Ahead of visit to Iowa, Pence’s group to run ads against transgender policies in Iowa schools
Ahead of visit to Iowa, Pence’s group to run ads against transgender policies in Iowa schools
Ahead of visit to Iowa, Pence’s group to run ads against transgender policies in Iowa schools
The coat with fluffy fur trim came to mind for the GOP governor as he mused to Politico about low Northeastern temperatures. "God bless her," he said.
"You don't want to make excuses obviously. it just sucks because we wish we had a healthy quarterback for a full game," McCaffrey said.
From bombshell confessions in his memoir Spare to candid reveals made by Prince Harry in his TV interviews, it’s safe to say his relationship with his family, and his father King Charles III, is strained. But, against all odds, Charles’ most recent outing suggests the relationship is still fixable. After all, family is family, right? […]
The singer is said to be struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues. Britney Spears’ Husband, Doctors Attempted to Stage Intervention: Report Consequence Staff
A spill of more than 500,000-gallons of crude oil from the Keystone Pipeline in December in Kansas was caused by a combination of a faulty weld and "bending stress fatigue" on the pipe, the conduit's operator announced Thursday. TC Energy, the pipeline's Canadian operator, said the cause was determined by an independent lab analysis on the failed section of the 2,687-mile conduit. "Although welding inspection and testing were conducted within applicable codes and standards, the weld flaw led to a crack that propagated over time as a result of bending stress fatigue, eventually leading to an instantaneous rupture," TC Energy said in a statement.
In a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, the Department of Justice called the subpoenas of Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray “premature” as it has offered to engage with the committee.
"She was crying. She didn't know where she was going to go. And she was afraid of losing her baby," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson.
Cities in California are seeing prostitutes soliciting openly on the streets while accompanied by pimps, causing alarm among residents and condemnation from cops over a new law.
After not re-signing Gary Payton II in free agency, the Warriors re-acquired him in a trade with the Blazers on Thursday.
(Bloomberg) -- House Republicans failed in the opening salvo of their investigation into the finances of Joe Biden’s family to produce evidence substantiating their claims that US intelligence officials worked with Twitter Inc. to suppress an unflattering 2020 news story on the president’s son. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Wa
Addison Rae just rocked a see-through miniskirt and thong with a crop top in new Instagram photos and a video, showing off her totally toned butt and abs.
When Demi Washington, a basketball player at Vanderbilt University came down with COVID-19 in late 2020, her symptoms were mild, just a runny nose.
It’s all about the layers.
Tom Brady shared a new photo of his 15-year-old son Jack—and the teenager looks so much like his footballer dad! See the pic.
After Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, came out on Jan. 10, royal watchers were waiting for King Charles III and the rest of the palace to react. Instead of speaking out, the press was met with a wall of silence — and that, apparently, was a very pointed strategy chosen by the royal family. Valentine Low, […]
Island girl vibes.
After Disney announced Toy Story 5, Tim Allen responded to playing Buzz Lightyear again.
James Wiseman's time in the Bay reportedly has come to an end.
“It’s not the first time, and it won’t be the last time," she admitted.
Two months ago, the lake was less than a third full.