Ahead of the election, Michael Cohen gets gig as political consultant and pundit

NEW YORK — Get ready to see a lot more of Michael Cohen between now and Nov. 3.

President Donald Trump’s former fixer, who is writing a tell-all memoir while serving a prison sentence in home confinement, has received an offer to work as a consultant and to make media appearances for a political action committee.

Translation: The man who plans to air the president’s dirty laundry will also be talking about it morning, noon and night.

Cohen attorney Danya Perry revealed the job offer to U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein in a letter aimed at getting the green light from the judge.

The political action committee isn’t identified, but it’s safe to say it won’t be one backing four more years for the man currently in the White House.

Cohen also plans to have discussions with his editor and publisher “as quickly as possible” to achieve his goal of publishing a book critical of Trump before November’s election.

The judge ordered Cohen released from prison two weeks ago, saying the government returned him to prison in July in retaliation after Cohen said publicly that he planned to publish the book titled “Disloyal: The True Story of Michael Cohen, Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump.”

The Bureau of Prisons has denied that Cohen was imprisoned for retaliatory reasons.

Cohen is serving out his three-year prison sentence in home confinement after a coronavirus outbreak in prisons led to some prisoners without a violent record getting out from behind bars.

Cohen was briefly returned to prison in May amid a dispute over the feds’ demands that he forgo the anti-Trump book and stay off the airwaves. Prosecutors dropped their media objections last week.

Cohen, 53, pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress, among other charges.

Trump was infamously named as “Individual 1” in that case, effectively making him an unindicted co-conspirator for directing Cohen to make the illicit payments.

Campaign finance fraud charges stemmed from his efforts to arrange payouts during the 2016 presidential race to keep the porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal from making public claims of extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.

