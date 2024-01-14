Ah, but do you know the provenance?

Provenance.

How many of us knew what that word meant before “Antiques Roadshow” came along? I thought it was a part of France.

Even so, in my student-of-art-history phase, I learned the importance of knowing the unbroken story of a historic painting. Is it really a Caravaggio? Where’s it from? Where’s it been? Prove everything.

Did the professor use the word “provenance” that day? Maybe. All I remember is taking notes about all things Caravaggesque. Just because the illumination is beaming upward doesn’t make it a Caravaggio. If you find such a painting in your attic, it’s probably not a Caravaggio. You’re welcome.

But if you have an attic, find something for “Roadshow” if they come your way. What better way to learn about your treasure? And to start paying premiums to insure your previously uninsured priceless whatever. (Smiley face.)

All that to say that provenance matters. If you’ve got belongings you’re going to have to liquidate with a huge garage sale, pre- or post-mortem, and you want your junk to bring good money, make up some good stories.

Just kidding. The truth usually works fine. For instance, these old pillows are stuffed with feathers from Grandma Green’s feather bed. True. Or this big jar of white sand with the blue lid is from White Sands, collected in 1959.

I just looked up the sand. It’s contraband. Let’s say I made that one up.

Meanwhile, I’ve got a recently acquired pawnshop alto sax to sell so I’m piecing together an intriguing theoretical history thereof. (Intrigue is a given when it comes to well-worn vintage musical instruments.)

Inside the case was a tattered marching band line-up. So many names! Some Facebook research revealed the schematic was for a 1960s Spearman, Texas high school band. Go Lynxes!

The saxophone must have landed thereafter in the grubby hands of a rambunctious junior high musician before finding its way into the real world, probably sold by the school, assuming they owned it, or maybe even having been given to a deserving student or having been stolen by whoever. Looks like it ended up in a bar brawl.

If my detective persona is enjoying itself, maybe it’s because I’m inspired by a Sir Arthur Conan Doyle spin-off set in Texas: “A Study in Crimson: Or, the Tale of the Red Man” by Will Brandon.

Yep, it’s elementary my dear reader. When provenance is the goal, don your Sherlock hat and let your imagination string together some believable possibilities, the wilder the better.

Fantasy aside, I did eventually e-communicate with one Spearman band alum. Alas, he couldn’t help me determine who might have played the horn back when.

Then there it was, right before my eyes! A fresh new name! In an adolescent scrawl, “Karl Smith” is etched into the trim on the case.

Karl Smith, where are you? I’m envisioning a strong colorful character. You’re gonna be a big star in my tale of provenance.

