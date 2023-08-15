Ahead of school year, parents grapple with how to handle artificial intelligence
As a new school year begins, parents are having to grapple with how to handle the use of artificial intelligence more than ever before.
As a new school year begins, parents are having to grapple with how to handle the use of artificial intelligence more than ever before.
Artificial intelligence, also called machine learning, is a kind of software system based on neural networks, a technique that was actually pioneered decades ago but very recently has blossomed thanks to powerful new computing resources. In AI, model can refer to a complete system like ChatGPT, or pretty much any AI or machine learning construct, whatever it does or produces.
Save big on electric lawn mowers, pressure washers and more.
Jesse Williams shares how teaching has impacted his parenting and acting style.
New guidelines lay out how health content will be reviewed.
If you're an avid gardener or a lover of a manicured lawn, then you're most likely no stranger to the pains of weeding.
This is what we mean by beauty sleep.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Panthers vs. Giants game.
The handheld steamer can clean and sanitize a variety of surfaces, including ceramic, laminate, marble and sealed hardwood.
Electrify America, the EV charging company created by Volkswagen in the aftermath of its diesel emissions scandal, said on Tuesday that a new, 75 megawatt solar farm in Southern California is now up and running. Electrify America isn't operating this solar farm. Instead, the company struck a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with renewable energy developer Terra-Gen. It's the latest development in Electrify America's efforts to link itself to renewable energy projects.
A retail-heavy earnings week began with caution and China painted a grim picture for the world's second-largest economy.
Cava delivered impressive earnings as it basks in its post-IPO glow.
Looking for the best TV soundbar for your home theater setup? From the best surround sound pick to the most affordable, we've got your covered.
Months before Kenya finally banned iris scans by Sam Altman’s crypto startup Worldcoin, the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) had ordered its parent company, Tools for Humanity, to stop collecting personal data. The ODPC had in May this year instructed the crypto startup to stop iris scans and the collection of facial recognition and other personal data in Kenya, a letter sent to Worldcoin and seen by TechCrunch shows.
ChatGPT maker OpenAI says it's using GPT-4 to build an AI-powered "content moderation system that is scalable, consistent and customizable." The company says humans should still be involved in the moderation process.
A year after Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) purchased Redbox for $375 million, the company continues to be hit by losses and looks to reduce costs across all aspects of its business. CSSE reported its second-quarter 2023 earnings this week, which showed a net loss of $43.7 million — more than double the $20.8 million it lost in the year-ago period. The poor results were in large part thanks to the 2022 acquisition of Redbox for $50 million in stock and the assumption of $325 million in debt.
Another Prime Day is coming — here's the lowdown.
In the first quarter of 2023, we reported that Jumia recorded its lowest losses in four years. Surprisingly, Jumia's Q2 2023 financials show that the e-commerce giant outperformed its first-quarter efforts in this regard. The company's adjusted EBITDA and operating losses fell 66% to $19.3 million and $23.3 million, respectively; as a result, Jumia has lowered its adjusted loss projection for the whole year, predicting a loss of $90 million to $100 million.
OpenAI claims that it's developed a way to use GPT-4, its flagship generative AI model, for content moderation -- lightening the burden on human teams. Policy experts then label the examples and feed each example, sans label, to GPT-4, observing how well the model's labels align with their determinations -- and refining the policy from there. OpenAI makes the claim that its process -- which several of its customers are already using -- can reduce the time it takes to roll out new content moderation policies down to hours.
Fisker is the latest EV maker to join Tesla’s Supercharger network, though not as soon as other manufacturers.
The resilient economy surprising to the upside is the latest catalyst strategists are citing when boosting their outlook for stocks in 2023.