Ahmaud Arbery case shines light on continued miscarriages of justice in legal community

On June 21, 1964, my brother Andrew Goodman, along with two other civil rights workers James Chaney and Michael Schwerner, was kidnapped and murdered by members of the Ku Klux Klan in Neshoba County, Mississippi.

These young men committed no crime. They were advocating for African American citizens’ equal right to vote. But the 18 vigilantes identified by the FBI (including law enforcement officers and a preacher) believed they had the right to target and kill anyone whom they saw as a threat to their white supremacist ideology.

None of the killers was ever convicted of felony murder, and 17 of them were never indicted by either the local district attorney or the Attorney General of the State of Mississippi for any count of murder. Essentially, the only justice that was confirmed was the license to pursue vigilante justice. And in the decades before and after my brother’s death, self-assigned vigilantes committed countless atrocities, perverting law and order by taking it into their own hands.

The day before Thanksgiving, in a Georgia courtroom, we witnessed the conviction of three vigilantes who murdered Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23, 2020. Their defense included various white nation laws of citizen’s arrest and self-defense. The jury did not buy it.

However, we must not celebrate these convictions. They will not bring back Mr. Arbery to his family. Also, the facts as they have unfolded show miscarriages of justice by law enforcement officials, including two district attorneys and their dereliction of duties. This is consistent with a long history of laws, legal proceedings and personal law enforcement prerogatives that have been systematically applied (or often arbitrarily misapplied) to dehumanize and disenfranchise people of color.

About a month after Mr. Arbery’s murder, one of the district attorneys, George Barnhill, sent a letter to the Glynn County police chief recusing himself from the case due to conflicts of interest. This did not stop Barnhill from opining in his letter that there was no basis for arresting the McMichaels because they shot Mr. Arbery in self-defense during a citizen’s arrest.

Story continues

Barnhill further acknowledged that he viewed the now famous “eyewitness video” of the McMichaels murdering Mr. Arbery but never disclosed the video to the public, nor to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

When the video was finally viewed by the public a couple of months after the shooting, the media initially said it was leaked to a TV station. Actually, the McMichaels and an attorney friend decided to release it with the expectation that the public would conclude, like Barnhill, that the McMichaels and their neighbor did nothing wrong. Rather than exonerating the McMichaels, however, the video had the opposite effect. Shortly thereafter, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case and arrested Greg and Travis McMichael and the man who recorded the video, William Bryan. And then a jury of mostly white peers unanimously found them guilty.

While the trial and resulting verdict were far different from events in 1964, one aspect of the tragedy shows what has not changed in nearly six decades: the belief on the part of murderous vigilantes that their behavior is entirely justified. This self-assigned license to kill comes with a writ of arrogance and privilege. It is a sad story not just reflective of today’s conflicts, nor even that awful day 57 years ago when my 20-year-old brother was murdered.

It is a story as old as racism in America.

In the past months, we have seen court cases in Wisconsin and Virginia regarding vigilante collateral damage. But in other states, like Texas, an extremist legislature and governor are passing laws that will only serve to create a new cohort of vigilantes. Some might assign themselves the roles of judge, jury, and executioner and call it self-defense. They will pervert justice in the name of upholding the law.

So what can good law-abiding citizens do? Elect district attorneys and local, state and federal politicians who understand that vigilante actions destabilize our democracy and threaten our homeland security from within by perpetuating white supremacy. Our nation’s past and present have been scarred by it. A hopeful future depends on ending it.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Arbery case shows little has changed since Mississippi Burning deaths