Ahmaud Arbery: Body camera video shows police responding to shooting did not immediately try to help him

Graig Graziosi
Police body camera footage from immediately after the Ahmaud Arbery shooting shows Glynn County Police officers did not immediately move to help Mr Arbery. (Glynn County Police Department)
Police body camera footage from immediately after the Ahmaud Arbery shooting shows Glynn County Police officers did not immediately move to help Mr Arbery. (Glynn County Police Department)

New police body camera footage shows that officers arriving on the scene of Ahmaud Arbery's shooting did not immediately move to help him, although he was still alive at the time.

Video footage obtained by The Washington Post shows Glynn County police officers arriving at the scene of the shooting, where they begin talking with Greg and Travis McMichael, the father and son duo who have been charged with Mr Arbery's murder.

In the video, an officer arrives, and Mr Arbery can be seen lying on his stomach, covered in blood. His head is lifted off the pavement and his leg is moving.

The McMichaels stand near by as the officer approaches.

After initially walking away from the body, Greg McMichael, the father, returns to the officer to defend his son's actions.

"He had no choice," he tells the officer.

Mr Arbery was shot while he was out jogging. The McMichaels chased him down, allegedly believing he had been breaking into houses in the neighborhood.

A man who filmed the shooting, William Bryan, allegedly joined the chase, and attempted to block or hit Mr Arbery with his truck.

Travis McMichael confronted Mr Arbery with a shotgun while he was running. At some point Mr Arbery struggle with Mr McMichael, who then shot him in the chest.

Mr Arbery died at the scene.

A few minutes after the first officer arrived at the shooting, a second showed up and asked about Mr Arbery's condition.

"Got a pulse or anything?" the officer asked.

"No. He's about to be 10-7. Man," the officer said.

10-7 is police slang for "out of service."

Mr Arbery's body was left in the street for half an hour before being covered with a sheet.

The body camera footage has shed light on the events immediately following the shooting.

In another video, Mr Bryan can be seen talking with a police officer, who asks him if he was just a passerby who witnessed the shooting.

Mr Bryan says that he wasn't, and explains that he saw the chase and asked the McMichaels if they needed help. He got in his truck and tried to use it to block Mr Arbery.

“I pulled out of my driveway, was going to try to block him,” Mr Bryan said. “But he was going all around. I made a few moves at him, you know. And he didn’t stop."

At one point he wondered aloud "Should we have been chasing him? I don't know."

Immediately after the February shooting, Mr Bryan claimed he was just a bystander and had nothing to do with the killing, which contradicts the statement he gave to officers at the scene.

Mr Bryan was charged with murder alongside the McMichaels months after the shooting. He and his legal team maintain that he did nothing wrong.

The videos also show the elder McMichael trying to convince the police that his son was forced to shoot Mr Arbery, and the younger McMichael blaming the shooting on Mr Arbery.

The officers on the scene seemed to agree, with one saying it looked like the shooting was “self defence".

“I want it done right, because this doesn’t look good,” Travis McMichael told police. “I mean, I just shot a man, last thing I ever wanted to do in my life.”

The officers interviewing the men did not take them into custody on the day of the shooting.

Ben Crump, the attorney representing Mr Arbery's family, said the video was evidence that the men worked together to kill Mr Arbery.

“The footage clearly documents that Bryan used his truck to block Ahmaud from escaping the McMichaels,” Mr Crump said. “With the murderous teamwork of Bryan and the McMichaels exposed for the world to see, we are confident that this will bring us one step closer to justice for the Arbery family.”

All three men charged have pleaded not guilty.

