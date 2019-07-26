Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited (NSE:AHLUCONT) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we'll look at Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited (NSE:AHLUCONT) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Ahluwalia Contracts (India):

0.24 = ₹1.9b ÷ (₹15b - ₹6.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has an ROCE of 24%.

Is Ahluwalia Contracts (India)'s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Ahluwalia Contracts (India)'s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 12% average in the Construction industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Separate from Ahluwalia Contracts (India)'s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can see in the image below how Ahluwalia Contracts (India)'s ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NSEI:AHLUCONT Past Revenue and Net Income, July 26th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Ahluwalia Contracts (India)'s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has total assets of ₹15b and current liabilities of ₹6.8b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 46% of its total assets. Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.