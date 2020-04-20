How Do Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj’s (HEL:AM1) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we'll evaluate Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj (HEL:AM1) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj:

0.043 = €105m ÷ (€3.2b - €756m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj has an ROCE of 4.3%.

Does Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 7.4% average reported by the Forestry industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj's current ROCE of 4.3% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 8.7%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. The image below shows how Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

HLSE:AM1 Past Revenue and Net Income April 20th 2020 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj has total assets of €3.2b and current liabilities of €756m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 24% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.