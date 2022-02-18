Ahmaud Arbery: Fourth day of testimony begins in federal hate crimes trial

Raisa Habersham, Savannah Morning News
·2 min read
Following three days of racists text messages, social media posts, and graphic crime scene images, jurors face a fourth day of testimony on Friday the federal hate crimes trial against Ahmaud Arbery's killers.

Testimony proved emotional enough that one unidentified juror asked a U.S. Marshal if there were federal funds for counseling, Lisa Godbey Wood stated just before trial continued Thursday morning. Godbey noted that federal funds were available to jurors for counseling .

Wood said the question came after Wednesday's proceedings when jurors were shown messages, social media posts, and memes that indicated racial animus on the part of Travis McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52. Such evidence included frequent use of a racial slur to describe Black people.

Additionally, jurors saw up-close footage of Arbery's body laying in the street of the Satilla Shores neighborhood just after he was killed Feb. 23, 2020, while out on a jog through the Brunswick community.

1956 Georgia flag vanity plate

During Thursday's proceedings, Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent Jason Seacrist testified Travis McMichael's Ford F150 contained a vanity plate of the former Georgia flag, which was redesigned and adopted in 1956 to include the Confederate battle emblem in opposition to the landmark 1954 U.S. Supreme Court decision to desegregate public schools. That flag was used until 2001, when a new state flag — a compromise flag — was designed, but the current state flag was not approved by voters until 2004.

Previous coverage: Racist texts, social media posts heard in hate crimes trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers

Ahmaud Arbery case: Jurors see 1956 Georgia flag vanity plate on Arbery killer's truck

Seacrist testified investigators learned the flag plate was removed after cross-referencing a search of the vehicle with a Glynn County Police Department report, which indicated that the plate was on the truck at the time of the killing. Seacrist said he did not know when or why the plate was removed, but that it was removed sometime after Arbery was killed Feb. 23, 2020.

Seacrist also testified that a Blue Confederate Cross decal was on the inside lid of the toolbox attached to Travis McMichael's truck. Underneath the decal was the initials "G.O.B." Seacrist said he did not know what the initials stood for.

Neither the plate nor the decal was discussed beyond introduction as Seacrist's testimony largely focused on his interview with Bryan, the man who filmed Arbery's killing.

Jurors have heard from a dozen federal witnesses of a list of at least 30 people that could be called by the prosecution, including GBI and FBI officials, Satilla Shores residents, and a friend of Travis McMichael. Jurors also heard the three-hour long deposition from Larry English, the man whose home was at the center of the state murder trial.

Raisa Habersham is a watchdog and investigative reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Ahmaud Arbery update: Jurors hear more testimony in hate crime trial

