumers. It alleged that the company engaged in deceptive actions that misled people into thinking that turning off location settings would keep their whereabouts private.

“Yet, even when consumers explicitly opted out of location tracking by turning location history off, Google nevertheless recorded consumers’ locations via other means,” the filing argued. “Although Web & App Activity setting is automatically enabled for all Google accounts, the company’s disclosures during Google account creation did not mention or draw consumers’ attention to the setting until 2018.”

The suit also described “dark patterns” to sway user behavior, such as warning that turning off location sharing would compromise the functionality of some apps.

In a statement to the media, Google denied the accusations and pointed to updates in recent years to offer more transparency, simplicity and control over location settings.

“The Attorneys General are bringing a case based on inaccurate claims and outdated assertions about our settings,” said Google spokesman José Castañeda. “We have always built privacy features into our products and provided robust controls for location data. We will vigorously defend ourselves and set the record straight.”

Google has faced lawsuits over privacy and advertising practices before, though the latest case comes amid a more recent and broader effort to hold large technology companies accountable. Google parent Alphabet, Apple, Facebook’s Meta, Amazon and others have been facing increasing scrutiny over acquisitions, app store policies, marketplace behavior and many other issues, which may lead to greater regulation over how Big Tech operates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • States, D.C. allege Google deceives users to obtain location data

    Attorneys general in Washington, D.C., Texas, Indiana and Washington state are suing Google for allegedly deceiving consumers to obtain their location data.Driving the news: The lawsuit alleges that Google uses "dark patterns, including repeated nudging, misleading pressure tactics, and evasive and deceptive descriptions of location features and settings, to cause users to provide more and more location data (inadvertently or out of frustration)."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • Mercury Systems' (NASDAQ:MRCY) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

    When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Furthermore...

  • Amazon discloses staff injury rates showing where it is worse or better than peers

    Amazon has not reported worldwide incident figures before. The disclosures follow growing public scrutiny of the Seattle-based company's labor practices. Reports in recent years by Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and the Washington Post found serious injury rates at many Amazon facilities to be around double industry standards.

  • Google gets hit with a new lawsuit over 'deceptive' location tracking

    Washington, DC, Texas, Washington state and Indiana announced the latest lawsuit against Big Tech Monday, alleging that Google deceived users by collecting their location data even when they believed that kind of tracking was disabled. "Google falsely led consumers to believe that changing their account and device settings would allow customers to protect their privacy and control what personal data the company could access," DC Attorney General Karl Racine said. "The truth is that contrary to Google’s representations it continues to systematically surveil customers and profit from customer data."

  • Googleplex architect has one word to describe that work environment: 'Dangerous'

    "This notion that you can provide everything that would support a worker's life on campus might appear to be extremely generous and supportive," office designer Clive Wilkinson told NPR. "But it also has a whole range of potentially negative impacts."

  • Facebook parent Meta creates powerful AI supercomputer to support metaverse

    The social media giant said it hopes the machine will help lay the groundwork for its building of the metaverse, a virtual reality construct intended to supplant the internet as we know it today.

  • Is SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV) Trading At A 44% Discount?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of SciDev Limited ( ASX:SDV ) by taking the expected...

  • On The Money — Support for new COVID-19 relief grows

    Happy Monday and welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.Today's Big Deal: Lawmakers say support has been building for legislation aimed at supporting businesses that have been disproportionately hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.We'll also look at a group of 27 House members calling on leadership to bring up a bill barring...

  • Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $68.57, moving +0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • What's in Store for Crown Castle (CCI) This Earnings Season?

    Crown Castle's (CCI) Q4 results are likely to reflect benefits from elevated tower space demand amid a high carrier network spending.

  • Cardi B Wins Million-Dollar Defamation Verdict Against YouTuber

    A federal jury on Monday sided with Cardi B on her accusations that a YouTuber waged a “malicious campaign” to hurt the superstar’s reputation, issuing a verdict that the woman had defamed the rapper and awarding the star more than $1 million in damages. Following a two-week trial that featured testimony from both women, the […]

  • States, DC sue Google over user location tracking

    The District of Columbia and three states are suing Google. They allege the internet search giant deceives consumers and invades their privacy by making it nearly impossible for them to stop their location from being tracked. (Jan. 24)

  • 1 Green Flag for Rivian in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been one of the most talked-about names in the EV sector since its initial public offering (IPO) in Nov. 2021. The company raised a staggering $12 billion from its public listing and has the backing of e-commerce giant Amazon, which led a $700 million investment round in Rivian in 2019. Ironically, what has been one of the top sources of pressure on Rivian's share price also remains its biggest green flag to watch -- that being its relationship with Amazon and the up to 100,000 delivery van orders that come with it.

  • Truckers say an electronic device that measures the hours they drive each day sometimes leaves them stranded just 30 minutes from home

    Brian Pape says electronic logging devices drove him out of the trucking industry: "That was it for me. I sold my equipment and I was gone."

  • Plaid must pay $58 million to users of Venmo, Robinhood and other apps

    Even if you've never heard of a company called Plaid, they may owe you part of a multi-million dollar lawsuit settlement.

  • Life After Oil Arrives in Lake That Minted Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Lake Maracaibo is, in many ways, the unlikeliest of homes for a burgeoning shrimp farm industry. After a century of relentless oil drilling, much of it carried out in a reckless and haphazard manner in the final years, its surface is stained by petroleum slicks and choked with rusted-out rigs that stretch high into the sky.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Eras

  • Cardi B Awarded $1.25 Million in Defamation Lawsuit Victory Over Tasha K

    Rapper sued the blogger for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress over false claims she had herpes, used cocaine, and worked as a prostitute

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • Workers at a Wisconsin hospital sought new jobs with higher pay — then the hospital sued to stop them from leaving

    ThedaCare said in a complaint that Ascension had "poached" the hospital's workers as the region struggles amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

  • Lawsuit: 1st Wyoming Black sheriff fires deputy for racism

    Wyoming’s first Black sheriff last year fired a white deputy who is accused of tormenting a Black subordinate for years with racist name-calling that led him to quit, a new federal lawsuit reveals. Albany County Patrol Sgt. Christian Handley once drove past and yelled a profanity and the N-word at Cpl. Jamin Johnson while Johnson and his wife and children were walking out of their home, according to one example of racism alleged in the discrimination lawsuit filed last week.