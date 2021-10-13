Get ahead of Black Friday 2021 with savings at this Amazon Epic Deals event

Why wait for Black Friday when Amazon's Epic Deals has everything from noise-canceling earbuds to a Le Creuset pan?

Are you waiting to jump on the Black Friday deals this year? If so, you’re in for a rude awakening. With an uptick in demand and a shortage in supply, your best bet is to shop early—and Amazon's Epic Deals sale event is the best place to start.

Amazon is offering some of the most in-demand products for a fraction of the price. Choose from an array of items including gift cards, tech products, kitchen essentials, personal care items, fashion, beauty, games, and more—but don't wait, since some of these deals expire today.

If you’re looking for a timeless kitchen essential for your home or maybe even a gift for someone really special in your life, check out the Le Creuset enameled cast iron sauteuse pan for only $179.95, a savings of $120.05 from the $300 list price. While we haven’t tried this model, its bigger sister, the Le Creuset 5.5-quart round dutch oven ($299), is one of our favorite Dutch ovens. The 3.5-quart oven is perfect for soups, casseroles and other delectable dishes—and, like other Le Creuset ovens, we'd expect it to have large, easy-to-use handles and show-stopping looks.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, one of many pieces of tech on sale at Amazon, has a vibrant and responsive display.

If you’ve been wanting to get a watch compatible with your Android phone, look no further. Take a look at the selection of Samsung Galaxy watches, which start at only $199.99, with savings of up to 21% off. Included in the sale is the Galaxy Watch 3 ($379.99), which our tester called "positively packed with features" with "silky-smooth performance."

These are only the tip of the iceberg, but don't worry: We’ve compiled a list of today's top deals. Just don't wait—these buys won't last.

Shop our picks from the Amazon Epic Deals event

The Apple AirPods Pro are one of the most popular earbuds on the market and you can get one for 21% off.

