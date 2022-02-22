Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted on federal hate crime charges

·1 min read
Arbery defendants Travis McMichael, William
Arbery defendants Travis McMichael, William


The three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was jogging in a Georgia neighborhood in February 2020, were convicted of federal hate crime charges on Tuesday by a predominantly white jury.

Travis McMichael; his father, Gregory McMichael; and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, had been convicted of killing Arbery in late November, and a judge sentenced all of them last month to life in prison. Travis and Gregory McMichael were sentenced to life without parole.

"As we understand it, [Arbery] left his home apparently to go for a run, and he ended up running for his life," Judge Timothy Walmsley said of the fatal shooting during their first sentencing in January.

DEVELOPING

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories