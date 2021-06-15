Vladimir Putin won't guarantee opposition leader Alexei Navalny will leave prison alive

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – Russian President Vladimir Putin said he could not guarantee opposition leader Alexei Navalny would leave prison alive and denied ordering an assassination attempt on the anti-corruption crusader.

Putin's remarks, made in an interview with NBC News that aired in part on Monday, mark a fresh provocation from the Russian autocrat as he prepares to sit down with U.S. President Joe Biden for a high-stakes summit this week.

The two leaders will meet June 16 in Geneva, amid escalating tensions over the Kremlin's cyberattacks and election interference in the U.S. and Putin's efforts to stifle dissent inside Russia.

Read more: From Reagan and Gorbachev to Biden and Putin: 6 meetings show how the US-Russia relationship has evolved

Navalny, an activist and one of Putin's fiercest critics, returned to Russia from Germany in January after recovering from poisoning with a nerve agent. He was detained shortly after his arrival in Moscow and sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for violating the terms of his probation while he was treated abroad.

Navalny initially went on a hunger strike, and his allies say he came close to death before ending his strike on the advice of doctors.

Asked if he could guarantee Navanly would leave prison alive, Putin claimed he had no say over the matter.

"Look, such decisions in this country are not made by the president," Putin said.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Two trials against Navalny are being held Moscow City Court one considering an appeal against his imprisonment in the embezzlement case and another announcing a verdict in the defamation case.
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Two trials against Navalny are being held Moscow City Court one considering an appeal against his imprisonment in the embezzlement case and another announcing a verdict in the defamation case.

Pressed on Navalny's status, Putin said, "He will not be treated any worse than anybody else."

Biden said on Monday that it would be a "tragedy" if Navalny died in jail. "It would do nothing but hurt his relationships with the rest of the world, in my view, and with me," he said during a news conference in Brussels after meeting with NATO leaders.

Navalny's case is likely to be one of many flashpoints between Biden and Putin during Wednesday's meeting.

The U.S. intelligence community has determined with "high confidence" that Russia's Federal Security Service used the nerve agent Novichok to poison Navalny last August. The Biden administration imposed sanctions on Russia in the wake of that finding.

Putin has denied any involvement in the attack on Navalny, a position he repeated to NBC.

"We don't have this kind of habit of assassinating anybody," Putin said when pressed on Navalny's poisoning.

The Russian leader also flatly denied that Moscow was behind the recent SolarWinds cyberattack or that the Kremlin interfered in the 2020 presidential election. The Biden administration has sanctioned Russia over both of those matters.

"We have been accused of all kinds of things," Putin told NBC. "Election interference, cyberattacks and so on and so forth. And not once, not once, not one time, did they bother to produce any kind of evidence or proof. Just unfounded accusations."

More: Biden will confront Vladimir Putin about ransomware as cyberattacks increase in US

Putin said the U.S.-Russia relationship has "deteriorated to what is the lowest point in recent years," but said he and Biden would be able to work together on issues of "mutual interest," such as arms control.

He shrugged off questions about Biden's affirmative answer, during an interview earlier this year, when he was asked if Putin was a "killer."

Biden did not back away from that characterization during Monday's news conference. "When I was asked that question on air, I answered it honestly, Biden said. "I don't think it matters a whole lot in terms of this next meeting we're about to have."

A look ahead: With US-Russia relations at low point, Biden, Putin each bring a wariness to Geneva summit

Putin said he works with people he disagrees with all the time. "People with whom I work ... we argue," the Russia leader said. "We are not bride and groom. We don't swear everlasting love and friendship."

He did, however, offer warm words for former President Donald Trump, who tried to cultivate close ties with Putin even as his advisers pressed for a tough approach to Russia.

"Mr. Trump is an extraordinary individual, talented individual. Otherwise he would not have become U.S. president," Putin said.

Related: Poisoning nearly killed Alexei Navalny. Now, Biden is sanctioning Putin allies in Russia

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vladimir Putin refuses to guarantee Alexei Navalny's safety in prison

Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID-19 vaccine doses can improve immunity in solid organ transplant recipients: Study

    An extra boost of a vaccine may mean more protection for organ transplant recipients in their fight against COVID-19, a new study finds. Unlike the robust immune response and protection found in their immunocompetent counterparts, these individuals have been shown to have a blunted immune response when given COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Immunocompromised individuals were excluded from studies of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

  • Man dies from injuries weeks after Kansas City crash leaves him hospitalized

    The man killed is the 30th victim of a fatal crash in Kansas City this year.

  • Abbott faces two major obstacles in quest to finish Trump border wall

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is vowing to finish former President Donald Trump's wall along the state's border with Mexico, but the path forward may be a long one that does little to prevent illegal immigration any time soon.

  • Man charged in Jan. 6 riot who 'chugged' wine in Capitol wants to run for Congress

    Jason Riddle told NBC Boston that he's still working on the details of his campaign, but plans to run to represent New Hampshire's second district in 2022.

  • Iran says it produced 6.5 kg of uranium enriched to 60%

    Iran has made 6.5 kg (14 lb) of uranium enriched to up to 60%, the government said on Tuesday, detailing a move that rattled the country's nuclear talks with world powers by taking the fissile material a step towards nuclear weapons-grade of 90%. Government spokesman Ali Rabiei was quoted by state media as saying the country had also produced 108 kg of uranium enriched to 20% purity, indicating quicker output than the rate required by the Iranian law that created the process. Iran said in April it would begin enriching uranium to 60% purity, a move that would take the uranium much closer to the 90% suitable for a nuclear bomb, after Tehran accused arch-foe Israel of sabotaging a key nuclear site.

