Ahead of key polls, India's ruling party revives Hindu-Muslim dispute

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alasdair Pal and Saurabh Sharma
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Yogi Adityanath
    Yogi Adityanath
    22nd Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh
  • Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister of India and former Chief minister of Gujarat

By Alasdair Pal and Saurabh Sharma

MATHURA, India (Reuters) - In the streets around a revered religious site in the Indian city of Mathura where a temple and mosque stand side-by-side, the handful of Muslim restaurants that remain are mostly empty or shuttered.

A ban on meat last year by the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state, a Hindu monk who issued the order on religious grounds, has decimated their trade.

Now the saffron-clad Yogi Adityanath, up for re-election in key state polls next month, has turned his attention to the temple itself, suggesting he will champion the Hindu cause in a long-running dispute with Muslims over who owns the site.

The issue has become a central part of the ruling party's campaign to extend its grip on power in Uttar Pradesh, home to 200 million people and the bellwether of national politics.

Hindus and Muslims have argued for decades over who should control the site, echoing other disputes in India that have, on occasions, flared into deadly riots between the two communities.

While communal violence in India is sporadic, clashes erupted across the country in early 2020 over a citizenship law that Muslims said was discriminatory. Dozens of people died.

Now mention of the Mathura dispute during campaign rallies and on social media has the city's Muslims worried, according to interviews with more than 20 residents.

"An old case which has been settled ... is being revived because we have a new, triumphalist Hinduism," said Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, author of several books on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Hindu nationalist movement.

"There is a greater emphasis on playing the temple card."

Opinion polls suggest that the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to which Adityanath belongs, will win the vote in Uttar Pradesh, despite broad discontent over the economy and the government's handling of the pandemic.

The chief minister, seen by some analysts as a potential successor to Modi, has cast the ballot as "80% versus 20%", figures he did not fully explain. The percentages closely match the Hindu and Muslim share of the population across the state.

Adityanath's office did not respond to a request for comment on the situation in Mathura.

'NOTHING TO FEAR'

The BJP swept to power in Uttar Pradesh on a Hindu-first agenda in 2017, and did not field a single Muslim candidate. Indians vote for powerful state legislatures separately from nationwide parliamentary elections.

That victory reflected the party's dominance nationally, since Modi stormed to power in 2014 after appealing to the Hindu majority.

The main opposition Congress party complains that by putting Hindus first, he and the BJP discriminate against minorities and risk stoking violence. Modi has defended his record and says his economic and social policies benefit all Indians.

Jamal Siddiqui, head of the BJP's minority commission, said the party was working to increase the number of minority candidates in Uttar Pradesh and the four other states going to the polls next month.

"I hope the minority community will participate both in elections and in government," he told Reuters. "The Modi government has protected religious sites for all religions. Now, instead of being afraid of saffron, Muslims are coming closer."

Suspicion of the BJP among Muslims in Mathura had been caused by misleading claims from opposition parties, Siddiqui added.

'NO COMPROMISE'

Among the holiest cities in Hinduism, Mathura, some 150 km south of New Delhi, is believed to be the birthplace of Krishna, one of the most important Hindu deities.

A temple standing on the reputed site of his birth was razed and replaced by a mosque, known as the Shahi Eidgah, in the 17th century during the Islamic Mughal empire. A Hindu temple complex built in the 1950s now backs on to the mosque.

An agreement was brokered in 1968 to settle the use of the land, and the two structures stood like "two sisters" until legal action to demolish the mosque began in 2020, said Z. Hassan, president of the trust that runs the Eidgah.

"I have been here for 55 years. I have not felt tension between Hindus and Muslims," he said. "Only in the last few years this idea has come that there are two communities."

The case, brought to a local court by several Hindu priests, says the 1968 agreement was fraudulent.

"This land is very important to us," said Vishnu Jain, the lawyer acting for the petitioners. "I don't believe in any kind of dialogue. There is only one compromise which can happen – that they will be out of this property."

Both sides expect the case to last for years.

The local dispute has been taken up by Adityanath and several other BJP leaders during campaigning.

He told a rally last month that work on constructing a temple in Mathura, along the lines of a similar development in Ayodhya, was "in progress", without giving more detail.

Ayodhya was the scene of communal violence in 1992 and 1993 in which more than 2,000 people died, after a mob demolished the 16th century Babri Masjid mosque that many Hindus claimed was on the birthplace of Lord Rama - another important deity.

A court ruling allowing the construction of a temple on the site of the Babri Masjid was a major campaign issue in the 2019 general election, when the BJP increased its majority.

'THE LAND IS OURS'

Many Hindu residents of Mathura support plans to reclaim the land from the mosque.

