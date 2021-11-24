Ahmaud Arbery case: Georgia officials, leaders react to guilty verdicts in murder trial

Georgia officials were reacting Wednesday afternoon to the verdict in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery after three white Georgia men were found guilty of murder and other charges.

Arbery was fatally shot in February 2020 in Brunswick, about 70 miles south of Savannah. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, were charged with murder and other crimes two months after the incident, following the release of cellphone video shot by Bryan of the killing.

Travis McMichael, who fired the shots, was found guilty on all nine counts, including malice murder and four counts of felony murder.

His father, Gregory McMichael, was found not guilty of malice murder but guilty of felony murder and all other charges.

Bryan was found guilty of three counts felony murder, one count aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony. He was not convicted of malice murder, one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Here are the reactions Georgia officials and prominent leaders:

Governor Brian Kemp

My statement on the verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery trial: pic.twitter.com/tIEtrJZr8f — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) November 24, 2021

Sen. Raphael Warnock

Sen. Raphael Warnock said today’s verdict upholds a sense of accountability, but not true justice.

"True justice looks like a young Black man not having to worry about being harmed — or killed — while on a jog, while sleeping in his bed, while living what should be a very long life. Ahmaud should be with us today.

"I am grateful to the jury for their service and for a verdict that says Ahmaud Arbery’s life mattered. He was a son, a nephew, a child of God and he did not deserve to die in this way.

"I will continue working and praying for true justice and for the family as they continue to grieve and begin the long and difficult journey towards healing."

Savannah Mayor Johnson

No justice today. Just accountability. The criminal justice system and jury held three men accountable for killing of an unarmed man. #AhmaudArbery should be with his family for Thanksgiving, but due to their actions, he will never be. — Mayor Van Johnson (@MayorJohnsonSAV) November 24, 2021

Stacey Abrams

A jury believed the evidence of their eyes and saw the meanness in the killers’ hearts. May this verdict bring a small measure of peace to #AhmaudArbery’s family and loved ones. https://t.co/pGGQfIcUfX — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 24, 2021

Georgia House Rep. Derek Mallow

Justice has prevailed for #AhmaudAubrey and for that I am grateful! #irunwithmaud! I pray that his family find some relief in this verdict today! Amos 5:24 — Rep. Derek Mallow (@DerekForGeorgia) November 24, 2021

State Senator Jen Jordan

Augusta Commissioner Jordan Johnson

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter

My statement on the guilty verdicts in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery: pic.twitter.com/2E5LtIP0lK — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) November 24, 2021

