Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd cases likely to air on Court TV

Court TV is likely to get a few million witnesses for the prosecution.

In a bombshell disclosure, the true-life crime channel announced Tuesday in a statement that it plans to roll cameras for two high profile court cases.

Minnesota vs. Chauvin, which chronicles the murder case against Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, who was involved in the May 25 death of George Floyd; and State of Georgia vs. Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan, who were arrested in connection to the Feb. 23 death of 25-year-old jogger Ahmaud Arbery, are both expected to be blockbuster events.

“The most important cases of our generation will be covered gavel-to-gavel on Court TV, offering our audience a front-row seat to justice in every sense of the word,” network senior vice president Scott Tufts told TV Guide. “With the Chauvin case, Minnesota allows cameras if all parties agree — and there’s every indication that the court and attorneys involved in the death of George Floyd are open to a transparent process of justice.”

Court TV is also vowing extensive coverage of both cases, with network legal correspondence and justice journalists discussing daily trial events.

The next hearing in the Chauvin case is slated for Sept. 11, according to the Minnesota Judicial Branch website.

The case against the McMichaels, who are father and son, and Bryan will take place in Glynn County, Georgia.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Jones-Cooper, has called for the death penalty for the three defendants in her son’s case.

“Coming from my point of view, my son died, so they should die as well,” she told TMZ in May. “I would like for all hands that were involved, that played a part in my son’s murder to be prosecuted to the highest.”

