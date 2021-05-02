Get ahead of the next rush on one-of-a-kind Prairie Village twin villas

Sales have been extraordinary in Meadowbrook Park’s villa communities, which feature a chic new style of villa living surrounded by lush park land, fine dining and shops and services just a quick stroll away.

Although there isn’t a villa model featured on this year’s Spring Parade of Homes, there’s no better time to drive through and experience all that Meadowbrook Park has to offer. Because twin villa homes have sold faster than expected, a new set of speculative homes will soon be under construction. Prospective buyers who call in the coming days have a chance to learn more and get ahead of what’s sure to be another buying rush.

The rapid pace of the twin villas’ sales speaks to the appeal of the community’s modern villas. Spacious floor plans are enhanced by soaring ceilings, light-filled interiors and sophisticated finishes that present a luxurious, appealing alternative to more traditional villa homes.

“The twin villas of Meadowbrook Park are one-of-a-kind,” said Sheri Dyer, who markets Meadowbrook Park’s villa homes with Sharon Barry for Reece Nichols Real Estate. “There’s nothing else in Kansas City like them.”

Meadowbrook Park’s twin villa homes are exclusively built by Tom French Construction. Homes range from approximately 2,000 to 4,000 square feet, depending on the floor plan and finish options. All twin villas offer first-floor master suites and main-floor living.

Each modern, open floor plan is highlighted by thoughtful features, including main-floor hardwoods, high ceilings, large pantries, built-in wet bar and an option to select zero-entry showers. Meadowbrook Park villa homes also include rear-loaded garages, which Sheri and Sharon agree is a newer concept for Kansas City that further enhances the aesthetic of the community.

Prospective buyers can choose from one available speculative villa that’s now under construction for a scheduled completion in late summer. Six additional villa homes will soon begin, with completion starting in December of this year.

Now that Meadowbrook Park is in full spring bloom, this is an ideal time to reach out to Sharon and Sheri and schedule a tour of the community, including a closer look at speculative homes under construction, as well as the numerous recreational opportunities that await just outside your front door.

“One resident told us that in these days of COVID, they feel their bubble is bigger than their house because they have the whole park to enjoy and walk in,” Sheri said.

Another advantage of Meadowbrook Park’s twin villa living? Homeowners enjoy the convenience of provided maintenance, including lawn care, tree and shrub care, irrigation, snow removal, property insurance and exterior home maintenance. As a result, residents have more time to accommodate busy schedules, travel or simply enjoy the surrounding community, the highlight of which is the expertly maintained Meadowbrook Park, which encompasses more than 80 picturesque acres.

Enjoy a full range of recreational opportunities, including state-of-the-art playground equipment and four miles of walking trails, all just steps away from your new home. Meadowbrook Park residents also have access to a neighborhood swimming pool, a great place to relax and catch up with friends and neighbors and enjoy weekly events like Thirsty Thursdays.

The mixed-use community also puts residents within a short stroll of exciting new services and amenities, including The Inn at Meadowbrook Park and its wildly popular seafood-focused restaurant, Verbena. Or stop in to The Market for grab-and-go items, a café menu, coffee and ice cream.

Make plans now to schedule a personal tour of Meadowbrook Park. This enviable community is no longer a best-kept secret, but there’s still time to secure your place in this remarkable development while you can.

Meadowbrook Park

Location: Nall Avenue between Somerset Drive and 95th Street, Prairie Village, Kan.

Hours: By appointment only

Contact: Sharon Barry or Sheri Dyer, (913) 333-1313.

Web: www.MeadowbrookPark.com