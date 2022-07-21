Ahead of primetime hearing, Rep. Kinzinger tweets testimony about what Trump was doing during Jan. 6 insurrection
Before the Jan. 6 hearing on Thursday night, committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., tweeted a video with clips of interviews with Trump administration officials about what the president was doing during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol.
Video Transcript
- Was the president in that private dining room the whole time that the attack on the Capitol was going on? Or did he ever go to-- again, only to your knowledge-- to the Oval Office, to the White House Situation Room, anywhere else?
KAYLEIGH MCENANY: To the best of my recollection, he was always in the dining room.
- What did they say, Mr. Meadows or the president, at all during that brief encounter that you were in the dining room? What do you recall?
KEITH KELLOGG: I think they were really just watching the TV.
- Do you know whether he was watching TV in the dining room when you talked to him on January 6?
MOLLY MICHAEL: It's my understanding he was watching television.
- When you were in the dining room in these discussions, was the violence at the Capitol visible on the screen on television?
PAT CIPOLLONE: Yes.
- All right.