Ahmaud Arbery on the arc bent toward equal justice

On Thanksgiving Eve, nine white women, two white men, and one black man, citizens of Glenn County, Georgia, stood up for Ahmaud Arbery, finding three white vigilantes, Gregory McMichael,65, his son, Travis,35, and their friend, William Bryan,52, guilty of murder. As James Baldwin reminded us, “People who treat other people as less than human must not be surprised when the bread they have cast on the waters comes floating back to them, poisoned.”

It was a struggle for Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, to find justice for her 25-year-old son. On Feb. 23, 2020, he went out for a jog and never returned. His curiosity about a construction site was innocuous enough, but a few blocks from home, Arbery found himself hemmed in by McMichael’s and Bryan’s trucks, and when he took evasive action, Travis McMichael leveled a 12-gauge shotgun at him. Arbery died attempting to fend off his assailants. Travis fired three rounds, two of them blowing holes through Arbery’s chest and armpit.

The father admitted to investigating officers that he had not seen Arbery burgle or trespass on anyone’s property, and never said anything to them about making a citizen’s arrest.

Gregory McMichael had once been an investigator in the local DA’s office. He was later accused of trying to influence or obstruct the investigation by contacting Brunswick DA Jackie Johnson, who was later indicted for violating her oath of office; four additional prosecutors from surrounding areas recused themselves. Finally, Georgia’s attorney general stepped in and selected senior Atlanta prosecutor, Linda Dunikoski.

After the verdicts convicting his assailants were read, with good reason Arbery’s mother reflected, “I never thought this day would come.” By April 2020, no one had been arrested. Only when Bryan’s attorney “leaked” his client’s cellphone video did authorities take action, arresting and charging the three men.

Despite the “discriminatory” exercise of peremptory challenges by defense counsel, excluding all potential Black jurors save one, which led Judge Timothy Walmsley to despair of a remedy, Cooper-Jones kept her faith. Supported by Black pastors, she said, “It’s been a hard fight, but God is good.”

In the view of many, Dunikoski was smart not to inject race as a factor into her presentation of the case, focusing instead on nuts and bolts as top-notch lawyers do. She concentrated on the video and the many inconsistent statements of the defendants. When Travis McMichael, the shooter, testified, I found her cross-examination tepid, but she did tease out the inconsistencies in his previous statements.

Her adversaries were sharp and aggressive. But in her closing, Gregory McMichael’s attorney, Laura Houge, used Ahmaud’s tatty shorts and “dirty toe nails” as a tactic designed to inflame, a callous blunder. It fell flat. Dunikoski presented a brilliant rebuttal, focusing not on race but on the street-level video, working frame-by-frame, and referring to the defendants' inconsistencies and initial descriptions, such as trapping Aubery “like a rat” with their trucks. Dunikoski supported express-malice murder, and the false imprisonment and aggravated assault charges, the implied malice necessary for felony-murder convictions in Georgia.

The Arbery case presents another example of how live security, police, and phone cameras are altering the landscape of criminal trials. In 1991, the beating of Rodney King was filmed from a balcony near the scene, but the blatant abuse of force and the acquittal of the police officers in L.A. outraged many and triggered massive riots. In 2015, South Carolina police officer Michael Slager claimed he shot Walter Scott in self-defense, but later learned the incident had been video-recorded on a bystander’s cellphone. It showed Slager shooting an unarmed Black man in the back as he ran away from a brief traffic stop. After a mistrial, Slager decided to plead guilty to second degree murder and is serving a 20-year sentence.

For George Floyd and his family there has been a measure of justice because of a bystander's video of then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin brutally choking to death a bound and helpless Floyd. And as controversial as the outcome is, Kyle Rittenhouse’s video-recorded activities were recorded by surveillance and cellphone cameras. In more and more cases the trier-of-fact can judge for itself the value of video-recorded violent encounters, and that can only be a good thing.

But the Arbery case is historic because it was a rare occurrence in the South. A virtually all-white jury held three white men accountable for the death of a Black man. We might want to pause, however, to consider how systemic racism has played out in other parts of the country. Four remarkable criminal cases – without videos – hit headlines this past month.

Reminiscent of the notorious Scotsboro Boys case in Alabama in 1932, which extended constitutional protection in state prosecutions for all capitally charged defendants, the Groveland Four in Florida, were officially cleared last month of raping a white girl in 1949. One of the young Black suspects was beaten and stabbed to death by a posse before he ever reached jail, another was shot down by a sheriff who claimed the accused had tried to escape, and the other two spent the rest of their lives behind bars for a crime they didn’t commit. In New York, District Attorney Cyrus Vance declared the two Black men convicted of the murder of Malcolm X in 1966 didn’t kill him. One defendant died in 2009, but Muhammed Aziz, now 83 years old, was on hand for his exoneration. And in Missouri, Kevin Strickland, the man serving one of the longest terms (43 years) term of imprisonment in America for a crime he did not commit, was exonerated for a triple murder that occurred in 1978. The number of innocent Black men wrongfully convicted – many executed – is well-documented in studies such as In Spite of Innocence (1992) and in the best-selling book and film Just Mercy (2015) by Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, a classic unraveling of a rape-murder conviction in Alabama in 1987.

The dominant culture has not limited bigotry to African-Americans either. We know other minority groups, including Jews, Latinos, and Asians, have suffered as well. One of the worst decisions ever handed down by the California Supreme Court occurred in the Keefer (1884) case; the court held a white defendant’s criminal homicide conviction for killing a Chinese man near Sacramento could not stand because the Chinese were an “inferior” and “mendacious” race, and incompetent as witnesses. Akin to the US Supreme Court’s Dred Scott case (1857) from Missouri, which may have been just the spark needed to ignite the Civil War, law-sanctioned racism against the Chinese and Japanese continued well into the 20th Century.

As Martin Luther King, Jr., preached the “arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” I’d add Ahmaud Arbery to that of George Floyd as candles lit along the arc toward equal justice for all.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Ahmaud Arbery on the arc bent toward equal justice