Read More

New video shows men charged with Ahmaud Arbery murder after shooting

Bond denied for father, son charged in Ahmaud Arbery slaying

Ahmaud Arbery killer made racial slur over body, court hears

Arbery shooting investigated as federal hate crime says family lawyer

Three men indicted on murder charges over death of Ahmaud Arbery

Latest Stories

  • ‘I am not ashamed of what I did’: Proud Boys leader admits burning church’s Black Lives Matter sign

    Enrique Tarrio says he was behind the act being investigated as potential hate crime

  • Pentagon officials reportedly 'stunned' as acting Defense secretary halts Biden transition briefings

    Pentagon officials have been left "stunned" after acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a "Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation" with President-elect Joe Biden's transition, Axios reports.Miller, according to the report, on Thursday night ordered officials to cancel transition meetings that had previously been scheduled, "which stunned officials throughout the Pentagon." Officials reportedly were not clear on what led to the decision, and Axios says a top Biden official wasn't aware of the order.A senior Defense Department official told Axios this was a "simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year," saying they had "fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week" and staff was "overwhelmed by the number of meetings." The official added, "With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition."But Axios writes that officials "across the Defense Department" were shocked by the move, which comes after President Trump delayed the official beginning of Biden's transition while refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump? Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

  • Ex-governor of gang-ravaged Mexican state shot dead in beach resort

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -An ex-governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in the bathroom of a restaurant in the beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, the latest violence to wrack a region plagued by one of the country's most dangerous drug gangs. Jalisco state officials said former governor Aristoteles Sandoval was shot in the back by an unidentified assailant while his security detail were outside. A shootout erupted as his bodyguards began moving Sandoval to hospital.

  • Dems Agree to Abandon Direct Aid for State, Local Govs in COVID Stimulus Negotiations

    Congressional Democrats have agreed to take direct aid for state and local governments out of a new coronavirus relief package in exchange for Republicans dropping their demand for liability protections for businesses.The idea to leave both issues on the sidelines of negotiations was proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) last week, in an attempt to pass a relief bill by the end of the year.Heavily Democratic New York is facing a $15 million budget shortfall going into 2021, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. The pandemic has also hurt finances in states like Florida, which are dependent on tourism revenue, and Wyoming which raises money through energy taxes."There are many states that are doing reasonably well right now, and a few that are struggling substantially," Jared Walczak, vice president of the Tax Foundation, told the Times. "That makes it very difficult to put a coalition together. That list of states isn’t red or blue, but there is a divide."Many Republicans have refused to send aid to state governments that they contend have managed their finances poorly."We don’t even know how much of the $1 trillion allocated to states and local governments by the CARES Act has already been spent, and they won’t tell us," Senator Rick Scott (R., Fla.) wrote in National Review last week. "States do not need bailouts; they want bailouts so they can use the money — intended to address the fallout from COVID — to plug the long-standing holes in their budgets and pension systems."The issue of state and local aid will likely be revisited once Joe Biden assumes office in January. Biden has expressed support for state and local aid to plug budget shortfalls.

  • AOC says Pelosi needs to step down as speaker but insists she is not ‘ready’ to replace her

    She said due to the absence of a plan, ‘nefarious forces’ can come into play to fill the vacuum

  • Irritated by loss, Trump hunkers down at the White House and avoids conversation of future

    Sources say as {President Trump’s time at the White House dwindles down, he stays cooped up in the “presidential man cave” of the Oval Office, avoiding talks about the future.

  • Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks

    "Congressional leaders are preparing the second-largest federal rescue package in our nation's history, and no one has seen it just days before it will get a vote," Politico reports. The emerging $900 billion legislation, based on a proposal from a bipartisan group of Senate moderates, is believed to contain $600 direct stimulus payments for many Americans, but "senators are walking around clueless, with no idea what to expect or when to expect it."Meanwhile, President Trump, who hasn't been directly involved in the negotiations, was ready to step in Thursday with a demand for "substantially larger stimulus payments," The Washington Post reports, and he "was in the middle of formally drafting his demand for the larger payments when White House officials told him that doing so could imperil delicate negotiations over the economic relief package." Trump reportedly told allies Thursday afternoon he wants stimulus checks of "at least" $1,200 per person, but preferably as big as $2,000."The aides were really frantic, saying, 'We can't do this. It will blow up negotiations,'" one person who heard the exchange told the Post. Trump has previously publicly supported larger stimulus checks. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Trump's main negotiator on COVID-19 legislation, included Trump's name on an earlier round of $1,200 checks.The $600 checks are in the legislation largely due to an intervention by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-V.t) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not include any such payments in his sparser proposals, and many Senate Republicans are insisting the legislation come in at under $1 trillion; stimulus checks larger than $600 would push the price tag above that mark. Democrats and the White House were in agreement on a package worth about $2 trillion before the election, but Senate Republicans balked.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump? Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

