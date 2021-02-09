Ahead of his impeachment trial, CNN report says Trump remains fixated on getting revenge on Republicans who voted for it

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sinéad Baker
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
donald trump
Donald Trump in November 2020. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

  • Trump's impeachment trial starts on Tuesday, but a report says his attention is already on payback.

  • An advisor told CNN Trump wants revenge on members of the House who voted for the trial.

  • Trump likely has broad enough GOP support to avoid being convicted by the Senate.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

As his impeachment trial looms, former President Donald Trump is fixated on getting revenge against Republican House members who voted to impeach him, CNN reported.

Trump's second trial in the Senate starts Tuesday, after the Democratic-controlled House voted to impeach in January, charging him with inciting the insurrection at the US Capitol.

A Trump advisor told CNN that the former president's new focus is getting back at the ten Republicans who voted with Democrats in the House to bring about the impeachment trial. No House Republicans supported his first impeachment.

CNN reported that Trump refers to the payback as "accountability" for what he views as "going against the people."

Per the CNN report, the Trump advisor acknowledged that such a view was a "twisted" understanding of reality.

The House voted to impeach Trump after his supporters rioted in the Capitol after he addressed them in a speech where he repeated his false claims that he had won the presidential election and told them to go to the Capitol.

The riot, which started as lawmakers were voting to confirm President Joe Biden's win in the presidential election, resulted in five deaths, including that of a US Capitol Police officer.

riot proud bomb.JPG
Supporters of Donald Trump gather at the west entrance of the Capitol during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside of the Capitol building in January. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

As Insider's Sonam Sheth and Jake Lahut reported, Trump is unlikely to be convicted by the Senate, as he has high Republican support there.

Two-thirds of the Senate would need to vote to convict him, which means at least 17 Republicans would need to support it.

All but five Senate Republicans voted to declare the trial unconstitutional before it even began, suggesting that Trump is secure from conviction.

A source told CNN that Trump also believes he will be acquitted.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Former Nixon Library director suggests Biden ignores Trump's impeachment trial at America's peril

    President Biden and his aides have made it very clear he has no intention of commenting on, or even paying much attention to, former President Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial, which begins Tuesday. When reporters asked Biden how and whether Trump should be held accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 violent siege of the U.S. Capitol, he replied, "We'll let the Senate work that out." Politico summed up Biden's Trump impeachment strategy as: "Sit back and STFU." Biden allies explained to Politico and The Washington Post that the White House sees no upside, political or practical, in weighing in on Trump's impeachment. Biden is focused — and wants to be seen focusing — on taming the COVID-19 pandemic, notably pushing through his $1.9 billion coronavirus stimulus bill. Ignoring the Senate trial also echoes how Biden's team dealt with what Politico calls "Trumpian distractions" on the campaign trail, and, the Post notes, it "creates contrast with Trump, who at times appeared to weigh in on every controversy facing the country" and frequently watched TV during work hours. Besides, it's unlikely anything Biden says would tip the scales toward conviction, which requires 17 Senate Republicans to break with the former president. More broadly, Biden has indicated he wants to move past the Trump era. Still, "it is unclear if the White House will, or even can, be as removed from this political drama, as Biden and his aides suggest," the Post reports. "No sitting president has ever had to contend with the impeachment trial of his predecessor unfolding during his own presidency, let alone in the crucial opening weeks that often present the best opening for getting things done." The closest any president has come to that quandary is Gerald Ford, who replaced President Richard Nixon after he resigned rather than face impeachment and likely removal from office, Timothy Naftali, a historian who has written about impeachment and served as director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Museum and Library, told the Post. "Ford needed to find a way to turn the page." "I understand why Gerald Ford did what he did. But I think there was a cost to turning the corner as quickly as he did," Naftali added. "And I worry that, through an understandable concern about the pandemic, Joe Biden may be turning the corner too quickly." More stories from theweek.comRep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe Daily Show surveys Joe Biden's 3 weeks of presidential scandals, says farewell to Lou Dobbs

  • Dog mauls 3-year-old at restaurant, Texas police say. Now the pet owner is charged

    The child received 14 stitches after she was transported to a hospital, authorities say.

  • 'No, no.': Mexican president rejects mask-wearing after COVID-19 recovery

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said he would not wear a face mask after his recovery from COVID-19, in spite of widespread support from top officials and the public for the measure. In his first news conference since testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 24, Lopez Obrador brushed aside repeated questions from reporters about whether he would wear a mask to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Unlike many of his top officials, Lopez Obrador has shunned face masks throughout the pandemic.

