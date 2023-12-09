Ahead of Tuesday's vote, critics of the OKC arena-funding plan urge voters to 'show up'

Panelists at a forum to discuss Tuesday's sales tax vote to build a new arena expressed frustration about how the proposal was presented to voters.

The forum was organized by critics of the city's plan, which if approved would levy a 1% sales tax for 72 months to raise at least $900 million for an arena that will host Thunder basketball games and other large events. Cosponsors of the forum included the Oklahoma NAACP and Black Voters Matter.

Panelists included Oklahoma City Councilor Nikki Nice, former state Sen. Connie Johnson, economist Travis Roach and Oklahoma Progress Now Executive Director Nabilah Rawdah.

The discussion Saturday, just three days before Oklahoma City voters will be asked to approve the sales tax, focused on the economics of the proposal, community benefits and the impact that approving it could have on the city's other priorities.

Supporters of the arena-funding plan have touted Oklahoma City's position as a "big league city" and have said that the deal cements a long-term relationship with the Thunder basketball team. Opponents want to send the plan back to negotiations so a less costly agreement can be reached.

Roach is one of several local economists who've recently signed a letter opposing the tax-financing arrangement, pointing to decades of peer-reviewed academic research casting doubt on whether subsidizing a new arena actually generates new, additional spending and economic growth.

"We get this idea that there's a free lunch, that we will build the stadium and because we built the stadium, it will create all this new economic impact so thus it pays for itself," Roach said. "And there's just no evidence that supports that fact."

If so, he added, we would have seen a measurable change during the COVID-19 pandemic when public events were largely put on hold or scaled back.

"Our unemployment rate continued to fall. Our GDP (gross domestic product, an indicator of an economy's health) continued to grow," said Roach. "It's as if nothing happened."

Nikki Nice, who represents northeast Oklahoma City on the council, criticized what she described as a lack of transparency and accountability on behalf of those who negotiated the deal. One major concern she said she has is the lack of a guaranteed community benefits arrangement that would ensure regionally competitive wages and job recruitment in disadvantaged areas.

She said councilors approved a resolution stating its intent for those goals to be met, but that carries little legal weight. At best, she said, it clarifies the city's position for any future negotiations about how the arena will be operated.

"It's a resolution that can be continuously changed, so that doesn't mean it's set in stone," Nice said Saturday.

If voters want a solid benefits arrangement, they will have to keep showing up at community and council meetings, she said.

"More than one person has to show up after this vote, whether it passes or not, to say we want community benefits agreements to be implemented in the future," Nice said.

"This is where we have the chance, now, to voice our opinions – whether we still support it and still say we want more, or we want accountability for that community benefits agreement, or we say no, let's take it back to the table and negotiate with our city communities collectively in mind," Nice said.

Another issue presented at the forum was the financial burden a 1% sales tax would have on Oklahoma City's minority and poor residents. Thunder team ownership are kicking in $50 million to build the new arena.

"The owners are paying 5%, and the rest of us are paying 95%," said Rawdah, who argued that other arena deals typically see a higher share of the cost borne by team ownership. "If this vote (passes), it would be the worst NBA arena-negotiated deal in the history of NBA arenas."