"The land is ours and should be given back," said Bipin Goswami, an 19-year-old with his face daubed saffron with sandalwood paste.

Local authorities mobilized thousands of security personnel in December after fringe Hindu groups announced an attempt to place a statue of Krishna inside the mosque on the anniversary of the Babri Masjid's destruction.

The attempt failed, but at the mosque, ringed with barbed wire and lookout towers since the early 1990s, police now check the ID cards of everyone entering the complex.

Aved Khan, a 30-year-old Muslim who has a food cart in Mathura, said he changed the name of his business from Srinath Dosa to American Dosa Corner after a group of men demanded that he stop using a Hindu name.

"You are Muslim, how can you have this name?" one of the men asked, tearing down the stall's signs, according to a police report of the incident in August.

Rajesh Mani Tripathi, national president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Dal - a hardline Hindu group that was also behind the attempt to install the statue - told Reuters he was one of the men involved in the altercation.

"If he was Muslim then he should write his name on the banner and should not cheat people by mentioning a Hindu name," he said.

Muslims in Mathura also complained about Adityanath's decision in September to ban meat within a 3 km radius of the temple.

At the empty Royal Restaurant, one of the few in the area remaining open, cooks fashion traditional lamb kebabs and chicken tikka out of soya.

"Before the BJP there was no tension here," said Sajid Anwar, standing before his shuttered Labbaik Restaurant.

Anwar said there was no demand for vegetarian food among Muslims. He is waiting for the election results before deciding whether to close permanently.

"If Yogi returns, I will have to find another trade."

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Mathura and Saurabh Sharma in Lucknow; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shankar the elephant: Plea to send lonely African animal home from India

    A teenager has petitioned a court to release an African elephant living in isolation at an Indian zoo.

  • Mahatma Gandhi: The US shrine that claims to hold India independence leader's ashes

    Keeping the ashes without dispersing them goes against Gandhi's own wishes, his family says.

  • Pakistan gunmen kill Christian priest on way home from Mass

    Gunmen killed one Christian priest and wounded another as they were driving home from Sunday Mass in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar, police said. Father William Siraj, 75, was shot multiple times and died instantly in the ambush in the Gulbahar neighborhood, while Father Naeem Patrick was treated briefly in hospital for a gunshot wound to the hand, officer Iqbal Shah said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest on Pakistan's tiny Christian minority that has been targeted several times by militants in recent years.

  • Oscar-Shortlisted ‘Writing With Fire’ Documents Indian Women Journalists Who Beat The Odds To Create Reporting Powerhouse

    Collective earned an Oscar nomination last year for documenting the work of brave investigative reporters in Romania. This year, one of the feature documentaries in contention for Oscar recognition focuses on another group of crusading journalists — the staff of Khabar Lahariya, India’s only newspaper run entirely by women. Writing With Fire, directed by Rintu […]

  • Ambani’s $75 Billion Plan Aims to Make India a Hydrogen Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s ambitious effort to pivot his conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. toward green energy could transform India into a clean-hydrogen juggernaut.Most Read from BloombergSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAmy Schneider Fac

  • Chile anti-migrant protesters destroy camps in tense north

    Photos showed protesters, many carrying Chilean flags, breaking up tent structures and bedding in the northern city of Iquique and putting it into a big pile, an echo of angry protests in September last year when camps were burned. Despite pandemic restrictions in recent years, many migrants from Venezuela and elsewhere have kept trying to reach Chile, one of the wealthiest countries in the region, which has been rocked in recent years by protests over entrenched inequality. "This can't go on," read one protest banner from Sunday's march in the coastal city by several thousand people, who were complaining about what they called a spike in illegal immigration and an increase in crime.

  • Chicago gun shop sees skyrocketing sales following lockdowns, crime spikes

    Maxon Shooter's Supplies and Indoor Range has seen a drastic increase in firearm sales as crime spikes in Chicago.

  • Mental health experts debunk 10 stress myths

    Mental-health experts Stephanie Cook and Teresa Leyro debunk 10 myths about stress. They explain why everyone needs stress, including children, and why vacations can't cure burnout. They also talk about different coping methods, such as alcohol use, nail biting, and stress eating — as well as healthier alternatives to avoid their long-term effects. Cook is an assistant professor of biostatistics and social and behavioral sciences at the NYU School of Global Public Health. She focuses on the connection between attachment, minority stress, and health among disadvantaged individuals. You can learn more about her work here: https://publichealth.nyu.edu/faculty/stephanie-cook Leyro is a clinical psychologist and assistant professor at Rutgers University. She is also the director of the Affective and Biological Underpinnings of Substance Use and Anxiety lab, where she particularly focuses on cigarette smoking and nicotine dependence. You can learn more about her work here: https://ifh.rutgers.edu/faculty_staff/teresa-leyro/ 0:00 Intro 0:44 A stress-free life is the best life 1:53 You should shield kids from stress 2:58 Taking a vacation will cure burnout 4:17 "Just try not to think about it" 5:28 Stress helps people work faster and better 6:27 Biting your nails when you're stressed is just a bad habit 7:10 Alcohol helps you de-stress 8:18 Stress is always bad 9:23 Stress eating is no big deal 10:19 PTSD only affects soldiers and people in war zones