  • Senate confirms former Obama chief of staff to oversee VA

    The Senate has overwhelmingly voted to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Senate confirmed Denis McDonough as VA secretary by a vote of 87-7 on Monday. McDonough was President Barack Obama’s chief of staff.

  • Lawyer for man charged in Capitol riot says he worked for the FBI, had top-secret security clearance

    An attorney for Thomas Caldwell, a Virginia resident accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, said on Monday that his client is a Navy veteran who has had a top-secret security clearance since 1979, worked as an FBI section chief from 2009 to 2010, and ran a consulting firm that did classified work for the U.S. government. Caldwell's lawyer, Thomas Plofchan, wrote about his work history in a motion filed on Monday, which stated that because Caldwell has "been vetted and found numerous times as a person worthy of the trust and confidence of the United States government," he should be released from jail as he waits for his trial to start. Authorities have said Caldwell, 66, is a leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group, and helped plan the attack on the Capitol. On Jan. 19, Caldwell was arrested and charged with conspiracy. He denies being involved with the Oath Keepers, and Plofchan said Caldwell is a "100 percent disabled veteran," and because of his "physical limitation," could not have forced his way into a building. The charging documents show that during the attack, Caldwell received messages about lawmakers being "in the tunnels" under the Capitol. After the riot, he also allegedly shared video of the incident on Facebook, saying it was time to "storm the capitol in Ohio." More stories from theweek.comRep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe Daily Show surveys Joe Biden's 3 weeks of presidential scandals, says farewell to Lou Dobbs

  • The Daily Show surveys Joe Biden's 3 weeks of presidential scandals, says farewell to Lou Dobbs

    No president is immune from scandal, President Biden included, Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show. But maybe not all scandals are created equal. "Over the weekend, Biden took a short break from his day-to-day presidenting to catch the Super Bowl from his home in Delaware — and if you aren't immediately outraged about that, well, you obviously haven't been watching the last 48 hours of conservative news media," Noah said. "But it's not surprising that Biden bent the travel rules for himself, because he's been president for less that three weeks and already he's had more scandals than we can keep track of — although, my friends, we are going to try in our brand-new segment: 'Joe Biden, The Worst President in History That We Can Remember.'" Noah covered White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's Space Force brouhaha, Biden's comments about honorable FBI agents, Hunter Biden's memoir deal, and the three scandals Biden chalked up even before becoming president. "That's right, Joe Biden stole 10 minutes of Donald Trump's presidency, or as Fox News calls it, Tenghazi," Noah deadpanned. "Who knows what Trump could have accomplished in those 10 minutes? I mean, maybe that's when he was finally going to release his health care plan. He could have used that time to walk down half a ramp! And do you have any idea how much Fox News Trump could have watched in that 10 minutes? Like, 10 minutes! So those are they many Joe Biden scandals by the muckraking journalists of conservative media in just his first three weeks in office." He predicted some Biden scandals that could come next. One of those conservative would-be Biden muckrakers lost his platform over the weekend, and The Daily Show also took a moment to say farewell to Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, "the most North Korean broadcaster America has ever seen." Watch his highlight reel below. More stories from theweek.comRep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutFormer Nixon Library director suggests Biden ignores Trump's impeachment trial at America's peril

  • 200 missing and feared dead after glacier collapse in India

    “This looks very much like a climate change event as the glaciers are melting,” a leading scientist said.

  • Taiwan wishes China happy new year, but says won't yield to pressure

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen wished China a happy Lunar New Year on Tuesday, but said she will not yield to Chinese pressure and reiterated a call for dialogue to resume with Beijing. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity around the island in recent months, responding to what Beijing calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's most important international backer. Speaking after a meeting with senior security officials, Tsai said Taiwan was in close contact with "relevant countries" about the situation in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island from its huge neighbour.

  • Iran may pursue nuclear weapon, intel minister warns West

    Iran’s intelligence minister has warned the West that his country could push for a nuclear weapon if crippling international sanctions on Tehran remain in place, state television reported Tuesday. The remarks by Mahmoud Alavi mark a rare occasion that a government official says Iran could reverse its course on the nuclear program. Tehran has long insisted that the program is for peaceful purposes only.

