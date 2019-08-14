Is The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Potentially Underrated?

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. GOG is a well-regarded dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Go-Ahead Group here.

GOG is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that GOG has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. GOG appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.61x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

Income investors would also be happy to know that GOG is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 5.0%. GOG has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

For Go-Ahead Group, there are three important factors you should further examine:

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



