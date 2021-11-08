Ahmaud Arbery murder trial: Former Glynn County police officer's body cam video on display

The Daily Beast

Richard Wainwright via ReutersPolice in Australia have returned to the house where 4-year-old kidnapping victim Cleo Smith was discovered last week to investigate whether there was a second kidnapper involved in her 18-day abduction. Last week, Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, an avid Bratz doll collector, was arrested in far-west Carnarvon, when the young child, who disappeared from her parents’ campsite on Oct. 16, was found alone in his home.4-Year-Old’s Kidnapper Was Fanatical Bratz Doll Collector