  • New York can't prosecute Paul Manafort after Trump pardon, court rules

    Former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign chair Paul Manafort won't face a second round of prosecution in New York state after a court affirmed the state and federal charges against him constituted double jeopardy. Manafort was sentenced to more than seven years in prison in early 2019 after being charged with financial crimes, as well as witness tampering and unregistered lobbying, as a result of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance charged Manafort with pretty much the same financial crimes shortly after his second sentence in what was seemingly an insurance policy against Trump's likely pardon of Manafort. After all, a president cannot pardon someone charged with state crimes. But the overlap turned out to work against Vance. In December 2019, New York state Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley threw out the state's charges, saying that "the law of double jeopardy in New York State provides a very narrow window for prosecution." Vance took the case to the New York Court of Appeals — the state's highest court — but it said last week that it had declined to review the case. As a result, Wiley's ruling will stand. Trump did end up pardoning Manafort in December, though he was already serving his sentence at home due to COVID-19 concerns. Manafort had pleaded not guilty to the New York charges, and his lawyer told The New York Times he is pleased with the result. Manafort could still be charged with other federal or state crimes. More stories from theweek.comRep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe Daily Show surveys Joe Biden's 3 weeks of presidential scandals, says farewell to Lou Dobbs

  • Fox News guest claims Michelle Obama to blame for schools not reopening during Covid pandemic

    Rachel Campos-Duffy claims former first lady could get schools reopen 'with one little tweet'

  • Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Kil‌l‌ing Nail Salon Manager After Skipping on Bill in Las Vegas

    A woman who killed a Vietnamese nail salon manager in Las Vegas in 2018 has been sentenced to a prison term of 10 to 25 years. The verdict: On Friday, Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Krystal Whipple to prison for the death of 51-year-old Nhu "Annie" Ngoc Nguyen, the Associated Press reports. With the plea, she effectively avoided trials of felony murder, burglary, robbery and stolen vehicle charges, which she initially faced.

  • Syria 'finds' body of famed archaeologist beheaded by Islamic State

    Syrian authorities believe they have found the remains of a famed archaeologist who was beheaded by Islamic State militants in Palmyra in 2015, reportedly after refusing to divulge the location of the site’s hidden treasures. One of three bodies recently recovered from an area outside the Palmyra was thought to be that of Khaled al-Asaad, the longtime director of antiquities in the ancient city, state news outlet Sana reported on Sunday. In August 2015 Asaad was publicly executed in a local square in Palmyra, months after IS militants overran the strategic oasis city in Syria’s eastern desert. The crime made global headlines as the urbane Asaad had served as the custodian of the Unesco world heritage site for over half a century, receiving numerous awards and accolades in Syria and abroad. The octogenarian antiquities scholar was born in Palmyra and had remained in the city after the IS takeover to attempt to preserve its heritage. IS militants detained Asaad for over a month before his murder, his family said. The group was earning millions from looting and smuggling artefacts at the time and Syria’s antiquities minister said they had killed him after trying to extract information about the whereabouts of the city’s hidden treasure. The fate of Asaad’s own mortal remains has been something of a mystery since then. Following his death, unverified images circulated online showing a dismembered corpse supposedly belonging to Asaad hanging from a traffic light, with a handwritten sign accusing him of being director of Palmyra’s “idols”. But other sources later suggested his body was found tied to one of an ancient pillar in the ruins of Palmyra’s central square. Syrian forces recaptured Palmyra until March 2016 with the help of Russian air strikes. But that December IS fighters managed to recapture the strategic oasis city in a surprise assault and it was not finally liberated until March 2017. The Sana report did not give further information about the recently recovered bodies but said their identity would be confirmed by DNA analysis.

  • South Dakota judge rejects amendment legalizing marijuana

    A South Dakota judge on Monday struck down a voter-approved constitutional amendment that legalized recreational marijuana after Gov. Kristi Noem's administration challenged it. Circuit Judge Christina Klinger ruled the measure approved by voters in November violated the state's requirement that constitutional amendments deal with just one subject and would have created broad changes to state government. “Amendment A is a revision as it has far-reaching effects on the basic nature of South Dakota’s governmental system,” she wrote in her ruling.

  • Angry protests after shooting of street performer

    A video posted on social media last week showed the moment the performer was shot dead by a police officer in Panguipulli, a normally sleepy village.The video has gone viral, prompting angry demonstrations which has see protesters marching in the streets for justice. Many of those gathered in Santiago marched dressed as street performers in solidarity.Chilean police have detained the officer involved in the shooting while the case is investigated.

