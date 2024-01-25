Ahead of trial, family of man killed by sheriff’s deputy holds prayer meeting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Prospective jurors in the murder trial of former Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy Jason Meade will fill out questionnaires Thursday ahead of Monday’s jury selection.

Meade shot and killed Casey Goodson Jr. on Dec. 4, 2020.

At City of Grace Church in Columbus on Wednesday night, Goodson’s family, pastor, and attorney Sean Walton held a special prayer meeting ahead of the impending trial.

Walton spoke to the crowd about the family’s suffering over the last three-plus years, but also their desire to pray for the man who they said murdered their loved one.

Meade, a 17-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, is facing two charges of murder and one count of reckless homicide. Meade’s attorney said Goodson pointed a gun at his client and did not follow his orders. Goodson’s family and lawyer said Goodson did nothing wrong and had a license to carry a concealed weapon.

“Here we are, January of 2024,” Walton said. “There have been delays, and you would think that families have a right to a speedy trial. But here, because Jason Meade is the defendant, he’s been able to delay the case and delay the case.”

Meade’s jury trial is set to begin Monday, Jan. 29.

