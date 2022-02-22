Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted on federal hate crime charges

Arbery defendants Travis McMichael, William





The three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was jogging in a Georgia neighborhood in February 2020, were convicted of federal hate crime charges on Tuesday by a predominantly white jury.

Travis McMichael; his father, Gregory McMichael; and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, had been convicted of killing Arbery in late November, and a judge sentenced all of them last month to life in prison. Travis and Gregory McMichael were sentenced to life without parole.

"As we understand it, [Arbery] left his home apparently to go for a run, and he ended up running for his life," Judge Timothy Walmsley said of the fatal shooting during their first sentencing in January.

