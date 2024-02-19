Ahead of winter break, primary elections, no City Council Tues. Council to return March 12

WORCESTER — Ahead of winter break and the Massachusetts presidential primary elections, City Council is not set to meet for the next three weeks.

According to the City Council 2024 meeting schedule, the next regularly scheduled City Council meeting is March 12.

Tuesday, City Council is not in session because Worcester schools are on winter break.

City Council will not meet for the following two weeks due to the primary. Worcester residents can vote in the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries from Feb. 24 to March 1. City Council will not meet Feb. 27 in observance of early voting.

Massachusetts, along with several other states, will hold its primaries March 5, popularly known as Super Tuesday. City Council will also not meet March 5.

While the City Council will not meet in full regular session until March 12, the City Council Standing Committee on Traffic and Parking will hold a Feb. 22 meeting at the Worcester Senior Center about the proposed reduction of the statutory speed limit and the Standing Committee on Economic Development is scheduled to meet Feb. 29.

The March 12 meeting could be the first full meeting in weeks to welcome members of the public to the Esther Howland Chamber. Due to snow, the public could only view the Feb. 13 meeting virtually.

