Ahmaud Arbery death trial, new OMB director, Thanksgiving travel tips: 5 things to know Wednesday

Jury in trial of men accused of Ahmaud Arbery's murder to continue deliberations

Jurors in the trial of the three white men charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery will continue to deliberate Wednesday. How the nearly all-white panel of jurors decides on a verdict could ultimately hinge on how they view Travis McMichael, who fatally shot Arbery, who was Black, and was the only defendant to testify. They will decide if McMichael, his father, Gregory, and William "Roddie" Bryan are guilty of murder and other crimes in 25-year-old Arbery's death on Feb. 23, 2020. The McMichaels' attorneys say the father and son were trying to detain Arbery for police because they believed he was responsible for burglarizing a neighbor's home and that Travis shot him in self-defense during a struggle over his shotgun. "If the jury thinks that (Travis) McMichael was justified in using deadly force, then I don't think they'll convict his father either, or for that matter the other defendant," Timothy Floyd, a law professor at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, told USA TODAY.

President Biden to nominate Shalanda Young as budget director

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will nominate Shalanda Young to serve as budget director, months after his initial choice, Neera Tanden, was forced to withdraw her nomination over objections by Congress, according to a source. Young, who has served as acting director of the Office of Management and Budget since she was confirmed as Biden's pick for deputy budget director in March, would become the first Black woman to hold the position. As budget director, Young would permanently lead the powerful executive office and play an outsized role in overseeing Biden's economic agenda, including working with federal agencies to oversee the implementation of the recently passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and potentially the president's more sweeping social and climate spending bill should it survive the Senate. Tanden faced a bruising confirmation process in which she was forced to repeatedly apologize for controversial statements she made about Republicans during her time leading a left-leaning think tank.

Taking a road trip for Thanksgiving? Here's when to start your drive.

If you haven't already hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Wednesday night could be one of the best windows to do so. Transportation analytics company INRIX found that the best time to take off is after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, before 11 a.m. on Thursday and Friday and before noon on Saturday and Sunday. INRIX found traffic delays nationwide are expected to be about 40% higher than normal over Thanksgiving. Overall, more people are expected to get in their cars this holiday weekend, with AAA projecting nearly 4 million more people will hit the roads compared with last year. A November AAA report also predicts automobile travel volumes will fall within 3% of pre-pandemic levels, with 48.3 million people traveling by car for Thanksgiving.

Prepping the meal? Let us help.

Cooking a turkey? Trying to figure out last-minute side dishes? We've got you covered. The day before Thanksgiving is a hectic one, especially if it's your first time making a turkey. From sourcing your bird to serving up beautifully carved pieces, this process requires a bit of time and energy, but achieving turkey perfection is easier than you might think and here are some tips from Reviewed on how to do it. If you are planning to deep fry your turkey this year, make sure to stay safe and not throw a frozen turkey into the fryer – it's a fire hazard. And remember, there is no shame in ordering takeout. Have a happy, safe and delicious holiday!

Premiering Wednesday: 'Hawkeye,' Disney's 'Encanto,' 'House of Gucci'

Ahead of the long holiday weekend, Wednesday features three big premieres with big stars attached. Marvel's "Hawkeye" debuted on Disney+ early Wednesday morning. The series explores Clint Barton's (Jeremy Renner) relationship with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), the next Hawkeye, as well as his relationship with his family in the wake of "Avengers: Endgame." Disney and Lin-Manuel Miranda's latest collaboration, "Encanto," hits theaters Wednesday. The movie, set in the mountains of Columbia, features 15-year-old Maribel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz of "Brooklyn Nine Nine") as she digs up secrets and insecurities among her magical and gifted family. "House of Gucci," featuring an All-Star cast that includes Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Salma Hayek, also arrives in theaters. Director Ridley Scott's stylish film captures three tumultuous decades of the Gucci fashion house.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ahmaud Arbery death trial, Thanksgiving road tips: 5 things to know Wednesday