  • Pfizer irked after Belgian politician publishes COVID-19 vaccine prices

    U.S. drugmaker Pfizer complained of a breach of confidentiality after a politician in Belgium published on Thursday the price per dose of COVID-19 vaccines ordered by the country, according to a Belgian newspaper. Belgian secretary of state Eva De Bleeker tweeted a table with the number of doses and price per dose of each vaccine, after a 30-hour debate on the Belgian budget in parliament. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, whose COVID-19 vaccine is the first to have been approved by Western regulators, is among suppliers to the European Union, including Belgium.

  • A mom influencer went viral after accusing a couple of trying to abduct her child. Police say it doesn't add up.

    BuzzFeed News reported that police had completely cleared the couple that influencer Katie Sorenson alleged had tried to kidnap her child.

  • Biden's incoming deputy chief of staff apologizes for calling Republicans 'a bunch of f---ers'

    "I used some words that I probably could have chosen better," O'Malley Dillon said on Thursday, per a Politico report.

  • Former Special Operations head decries Michael Flynn's 'totally inappropriate' call for military to overturn election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn, the freshly pardoned former national security adviser who has since dove into a conspiratorial rabbit hole, has once again called for the military to step in and overturn the 2020 election results.In a Friday appearance on the right-wing network Newsmax, Flynn insisted that he's "not calling for" martial law — something he has endorsed in the past. He'd simply like President Trump to order the military to "rerun an election" in swing states, earning condemnation from current and former military officials alike.In response to a clip of Flynn's Newsmax appearance, retired Gen. Tony Thomas reminded Flynn that he knows better than to make such wild claims. "You know that leveraging the military to 'rerun elections' is a totally inappropriate role for the profession," the former commander of the United States Special Operations Command tweeted. "Stop!"> Mike, stop. Just stop. You are a former soldier. You know that leveraging the military to “rerun elections” is a totally inappropriate role for the profession. You are also undercutting the extraordinary trust and confidence America has in their military. Stop!> > — Tony Thomas (@TonyT2Thomas) December 18, 2020Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville didn't single out Flynn directly, but did decry his actions with a Friday statement. "There is no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of an American election," the leaders affirmed.Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made a similar point last week. "We have established a very long 240-year tradition of an apolitical military that does not get involved in domestic politics," Milley told NPR amid right-wing calls for the military to overturn the election.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump? Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

  • 'Unbelievable' snowfall blankets parts of the Northeast

    The Northeast’s first whopper snowstorm of the season buried parts of upstate New York under more than 3 feet of snow, broke records in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania and left snowplow drivers struggling to clear the roads. “It was a very difficult, fast storm and it dropped an unbelievable amount of snow,” Tom Coppola, highway superintendent in charge of maintaining 100 miles of roads in the Albany suburb of Glenville, said Thursday morning. The storm dropped 30 inches on Glenville between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday, leaving a a silent scene of snow-clad trees, buried cars and heavily laden roofs when the sun peeked through at noon.

  • Australian couple killed in 'terrorism incident' by 'known extremist'

    Australian detectives suspect the deaths of an elderly couple in their Brisbane home is a "terrorism incident" perpetrated by a knife-wielding man who was shot dead by police, officials said on Friday. Raghe Abdi, 22, threatened police with a knife before he was shot dead on a highway on the outskirts of Brisbane on Thursday morning, officers said. The bodies of an 87-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman were found in their home later on Thursday near where Abdi died, Queensland state Police Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford said. Ms Linfold declined to detail how they had died but homicide detectives had found evidence that Abdi had been in the house, she said. Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the known extremist had been acting alone. "We had no choice but to declare this as a terrorism incident," Ms Carroll told reporters. Australia Federal Police suspect Abdi had been influenced by the Islamic State group. He was arrested on suspicion that he was trying to join extremists when he attempted to depart Brisbane Airport for Somalia in May 2019. He was released without charge due to insufficient evidence, but his passport was cancelled. In June 2019, he was charged with further offences including refusing to give detectives the pass code for his phone. He was free on bail and had been forced to wear a GPS tracking device, which he had cut off before he was shot.

  • Pfizer said it had millions of doses of vaccine sitting in a warehouse because the federal government hadn't told it where to send them

    White House officials told the AP that the doses sitting in Pfizer's warehouse were being held to ensure the first recipients get their second doses.

  • 18 of the Most Anticipated High-Design Hotel Openings of 2021

    We can’t wait to check inOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden nominee Blinken makes first visit to State Department

    President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. top diplomat, Antony Blinken, on Thursday went to the State Department for the first time since the election, taking part in meetings and briefings as he prepares to take over as Secretary of State. Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump's secretary of state, is quarantining after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. It was not immediately clear if the two would have a virtual meeting or who Blinken met with while at the department.

  • Rich people are trying to pay to skip the coronavirus vaccine line

    Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is already being distributed to health care workers and the elderly throughout the United States, and Moderna's is on track to be out there soon. But following those prioritized groups is a millions-long line of people looking to get vaccinated as soon as possible — a line the wealthy are hoping some well-placed donations can help them skip, the Los Angeles Times reports.The nation's wealthiest have been relatively sheltered from COVID-19 and all its devastating effects. Many have the ability to stay home and avoid catching the virus, ordering food and necessities to their door as they work desk jobs. And if they do get sick, they're more likely to have access to top-notch medical care that others can't afford. All of those privileges come at the expense of frontline workers — people who health experts and state governments have decided should get the COVID-19 vaccine first.But doctors who are paid a premium to treat the rich and powerful say their clients are looking for ways to get ahead. Dr. Jeff Toll, who has admitting privileges at one of the first hospitals to stock the vaccine, told the Times that one patient asked "if I donate $25,000" to that hospital, "would that help me get in line?" Toll told the person no.However, because many wealthy Americans pay for premium health care from "concierge doctors," they may still get vaccines earlier than most. Those high-end practices are "busy assembling lengthy patient files with medical histories and potential COVID-19 risks" for their wealthy clients, building cases for why they should be vaccinated early, the Times reports. Having the money to order special freezers and other equipment needed to distribute the vaccines only makes it easier for concierge practices to do so. Read more at the Los Angeles Times.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump? Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

  • Homeless but hidden, some Americans families are disqualified from crucial aid

    Vital housing assistance, such as rapid rehousing, may not be available to families that don’t meet the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s definition of homeless, including those who have had to move in with other households.

  • Israeli spy dramas fuel interest in joining secretive Mossad agency

    It is often considered the most secretive and ruthless of all spy networks, emerging briefly from the shadows to confront Israel's enemies before vanishing once more. But a wave of nail-biting spy thrillers on streaming websites, as well as last month’s high profile assassination of an Iranian scientist, have placed Mossad firmly in the public eye. Former spies in the elite intelligence service say it is always on the lookout for recruits as it adapts to new dangers in the region, and that television programmes such as Apple TV's "Tehran" and Netflix's "The Spy," are fuelling applications. “When people see the James Bond movies, or Tehran, they want to be a part of it,” former Mossad agent Avner Avraham, who says it was 007 that first drew him to the service, told the Daily Telegraph. “You can travel, the government pays you, it's fun, it's sometimes dangerous and you are very proud to serve your country...and so people want to join," said Mr Avraham, who worked as a Mossad officer for 28 years. “Tehran” in particular has some parallels with events unfolding in the real world today, as it features a young, female undercover Mossad agent on operations in the Iranian capital. On November 27, Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was gunned down near Tehran in an ambush that seemed to have been plucked straight from the script of the Israeli spy series, which was first broadcast on public network Kan.

  • U.S. Supreme Court throws out challenge to Trump census immigrant plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday threw out a lawsuit seeking to block President Donald Trump's plan to exclude immigrants living illegally in the United States from the population count used to allocate congressional districts to states. The 6-3 ruling on ideological lines, with the court's six conservatives in the majority and three liberals dissenting, gives Trump a short-term victory as he pursues his hard-line policies toward immigration in the final weeks of his presidency. However, his administration is battling against the clock to follow through on the vaguely defined proposal before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan 20.