  • Tua Tagovailoa throw three interceptions during “torrential rains”

    Much was made on Monday about the performance of New England quarterbacks during a minicamp practice in the rain. It’s raining on Tuesday in South Florida, and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is struggling. Via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, the second-year quarterback was intercepted three times in “torrential” rains. The interceptions were made [more]

  • At NATO summit, a discussion of collective defense against cyberattacks

    NATO’S COLLECTIVE CYBER DEFENSE: Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty is the heart of the alliance, a commitment from NATO nations to protect each other. “Article 5 is: An attack on one is an attack on all,” President Joe Biden said yesterday in Cornwall, before departing England for today’s NATO summit in Brussels. “You remember what happened on 9/11. We were attacked. Immediately, NATO supported us.”

  • Putin on successor: Ready to support critic if he is true to Russia

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin has told U.S. television network NBC that, when asked about plans for a successor, he is ready to support someone who is faithful to the country even if he is critical of the president. "If I see an individual, even if he is critical of some of my activities, but I see that the individual...is faithful to the country..., whatever his attitude towards me is, I would do everything to support such people," the Kremlin website quoted Putin as saying. Putin has dominated Russian politics since 2000.

  • Will Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Continue to Surge Higher?

    As of late, it has definitely been a great time to be an investor of Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT).

  • Canadian dollar gains as investors look past factory sales fall

    The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors shrugged off domestic data showing a decline in factory sales and awaited a Federal Reserve policy decision this week, with the loonie recouping some of Friday's decline. Canadian factory sales fell 2.1% in April from March, Statistics Canada said. "Zooming out from the disruptions seen in the auto industry, the outlook for manufacturing sales is not all that bad," Omar Abdelrahman, an economist at TD Economics, said in a note.

  • Introducing STERIS (NYSE:STE), The Stock That Zoomed 195% In The Last Five Years

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...

  • Frustrated Jokic ejected after flagrant foul for hitting Payne in face

    Nikola Jokic has himself to blame for this frustration foul.

  • Harpoon Therapeutics'(NASDAQ:HARP) Share Price Is Down 13% Over The Past Year.

    It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make...

  • Biden at NATO Summit: Alexei Navalny’s Death Would Erode U.S-Russia Relations

    During a press conference at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Brussels, President Joe Biden stated that if imprisoned Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, a staunch critic of Vladimir Putin's regime, were to perish in detention, it would have a deteriorating effect on U.S.-Russia relations.

  • Report says technology kept 2020 census below expected cost

    The 2020 census is expected to cost $14.2 billion, well below a previous estimate of $15.6 billion, reflecting a slowdown in the price tag for the nation's head count thanks to technological innovations, according to a new watchdog report released Monday. The lower cost came even though the Census Bureau spent an extra $1.1 billion responding to the pandemic, whose spread in the U.S. coincided with the start of the nation’s head count for most U.S. residents in March 2020. Technological innovations allowed most households to answer the census questionnaire online for the first time instead of just by mail or phone, surprising statisticians with a self-response rate that exceeded expectations.

  • Brother of American prisoner: ‘Thankfulness and hope’ as Biden meets Putin

    David Whelan, the brother of American Paul Whelan who has been imprisoned for years in Russia, discusses his case and hopes for his brother’s release.

  • Biden holds cards close ahead of Putin meeting by declining to define 'success'

    President Joe Biden repeatedly declined to answer questions Monday about how he defines a successful meeting with Vladimir Putin.

  • Biden calls Putin a ‘worthy adversary’ but says US must prove democracy can prevail

    President Joe Biden said that Russia’s Vladimir Putin was a “worthy adversary” but defended his plans to meet with him next week at a press conference on Monday following the first day of a NATO summit in Brussels. Mr Biden declined to preview what he would consider to be a successful meeting with the Russian leader while explaining that it was important for the US to confront its adversary regarding issues such as cyber crime and election interference. Mr Biden’s comments came at the end of the first day of meetings with NATO allies including Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip ErdoÄan, and ahead of his meeting with the Russian leader in Geneva.

  • Analysis: Murkiness of Russia's ransomware role complicates Biden summit mission

    As U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin over ransomware gangs in his country that twice recently targeted critical American infrastructure, his administration is publicly blaming the Russian government for allowing those criminals to profit without prosecution. The FBI and private cybersecurity companies have not disclosed any evidence showing Russian government involvement in the ransomware attacks on U.S. fuel transporter Colonial Pipeline Co and meatpacker JBS SA of Brazil. Putin has called the idea that Russia was responsible absurd.

  • Biden: NATO defense pact is a 'sacred obligation'

    U.S. President Joe Biden offered an unequivocal commitment to defend fellow NATO countries on Monday."Article 5 we take as a sacred obligation."Article five is the mutual-defense clause of the military alliance. "I just want all of Europe to know that the United States is there."The members are in Brussels for an annual summit.Biden sought to rally Western allies to support a U.S. strategy to contain China's military rise, and present a united front in the face of Russian aggression.Allied leaders are concerned about Russia's recent military build-up near Ukraine, as well as its covert and cyber attacks to undermine Western states.Moscow denies any wrongdoing. Beijing, while not seen as an outright adversary, is no longer seen as a benign trading partner.Here's how NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg put it:"China does not share our values. We see how they crack down on democratic protests in Hong Kong. [FLASH] All of this matters for our security."Another topic at the NATO summit is the handover of power in Washington.Biden's predecessor disparaged the alliance as obsolete, harangued members to pay more for mutual defense, and sometimes appeared to cozy up to their number one adversary, Moscow.Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte seemed relieved to see the U.S. administration once again committed to the principles of the defense pact."I also was able to work with Trump, of course it was a bit more awkward, sometimes. [FLASH] But I think with (U.S. President) Joe Biden, it's more natural again. Thank you."Biden will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday.