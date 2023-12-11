What’s ahead for parliamentary Freedom of Speech Committee– interview

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, an MP from the liberal opposition Holos (Voice) party, now heads the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) Committee on Freedom of Speech and Information, replacing of Nestor Shufrych, an MP from the outlawed Opposition Platform – Fore Life (OPFL) pro-Russian party. Shufrych has recently been charged with treason.

In an interview with NV Radio on Dec. 10, Yurchyshyn explained the state of affairs in the committee and what he was going to do in his new position.

NV: Did you have any doubts about joining this somewhat discredited and controversial committee? What does it look like now? How many members does it include? And what’s the status of its previous chairman, Shufrych?

Yurchyshyn: In fact, a critical approach to any issue always involves doubt. Therefore, did I have any doubts about the expediency of applying for the post of the chairman of the Freedom of Speech Committee? Of course, I had. And they were primarily about the committee’s ability to actually become a committee on free speech.

What are the big problems here? This is again a question of protecting the rights of journalists. The issue of information policy is one of many in the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy. It’s important, but one of many.

Read also: Parliament Speaker details methods to remove MP Shufrych, charged with high treason

At the same time, we have more than a dozen Ukrainian journalists in Russian captivity. And the Verkhovna Rada, unfortunately, unlike, for example, the Reporters Without Borders [international organization], didn’t even make an official statement, an appeal to international structures, regarding facilitating the release of these de facto hostages. That is, these are not combatants, these are people who were on the contact line or in the occupied territories, unarmed. Their only weapon is either a video camera or a pen. But they are detained and tried, like, for example, Maksym Butkevych, journalist and human rights activist.

Therefore, it’s very important for the Committee on Freedom of Speech to become a platform that will primarily fight for the rights of journalists, for balanced access to information, and for streamlining the process of press accreditation. It’s clear that all these issues need a mediator, which falls squarely in the purview of our committee.

Regarding the number of people. This is the smallest committee in the Verkhovna Rada. It includes four members now, including me, but in fact there are three, since Shufrych is now under arrest.

What’s his status? He is a suspect. Can there be a change in the preventive measure, given that he is suspected of treason? It’s unlikely, but such an option is also quite possible. In any case, we are a democratic country where it’s never possible to 100% predict the court’s decision. So, he could come back.

He was elected by our voters, our citizens. And if he is not convicted, the only reason he wouldn’t return to the committee is if he resigns. I doubt he would, though.

Therefore, there are plans to talk about increasing the number of committee members as there are many areas of work, as well as fighting for the return of powers. In particular, in communications with the National Broadcasting Council.

In fact, there is very little legislative work in this committee right now. One law is under consideration, while in many others we are the second committee to give its position. I don’t think there will be a crazy increase in the number of bills in the future.

But I’m currently working on all the partners who should work with the committee. For example, the ombudsman in the field of ensuring access to information, the association of journalists regarding the protection of journalists’ rights, law enforcement agencies regarding cases of obstruction of journalistic activity. We have quite a lot of them even recently, including an attack on Mykhailo Tkach [a journalist for the NV’s sister publication Ukrainska Pravda], and online bullying of Natalia Lyhachova [the head of media transparency watchdog Detector Media]. As you see, there is much to be done.

NV: To what extent do you believe in the omnipotence of the Reporters Without Borders international organization? Because if we compare it with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the quality of their work there is rather questionable?

Yurchyshyn: Well, we have no other organizations. Therefore, so that they do not take a pro-Russian position, the Ukrainian side should lobby them as much as possible, advocating for human rights protection.

I’m not enthralled by international organizations. They aim at finding a compromise. A compromise with a terrorist is always a loss. In this case, a tougher stance is required. And I know many members of the Ukrainian Red Cross Office who pull out [those affected] from under the bullets, help, but they bear full responsibility for the insane position of the ICRC leadership.

Read also: Ukrainian parliament to consider removing controversial MP from Defense Committee

I also know many journalists, representatives who are part of the Reporters Without Borders network. Even the fact that Reporters Without Borders is calling for the release of Ukrainian journalists is an indicator that there is someone to work with.

There is no magic wand that can stop war. We must understand this. But, despite the very often insanity of certain international structures, we must use them. Because Russia uses them fore and aft, sorry. We’ll also use them.

Our goal is to free innocent people. There are legal mechanisms for this, public appeals. I took part in the campaign for the release of [Ukrainian filmmaker] Oleh Sentsov when flash mobs just in the European Parliament attracted public attention. And they gave results: Oleh is in Ukraine, in the Armed Forces, he has a newborn son.

We can and must use all the methods necessary to free our people.

NV: That is, a new public awareness campaign is called for?

Yurchyshyn: Exactly. We just can’t help but use it. We’re in such a state that we don’t have the luxury of choosing the tool we have, so we must use it.

NV: You’ve also made the fight against fake news a priority. What can expect in that regard?

Yurchyshyn: In fact, we should expect a very difficult work because there are no simple solutions to the key issue — fostering media literacy in our society.

Can we beat the speed of anonymous Telegram messengers? Never. Any information policy of any state will lag behind the ability to write whatever you want on the fence. Can we promote media literacy so that people understand that unverified sources should at least be checked, and better not used? We can. And this is actually an intersection of responsibility in the field of education and information policy.

I know that our media experts have experience in media literacy. That is, now it would be very important, and the war gives us quite a serious chance, to teach at least those who are ready to learn how to form a critical position.

Read also: Police probing former Zelenskyy advisor Arestovych over false crime report

There is the work of Ukraine’s SBU security service, which very clearly emphasizes that certain sources can and are under the influence of the aggressor country, and they have mechanisms to deal with it. If the mechanisms aren’t enough, we’re ready to work with our law enforcement and secret services to give them mechanisms, of course, in a balanced way, so that it doesn’t turn into an element of censorship.

But there is a huge difference between censorship and information policy. If censorship is to provide only one convenient view, then information policy is to prevent enemy propaganda campaigns or to reduce their effectiveness as much as possible.

Therefore, I have no ready-made solutions. They don’t exist in any country in the world. But there is work to be done both in the [German parliament] Bundestag and the European Union on how to deal and help ensure that the information that reaches the consumer is more verified.

We’ll study this experience and introduce what we can.

NV: You said that, on the one hand, you understand the flaws of the singe news telethon Ukrainian TV channels have been doing since the start of the war, and, on the other hand, its expediency. As far as I understand, you haven’t yet found a solution and want to understand how to deal with it, right?

Yurchyshyn: I remember the beginning of 2014, the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the occupation of Crimea, and how certain television channels, which are now involved in the telethon, very often expressed a soft position, very close to Russian propaganda, i.e., “civil war,” etc. It was veiled quite professionally. Even in wartime, it would be difficult, if not impossible, to bring these television channels to justice.

The difference between direct Russian propaganda, which was broadcast on Medvedchuk’s television channels, and soft, let’s say, “not everything is so clear” is huge. The second one is much more difficult to work with.

The telethon was actually a great decision, and I totally agree with the president. It played a very important part in building our resilience at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There were no official channels that produced Russian propaganda, even in a mild form. There were no oligarchic channels that provided information in a way that was beneficial to their owners.

Read also: Russian National Guard targeting children in occupied Ukraine in disgusting propaganda campaign

Now we have a question of effectiveness and ineffectiveness. Do we have any other solutions how to prevent the return of “not everything is so clear”? Not yet. The state doesn’t have such a decision. Therefore, the United News telethon performs this function. Does it fulfill the function of providing quality information to our viewers and voters? In my opinion, not either. After all, the fact that people have switched to Telegram messengers shows it doesn’t fulfill. That’s why we should work.

I’m not a supporter of [the strategy of] “let’s destroy to the core and then,” as the communists used to say. If we don’t have a strategy and a vision of how to do better, then it’s better to think, plan and then change something.

Will our committee be able to somehow influence it? To be honest, I have big doubts. But we’re working hard to offer scenarios for optimizing the state’s information policy. More balanced, more effective.

For example, the issue of war coverage. The issue of accreditation of Ukrainian and foreign journalists at the front is very complicated and often unclear. And we’ll definitely work with the Defense Ministry and the relevant departments so that, I emphasize, not to simplify (it cannot be a simple process), but there should be an effective check. But with clear terms and clear understanding of the limits of responsibility. So that, relatively speaking, journalists wouldn’t be punished for coming to cover the liberation of Kherson.

And this is an element of how to make the telethon more effective and the one that will fulfill its function. Because it will provide high-quality information that is currently received from Telegram messengers. I really hope we’ll succeed.

Yes, I was criticized both from those who advocated closing the telethon and those who advocated for it to continue. And that’s right as I won’t take any positions. I can easily say that let’s close the telethon or, on the contrary, let’s make it even stronger. It won’t change anything critically in reality.

We can change in reality when we offer some solutions. And in this case, in my opinion, the solution is to try to make the telethon more effective. If such system doesn’t exist, then suggest how we can guarantee the non-penetration of Russian propaganda on television, provided that there is no telethon. After all, Telegram messengers are one thing, and mass communication through the country’s key buttons is another.

Read also: Censorship, curfew, gatherings ban in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast after sham 'elections'

And here, to be honest, I really like the way Suspilne [public broadcaster] works in the telethon slots. Balanced positions, necessarily addressing the one who is criticized with the opportunity to express his position. There is an independent conclusion about how positively the situation is developing. We cannot always talk about a 100% hit in understanding the balance of information, but the direction is very right.

If it were possible to make it a rule... But the journalists’ position is very important here, as well as ethical standards, editorial policy, working journalistic ethics codes, and not only existing ones, then, in principle, there would probably be fewer complaints about the United News telethon. I fully support the fact that it played a very positive role. And now we should think about how we can rethink this role so that it continues to play an equally positive role. But I also understand those who criticize and complain that this is to some extent a restriction of freedom of speech and censorship.

NV: Ukrainian media people are also very concerned about whether we’ll have open access to the Verkhovna Rada’s sidelines. Will the parliamentary sessions be broadcast?

Yurchyshyn: Parliamentary sessions are broadcast on the Rada television channel. Here the question is that it should take place in an effective time. We’re currently working on journalists’ re-accreditation since the representatives of those outlawed channels are still accredited. That is, we’ll move in this direction.

I definitely can’t promise right now that we’ll let journalists enter the Rada, but we’ll definitely work on it.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine