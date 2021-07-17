Ahmad "Poppy" Alsaid trial scheduled to start Monday

Jul. 17—LOCKPORT — More than two and a half years after Ahmad "Poppy" Alsaid was gunned down in his Niagara Street convenience store, the two men charged in his murder will finally face a Niagara County Court jury.

Jury selection is set to begin on Monday in the trials of William McEnnis and William Coleman. McEnnis, 36, of Keystone Avenue in Buffalo, and Coleman, 31, of Niagara Falls, are accused of the Nov. 21, 2018, slaying of Alsaid.

The two men, who were on parole at the time of Alsaid's murder, after serving 10 years in prison on charges related to a violent robbery in Buffalo, are each facing two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been held without bail while awaiting trial.

Coleman and McEnnis are also accused of holding up a 7-Eleven on Buffalo Avenue in the Falls, at gunpoint not long after the murder of Alsaid.

The two parolees have also been charged in connection with the robbery of a Falls man on Ninth Street, 11 days before the Bridgeway Market homicide. In that case, prosecutors say, McEnnis and Coleman stole the man's wallet and then shot him in the hip.

Police and prosecutors have released few details about the robbery-homicide. They have charged that McEnnis and Coleman entered Alsaid's store and emptied the register before shooting the popular neighborhood merchant.

Alsaid was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where he died from his wounds.

The trial will mark the return to the courtroom of Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman. He tried a number of high-profile cases as an assistant DA before leaving the office and working in a private law practice.

During his campaign for district attorney, Seaman indicated that he expected to try some cases if he returned to the office.

"Oh yeah, I'm a prosecutor," Seaman said at that time. "This is what I want to do. I'm good at this and it's the most important job for a lawyer to represent the people in these criminal cases."