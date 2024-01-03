Ahead of city vote, NC residents renew opposition to planned Buc-ee’s mega gas station

Ahead of a city council vote that could pave the way for one of the world’s largest gas stations in Mebane, local residents on Wednesday renewed opposition to a Buc-ee’s mega travel stop being built there.

A 74,000-square foot travel plaza across 32 acres at 1425 Trollingwood-Hawfields Road is proposed by the Texas-based Buc-ee’s, known for its beaver mascot logo and clean bathrooms.

“All this company cares about is their bottom line,” Del Ward, an organizer with Voice for Orange County, said at a noon press conference outside of Mebane City Hall.

“They could care less about what the environmental, traffic or business repercussions that their gas station being built may have on the communities that they build in, and around,” Ward said.

Didn’t Buc-ee’s want to build here before? Yes. This is Buc-ee’s second attempt at building in the Triangle area.. Orange County residents rallied against the company’s first proposal in 2020 to build in Efland, in the western part of the county.

Orange County commissioners rejected the plan, saying the proposed 64,000-square-foot store and its 80-foot sign were too big.

Where does the new project stand? The Mebane City Council is slated to review and could vote on Buc-ee’s latest proposal during a meeting that begins at 6 p.m. Monday.

The city’s Planning Board voted 6-3 last month to recommend the council deny the project.

On Wednesday, residents and community activists spoke against the plans before delivering a petition to the city manager.

“Should we just be told what’s in our best interest, or should we be given the dignity of our choices?” said Mebane resident Jason Keck.

Former Native American trading path: Keck and his partner Crystal Cavalier-Keck of the group 7 Directions for Service emphasized the environmental impact.

Building a Buc-ee’s in the Hawfields Road area could pollute Back Creek and the Haw River, which is sacred to the Occaneechi band of the Saponi Nation.

“(They’re) destroying historic relics such as my ancestors’ trading path,” said Cavalier-Keck, a Mebane native and tribal member. “They’re building right through it.”

Cavalier-Keck said the area is part of the historic Indian Trading Path, or Catawba Path, which connects the area along Old N.C. 10, Bowden Road and Old Hillsborough Road. It connects to tribal lands in Orange County.

Buc-ee’s, pictured in New Braunfels, Texas, is eyeing its first North Carolina location for its popular travel plaza and gas station.

How big would the Buc-ee’s be? The new Buc-ee’s would be about the size of the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, which is 33 acres big. Residents say that’s too much for Mebane, which is located mostly in Alamance County and partly in Orange County.

All told, the mega gas station would have 120 fueling spots (60 pump stations) and about 650 parking spaces.

Buc-ee’s’ Mebane project details

▪ CSMS Management LLC, which is affiliiated with Buc-ee’s, paid $12.8 million for the land last October, according to Alamance County records.

▪ The seller, CHI/Acquisitions, LP, had bought the land as part of a 90-acre, $14 million deal last year.

▪ CHI/Acquisitions is the development arm of Crow Holdings Industrial, which got Mebane’s approval to annex and rezone the property for warehouses in December 2022. The Buc-ee’s plan needs Mebane City Council approval to rezone the land again for the travel plaza.

▪ The company wants a 400-square-foot sign that is 90 feet tall — about the length of a college basketball court. Mebane’s limit is a 300-square-foot sign that is 60 feet tall. Buc-ee’s also wants wall signs bigger than 200 square feet.

▪ Buc-ee’s has been working with Mebane officials for several months to revise the plan, which city staff members now say meets Mebane’s plans for growth in that area.