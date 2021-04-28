Ahmaud Arbery death: Three charged with federal hate crimes and attempted kidnapping

(Independent)

Three men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia and charged with hate crimes and attempted kidnapping in relation to the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Travis McMichael; his father, Gregory McMichael; and William “Roddie” Bryan, were each charged with one count of interference with rights and with one count of attempted kidnapping.

Both of the McMichaels were also charged with one count each of using, carrying, and brandishing — and in Travis’s case, discharging — a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Mr Arbery, who was Black, was killed by the McMichaels, who are White, after they chased him down their street, where he was jogging, and began an altercation with him. The incident ended with Mr Arbery fatally shot.

A statement from the Justice Department says that counts one and two of the indictment allege that the defendants used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Mr Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race.

Specifically, the first count alleges that as Mr Arbery was running in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Georgia, the McMichaels armed themselves with firearms, got into a truck, and chased him through the streets while yelling at him.

They allegedly used their truck to cut off his route, and threatened him with their weapons. This offence resulted in Mr Arbery’s death.

Count two alleges that Mr Bryan joined the chase and used his truck to cut off Mr Arbery’s path.

