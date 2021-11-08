Ahmad Rashad talks hosting 'Tug Of Words' and more
Emmy-winning sportscaster and former NFL pro-bowler Ahmad Rashad talk about hosting his new word association game, 'Tug Of Words!'
Mayfield wished OBJ well personally but also made it clear he was happy with the Browns team now sans Beckham
'Dancing With the Stars' fans were outraged at 2021 host Tyra Banks when she kept commenting on season 30 contestant Suni Lee's apparent illness on Monday night.
The Green Bay star isn’t big enough to own the consequences of his dissembling. | Editorial
James Hahn played hero on Thursday and Viktor Hovland prevailed on Sunday. So what will Hovland do as repayment?
Ciara’s latest glam upload turned heads on Nov. 6 after the singer shared images of her all-black look. In the Instagram post captioned “Lita by Ciara +Dolce,” Ciara […]
Andy Behrens looks ahead to Week 10 and highlights two players to add off the waiver wire.
Angel Cabrera, the 2007 U.S. Open champ and 2009 Masters champ, has been in jail since January.
These photos of Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark at the NYC Marathon are possibly the cutest thing ever—check them out here.
Panthers WR Robby Anderson knows how fleeting the game of football can be. That's why we've seen his emotions come out over this frustrating 2021 campaign.
Justin Jefferson threw the most ridiculous block, and NFL fans made so many jokes.
We've all imagined ourselves in ridiculous scenarios, but most of us don't post 'em on the internet as if they actually happened.View Entire Post ›
Among the 33,000 participants in the New York City Marathon were at least two heroes. The runners stopped to help a competitor finish the race.
Loving herself landed Saje Nicole in Sports Illustrated with Megan Thee Stallion.
After 'Yellowstone' fans watched the season 4 premiere of the Paramount show on Sunday, Twitter erupted with emotions and commentary about the Duttons and more.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick showed up to the game looking disheveled. And there were so many jokes.
Twenty-eight teams in the WIAA football playoffs are one win away from reaching Camp Randall Stadium.
Former 'Dancing With the Stars' judge and pro Julianne Hough proved she's the queen of fashion in her latest Instagram posts.
Despite the hard drives filled with research, mysteries abound in the study of bucks and their scrape making
"And I can give it to whoever I want," he tells Cecily Strong's Judge Jeanine Pirro.
Bezos and his girlfriend attended the LACMA Art+Film Gala over the weekend, and video from the event showed them chatting closely with the actor.