  • Fintech Roundup: Better.com workers leaving in 'droves' in wake of CEO Vishal Garg's return

    There has been plenty of drama at online mortgage lender Better.com over the last couple of months and it appears that just because its infamous CEO Vishal Garg is back at the helm, there is still no shortage of controversy surrounding the company. Earlier this week, Axios’ Dan Primack revealed that investor SoftBank, “in its apparent zeal to back the company,” promised to give Garg the 1.9% voting rights tied to its original investment, "contingent on the final settlement of certain legal proceedings (which has not yet occurred)." For those who haven’t been following this saga, Garg has received a ton of negative press for his unfeeling way of laying off 900 people over Zoom, berating his own investors over email and accusing employees of being “lazy” and “dumb dolphins.”

  • Laura Ingraham interview with policeman fired for opposing vaccine mandate resurfaces after he died of Covid

    Host has gleefully mocked those who got Covid in the past

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Dwarf Bitcoin

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the $720 billion behemoth in the crypto market, and has been called a lot of things, including a hedge against inflation and the future of digital currency. Whether you're bullish on Bitcoin or not, I think the use cases for this digital currency have proven to be limited over the last few years. It's these use cases that make me think Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) could ultimately dwarf Bitcoin in their total market caps.

  • Kate Middleton Is ‘Imminently’ Taking Over Prince Harry’s Former Role, According to Report

    In addition to photography and beekeeping , Kate...

  • 17 details in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' you'll only notice if you read the script

    Deadline released the script for the latest "Spider-Man" movie. Insider breaks down the small details that may make you see the film differently.

  • Hong Kong govt says commenting on its COVID strategy is not "illegal"

    Having discussions and making "general remarks" about Hong Kong's coronavirus strategy is not illegal and does not violate the Chinese territory's national security law, the government said on Sunday, as it grapples to control a rise in cases. Hong Kong has followed China in sticking to a zero-COVID policy with the economic and psychological tolls rapidly rising, and measures becoming more draconian than those first implemented in 2020. Hong Kong's policy to achieve "Dynamic zero infection" was the most effective way to fight the outbreak and protect public health, the government said in a statement.

  • Eagle FC 44 results: Sergei Kharitonov overwhelms Tyrone Spong on mat for TKO

    Sergei Kharitonov's ground game was too much for Tyrone Spong in the Eagle FC 44 main event.

  • Lebanon's Hezbollah says it expects parliamentary election on time

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said on Sunday it saw no reason to delay May's parliamentary elections, days after politics was turned on its head by Saad al-Hariri's withdrawal from public life. Hariri, Lebanon's leading Sunni Muslim politician and three times a former prime minister, declared on Monday he would boycott the vote https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/lebanons-hariri-expected-announce-election-boycott-party-members-say-2022-01-24, adding to the uncertainties facing a country grappling with a devastating financial crisis https://www.reuters.com/markets/rates-bonds/how-bad-is-lebanons-economic-meltdown-2022-01-23. "All indications are that the parliamentary elections will take place on time," Sheikh Naim Qassem, deputy leader of the heavily armed Hezbollah, according to a copy of his speech seen by Reuters.

  • Gov. Kim Reynolds renews effort to require higher ethanol blends at Iowa pumps

    Reynolds' latest legislation advanced through a House subcommittee Tuesday with support from renewable fuel groups and criticism from gas stations.

  • Lufthansa is upgrading its premium economy seats as the cabin soars in popularity among travelers — meet ZIMprivacy

    The brand new seat offers amenities not on Lufthansa's currently premium economy product, like a whopping 15.7" TV screen and privacy barriers.

  • 49ers observations: Rams advance to Super Bowl LVI as SF collapses late

    The Los Angeles Rams finally ended the 49ers mastery over them.

  • Russia's COVID-19 tally hits pandemic record due to omicron

    The state coronavirus task force reported 121,288 new infections over the past 24 hours — an all-time high and 8,000 more than a day earlier. The task force said 668 people died of COVID-19 in the past day, bring Russia’s total fatality count for the pandemic to 330,728, by far the largest in Europe. Russia has had only one national lockdown, in 2020, although many Russians were ordered to stay off work for a week last October amid a jump in reported cases and deaths.