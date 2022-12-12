Ahead of sentencing for bribery, former Old Forge Borough Council president seeks leniency from judge

Dec. 12—Facing a maximum of 10 years in prison for taking bribes, former Old Forge Borough Council President Robert Semenza will seek a fraction of that when he appears Monday before a federal judge for sentencing.

Semenza, 48, asked that U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion sentence him to 15 to 18 months behind bars or on house arrest, according to a memorandum filed by his attorney, Jason Mattioli.

The request is about half of the 30- to 37-month penalty computed by the sentencing guidelines, Mattioli wrote. In a 22-page sentencing memorandum, Mattioli asked that Mannion consider the context in which Semenza accepted bribes and the efforts he's made toward rehabilitating himself.

Semenza resigned from council in May 2021, when he signed an agreement to plead guilty to federal program bribery. He entered his plea in court the following month. He has no plan to return to local government.

Semenza took cash from borough businessman Walter Stocki Jr. directly and through an intermediary, James J. Peperno Jr., whom a jury found guilty in September of bribery and related offenses after a nine-day trial before Mannion.

Stocki was embroiled in litigation with the borough regarding his North Keyser Avenue scrapyard and faced daily accumulating fees. Semenza and Peperno used the court case as a "hammer" to collect payment from Stocki, Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip J. Caraballo-Garrison argued at trial. Jurors found Peperno guilty of collecting bribes under the cover of work as Stocki's consultant. Some of the funds went to Semenza.

Peperno, who denied at trial the payments were bribes, awaits sentencing.

Stocki paid out money, but worked on the investigation with the FBI. Documents he filled out in November 2019 formalized his cooperation and effectively allowed him to solicit illicit payments to collect evidence between Oct. 31, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2020.

Semenza provided "substantial assistance" in the case against Peperno after investigators contacted him, his attorney argued. That included making recorded phone calls, wearing a recording device for an in-person meeting, explaining recordings to FBI agents and taking the witness stand to testify against Peperno.

Mattioli also argued that Semenza is a valued member of the Old Forge community who worked hard for the town, but suffered breakdowns on a personal level. He went through a divorce and his finances were strained.

He relied heavily on drugs and alcohol and his cocaine addiction — sometimes as much as an eighth of an ounce a day — left him unable to pay his bills and child support obligations, Mattioli said. Semenza sought quick cash or lucrative employment to pay his bills and feed his addiction, so he took cash from Stocki in exchange for support.

That was then, Mattioli said.

Semenza has been sober for 17 months.

"Mr. Semenza's illegal conduct while attempting to function in active addiction and take care of his family is contradictory to what has otherwise been a productive and law-abiding life," Mattioli said.

