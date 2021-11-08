Ahmaud Arbery case: The people, events and aftermath

On Feb. 23, 2020, jogger Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was chased down Satilla Drive to the corner of Holmes Road in the quiet Brunswick enclave of Satilla Shores.

There, Arbery was shot three times with a shotgun by 35-year-old Travis McMichael. Travis's father, former Glynn County police officer Gregory McMichael, 65, and their neighbor WIlliam "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who filmed the killing on his phone, also face murder charges.

As jury selection begins in Glynn County on Oct. 18 followed by th, the Savannah Morning News is reviewing details at the case, including a timeline of events and a list of the key players:

Who is involved Brunswick case?

Ahmaud Arbery

By all accounts, Arbery ran to relieve stress. Family and friends said the Brunswick High School graduate had a series of starts and stops before deciding to go back to school and become an electrician. His life was cut short while jogging on Feb. 23, when he crossed over I-17 from his neighborhood and into the Satilla Shores community.

As often is the case, from Trayvon Martin to George Floyd, the murder victim's past is on trial. Arbery had troubles in his past — a gun and a shoplifting charge — none which the McMichael's could not have known when they chased him through the street.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley, who will preside over the trial, has ruled Arbery’s past can not be used by the defense.

Gregory McMichael

Before his arrest and indictment on murder charges, Gregory McMichael served as an officer with the Glynn County Police Department, and he worked in the Glynn County District Attorney’s office as an investigator under former DA Jackie Johnson. As an investigator, Gregory McMichael was stripped of his law enforcement certification and arrest privileges for failure to complete use-of-force training.

Travis McMichael

The son of Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael reported a pistol stolen from his unlocked vehicle prior to Arbery's shooting. He is seen on Bryan's video firing the fatal shots into Arbery.

William Bryan

Bryan lived a few doors away from the McMichaels in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. He joined them in the chase after Arbery and filmed the entire ordeal from his car. Bryan now faces felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Jackie Johnson

Longtime Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson rose through the ranks after serving as assistant district attorney for 12 years, according to a jacksonville.com article. Four of those years were spent as managing prosecutor in the Camden County office.

Former Gov. Sonny Perdue appointed Johnson as DA in August 2010, making her the first woman to serve as DA over the circuit covering Appling, Camden, Glynn, Jeff Davis, and Wayne counties.

Following criticism for her handling of the case, residents voted her out of office in November 2020.

On Sept. 2, Johnson was indicted on charges of obstruction of a police officer and violation of oath of office.

Flynn Broady Jr.

Broady, an Army veteran and prosecutor, began his tenure as Cobb County District Attorney on Jan. 1, 2021. Prior to being elected DA, the Birmingham native spent more than two decades in the U.S. Army as an instructor, recruiter, and combat infantryman with tours in Iraq. He previously prosecuted cases in the Solicitor General’s Office and also served as coordinator of the Veterans Treatment and Accountability Court. Three district attorneys recused themselves from this case before Broady.

Who are the Defense Attorneys

Attorneys for the McMichaels and Bryan come from across the state. Robert Rubin and Jason Sheffield practice with the Peters Rubin and Hodges law firm in Decatur. They represent Travis McMichael, and have received acquittals in high-profile murder cases, and have had charges dismissed after indictment, including one involving the death of a shaken baby. Laura and Frank Hogue, based in Macon, represent Gregory McMichael. Brunswick-based lawyers Kevin Gough and Jessica Burton represent Bryan.

Timothy Walmsley

Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Wamsley was selected to preside over the case in May 2020 after five Superior Court judges in the five-county Brunswick Judicial Circuit removed themselves from the cases.

According to a previous report by Savannah Morning News' Jan Skutch, "once those judges recused themselves, it sent the matter to Kight of the Waycross Judicial Circuit Superior Court, who serves as administrative judge for the 22-county 1st Judicial District, which covers Coastal Georgia into Bulloch, Tattnall and Jenkins counties.

Kight appointed Walmsley, one of six Superior Court judges in the single-county Eastern Judicial Circuit.

Walmsley was first appointed to the Chatham County Superior Court by Gov. Nathan Deal in February 2012, the Savannah Morning News previously reported.

Before his appointment, Walmsley worked as a civil litigator focusing on real estate and commercial issues with the Hunter/Maclean law firm, where he was a partner. Upon taking the bench, he was assigned to the court’s Major Crimes Division, handling the county’s most serious offenses, including murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, and drug trafficking.

Walmsley served in the division for three years before he moved to the Other Felony Crimes Division in 2015. He returned to the Major Crimes Division in January 2020 for a two-year rotation.

Resulting trials

Apart from the state trial, the McMichaels and Bryan face federal hate crimes charges and are the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones.

Federal hate crime and kidnapping charges were filed against the three men on April 28. The McMichaels also face gun charges. Jury selection for that trial is slated to begin Feb. 7, 2022.

Cooper-Jones filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the McMichaels, Bryan and Johnson. Former Glynn County Police Chief John Powell, Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill, and several Glynn County police officers also are named in the lawsuit.

Cooper-Jones is seeking $1 million in damages.