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) was one of the few House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection, and in a new op-ed for The Washington Post, he explains to his fellow Republicans why it is so important to hold Trump accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Holding an impeachment trial is not "political theater" or a "waste of time," Kinzinger wrote. "If the GOP doesn't take a stand, the chaos of the past few months, and the past few years, could quickly return. The future of our party and our country depends on confronting what happened — so it doesn't happen again." Impeaching Trump shows that "enough is enough," Kinzinger said, and he warned that "the situation could get much, much worse — with more violence and more division that cannot be overcome. The further down this road we go, the closer we come to the end of America as we know it." Kinzinger called out Republicans who "encouraged" Trump's "dangerous lie" that the presidential election was stolen, and said the GOP of his youth "would never take that road." Trump "changed that dynamic," he argued, making the Republican Party one that runs on "outrage and the fear of a darker future." Kinzinger said he thinks more Republican voters "reject" this shift, but many have gone silent because "they assume the party's leaders no longer represent them." Since voting to impeach, Kinzinger said he has heard from "tens of thousands of my constituents," and their reaction has been "overwhelmingly supportive." He said he "firmly" believes that the majority of Americans "reject the madness of the past four years," but the country won't be able to move forward "by ignoring what happened or refusing to hold accountable those responsible." That's a recipe for "chaos in the years ahead," he said, which is why convicting Trump is "necessary to save America from going further down a sad, dangerous road." Read the entire op-ed at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe Daily Show surveys Joe Biden's 3 weeks of presidential scandals, says farewell to Lou DobbsFormer Nixon Library director suggests Biden ignores Trump's impeachment trial at America's peril

  • AOC refuses to apologise to Ted Cruz for claiming he tried to have her killed

    House Republicans have called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to make Ms Ocasio-Cortez retract the comments

  • Yale Grad Student and U.S. Army Veteran Gunned Down in the Street Near University

    An Asian American graduate student from Yale University was killed in a shooting in New Haven, Connecticut over the weekend. The incident, which is under investigation as a homicide, occurred near the intersection of Nash and Lawrence Streets at around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 6. BREAKING: Fatal shooting Nash & Lawrence Streets #NewHaven .@WTNH pic.twitter.com/k7qMkF6gtk — CTLaSalle Blanks (@CTLaSalleBlanks) February 7, 2021 Kevin Jiang, 26, was a graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment (YSE).

  • Yellen Calls for Americans Making $60,000 to Receive Stimulus Checks

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday called for Americans earning up to $60,000 to receive stimulus checks as part of the Biden administration’s massive coronavirus relief package. “If you think about an elementary school teacher or a policeman making $60,000 a year and faced with children who are out of school and people who may have had to withdraw from the labor force in order to take care of them and many extra burdens, [President Biden] thinks, and I would certainly agree, that it’s appropriate for people there to get support,” Yellen said on CNN. “The exact details of how it should be targeted are to be determined, but struggling middle class families need help,” she added. The administration has signaled that it is willing to potentially compromise on lowering the income threshold for Americans to be eligible to receive the one-time $1,400 stimulus checks included in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, but President Biden has refused to budge on the size of the checks. “President Biden is certainly willing to work with members of Congress to define what’s fair and he wouldn’t want to see a household making over $300,000 receive these payments,” Yellen said Sunday. Some Republicans and moderate Democrats including Senator Joe Manchin have proposed sending checks to individuals earning up to $50,000 and couples earning up to $100,000 instead of $75,000 and $150,000, respectively, the thresholds for the last round of direct payments. Last week, Senate Democrats used budget reconciliation, a process requiring only a simple majority in the Senate, to pass the relief bill because not enough Republicans were willing to get on board. Republicans previously used budget reconciliation to pass the Trump administration’s major tax reform bill. Biden and Senate Democrats have indicated their intention to push the package through without GOP support after a group of ten Republican senators proposed a stimulus package costing only about $600 billion. “I’m going to act, and I’m going to act fast,” Biden said last week. “I’d like to be doing it with the support of Republicans. I’ve met with Republicans — there’s some really fine people want to get something done. But they’re just not willing to go as far as I think we have to go.”

  • U.S. considering requiring proof of negative coronavirus test for domestic air travel

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said federal officials are discussing whether passengers will have to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before being allowed on board domestic flights, telling Axios on HBO that any decision will be "guided by data, by science, by medicine, and by the input of the people who are actually going to have to carry this out." In order to try to keep more contagious coronavirus variants found in Britain and South Africa out of the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January announced that in order to board an international flight to the U.S., a passenger must show a negative test result. On Monday, reporters asked CDC Director Rochelle Walensky about expanding coronavirus testing at airports, and she said this could help keep people who do not know they are infected from spreading the virus. "There's more gathering that happens in airports, and so, to the extent that we have available tests to do testing, this would be yet another mitigation measure to try and decrease risk," Walensky said. Health officials are continuing to urge people to avoid all nonessential travel, and when they are in public, to ensure they are wearing masks and social distancing. More stories from theweek.comRep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe Daily Show surveys Joe Biden's 3 weeks of presidential scandals, says farewell to Lou Dobbs