Ahead of spring break, Panama City Beach police send a warning: Don't act like a criminal

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Law enforcement officials are working together to help keep the Beach safe this spring break.

In a news conference Thursday at the Panama City Beach Police Department, state and local officials gathered in a united front to warn tourists that criminal activity will not be tolerated in Bay County this spring break season.

"This is what unified government looks like, what a unified community looks like," Chief J.R. Talamantez of the Beach Police said. "This is what it takes to keep the community safe in the best possible way. ... Come here to have a good time, but if you act like a criminal, we're going to treat you like one."

The press conference comes about two years after "Panamaniac," an unsanctioned event that brought not only thousands of unruly tourists to Bay County, but a wave of crime that challenged local law enforcement.

According to previous reports, state officers seized 75 illegal weapons in just one weekend in March 2020. During that time, they arrested more than 160 people.

"A little over two years ago ... we gave a message to the community that we were going to do everything we possibly can to try and ensure something like that doesn't happen again," Talamantez said. "We are still echoing that same message."

The spring break season typically starts at the beginning of March and lasts until about Easter weekend. Talamantez noted that because of when the holiday occurs this year, the Beach might experience an even larger uptick in tourists than normal.

"Easter is early this year," he said. "Easter is at the end of March, so we will see a large amount of people coming to our town for the Easter holiday, as well as spring break. ... We will see collegiate students, high school students and families here at the end of March.

"Traffic will be high, and we will probably see an increase in call volume, but we are prepared for anything that might come."

Talamantez also said there are a handful of spring break regulations that go into effect during March in Panama City Beach to help prevent crime. They include no alcohol on the sandy beach and no alcohol sales between 2 and 7 a.m.

Though local law enforcement officials are proactively working to deter criminals from traveling to Bay County this spring break, they also encouraged law abiding tourists and families to come enjoy the area.

"This is a real fun beach, but I don't have a real fun jail," Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. "I said that two years ago. I meant it then, and I mean it now. If there's criminal activity, this team here is going to get to the bottom of it.

"It's the funnest beach in the world, and we want people to come here and enjoy it, but just don't bring criminal activity to our beaches."

