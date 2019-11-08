Is AGTech Holdings (HKG:8279) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies AGTech Holdings Limited (HKG:8279) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is AGTech Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, AGTech Holdings had HK$432.0m of debt at June 2019, down from HK$637.9m a year prior. But it also has HK$2.24b in cash to offset that, meaning it has HK$1.81b net cash.

How Healthy Is AGTech Holdings's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that AGTech Holdings had liabilities of HK$645.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of HK$46.7m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$2.24b and HK$116.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast HK$1.66b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that AGTech Holdings's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. On this view, it seems its balance sheet is as strong as a black-belt karate master. Simply put, the fact that AGTech Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is AGTech Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, AGTech Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to HK$155m, which is a fall of 50%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is AGTech Holdings?

While AGTech Holdings lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually booked a paper profit of HK$36m. So taking that on face value, and considering the cash, we don't think its very risky in the near term. With mediocre revenue growth in the last year, we're don't find the investment opportunity particularly compelling. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how AGTech Holdings's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.

