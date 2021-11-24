Ahmaud Arbery was murdered or, more accurately, lynched

The Editorial Board
·3 min read

The NAACP defines lynching as "the public killing of an individual who has not received any due process ... acts that white people used to terrorize and control Black people in the 19th and 20th centuries, particularly in the South."

That remains shamefully true in this second decade of the 21st century.

Three white men who carried out the shotgun killing of a Black jogger in Georgia last year were convicted by a jury of murder. But let's not kid ourselves. The death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery bore the savage traits of a lynching.

"They made their decision to attack Ahmaud Arbery ... because he was a Black man running down the street," prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said of the defendants during closing arguments Monday.

There were shockingly few degrees of separation between the killing of Arbery and one of the most horrifying lynchings in American history: the death of 14-year-old Emmett Till in the Jim Crow-era Mississippi of 1955.

Emmett had the temerity, as a young Black teenager, to flirt with a 21-year-old white woman (an accusation time has since shown might never have actually happened) and was later tortured and killed for it.

Arbery had the temerity to jog through the mostly white neighborhood of Satilla Shores near Brunswick, Georgia, where former police officer Greg McMichael, his son Travis and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan assumed Arbery must be guilty of something. So they chased him with guns and pickups.

The death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery bore the savage traits of a lynching.
The death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery bore the savage traits of a lynching.

They used their vehicles to try to cut him off. "Stop or I'll blow your f------ head off," the elder McMichael shouted, according to police. They pulled ahead, and Travis McMichael stepped out pointing a 12-gauge shotgun. Greg McMichael would later tell police they had Arbery "trapped like a rat."

Arbery, a trade school student studying to be an electrician, had tried unsuccessfully to dodge them. But when Travis McMichael confronted him with the gun, there was a struggle for the weapon. Arbery was shot twice, once through the chest. A cellphone video by Bryan shows Arbery finally breaking away and stumbling a few steps before collapsing in the street.

Bryan would later tell police – though the judge said it was too inflammatory for the jury to hear – that Travis McMichael blurted out a racial slur as Arbery lay dying.

The jury rejected the defendants' claim that they were making a citizen's arrest based on the men's assumptions Arbery had committed thefts, crimes for which they had no evidence and for which there would never be any evidence.

But lynching, by definition, requires no evidence. No due process.

One of the awful "unbroken links" between America's racist past and present is – as civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson writes in the new book "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" – that "Black people still bear the burden of presumptive guilt."

Arbery's death was only the most extreme and tragic of examples. There is a legion of lesser presumptions made all the time in America.

A white woman calls police to say a Black man is threatening her in Central Park, when all he did was ask her to follow the law and leash her dog. Miami officers handcuff a Black doctor they suspect is acting suspiciously when, in fact, he's helping the homeless. Police are summoned to Yale University by a white student concerned because a Black person – who turns out to be a fellow student – is napping in a common area of a dormitory.

For all the progress the nation has made in tearing down barriers to racial equality, up to and including the election of a Black man as president, the task remains unfinished so long as there are corners of society where an Ahmaud Arbery can die.

And for no other reason than because of the color of his skin.

USA TODAY's editorial opinions are decided by its Editorial Board, separate from the news staff and the USA TODAY Network. Most editorials are coupled with an Opposing View, a unique USA TODAY feature.

To read more editorials, go to the Opinion front page or sign up for the daily Opinion email newsletter. To respond to this editorial, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ahmaud Arbery was the victim of a modern-day lynching

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How the killing of Ahmaud Arbery further exposes America’s broken and racist legal system

    The shooting of a man who was ‘running while Black’ has prompted calls for racial justice in the US Annie Polite, 87, leads a protest march outside the Glynn county courthouse during the trial of three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. Photograph: Stephen B Morton/AP For many observers the high-profile case of the three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year old Black man who was out jogging, revealed the racist ways that the American legal system has been designed to tr

  • 3 men found guilty of felony murder in fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

    The men were charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

  • Murder trial paints 2 different portrayals of Ahmaud Arbery

    A Georgia jury is now deliberating the fates of three white men charged in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black jogger. The prosecution and defense gave the nearly all-white jury two vastly different tales of Arbery. The prosecution painted him as a brother, an uncle and a victim, while the defense portrayed him as a prospective criminal.

  • Former Kansas officer who sued sheriff's deputy killed by police

    Police say former Kansas police Detective Lionel Womack was fatally shot by a police officer after disarming another officer and pointing the service weapon at both of them. Last year Womack sued a sheriff’s deputy for running over him in a rural field.

  • Factbox-Timeline of the Ahmaud Arbery case

    Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was running through a mostly white neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020, when he was chased by three white men in two trucks and shot to death. The killing took place about two miles (3.2 km) from his mother's house near Brunswick, Georgia. Arbery left his mother's house before 1 p.m. on Sunday for a jog just outside coastal Brunswick, Georgia, his aunt, Thea Brooks said.

  • Erin Napier shares sweet anniversary surprise from husband Ben: 'I cried for how thankful I am that God gave us each other’

    Erin Napier gushed over her husband Ben's sweet surprise for their anniversary and shared photos from their wedding.

  • Migrants in US-bound caravan say they'll accept deal for Mexican visas

    Thousands of migrants who had organized a U.S.-bound caravan have taken a deal to disband their group in exchange for visas to stay in Mexico, according to a report by Reuters.The caravan had recently left the southern Mexican city of Tapachula, traveling as a group to defend themselves against criminals and potential harassment from authorities. The migrants, traveling by foot, had walked about 30 miles from Tapachula to the town of Mapastepec...

  • Canadians can cross U.S. border on November 8: What you need to know about the rules

    Fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to cross the U.S. border as early as Nov. 8.

  • Haitian migrants in southern Mexico press officials to let them move freely

    Several thousand Haitian migrants on Monday clustered outside a stadium in southern Mexico that has been re-purposed into a migration office, urging authorities to let them pass freely through Mexico. Two caravans of migrants largely from Haiti and Central America have departed from the southern city of Tapachula in recent weeks, many taking off on foot for the long journey in hopes of reaching the U.S.-Mexico border. Thousands of people have also remained in Tapachula, close to the Guatemala border, where they are applying for refugee status and hope to receive visas to let them transit the country.

  • AirPods Are the Cheapest They’ve Ever Been For Black Friday—Get Them For $100+ Off

    Here's how to get the new AirPods Pro and AirPods Max for more than $100 cheaper.

  • U.S.-Canada land border opening: The rules you need to know before crossing for the first time in over a year

    Fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to cross the land and ferry border between the U.S. and Canada more freely in November, but the jury is still out about Canadians who received mixed doses.

  • Gap Misses Estimates and Morgan Stanley Slashes Its Price Target. The Stock Is Tanking.

    Gap tanked Wednesday as analysts cut their price targets on the stock after the retailer missed third-quarter earnings estimates and lowered full-year guidance because of inventory delays and increased shipping costs. Analysts at Morgan Stanley cut their price target on the stock to $20 from $25. Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger questioned the broader turnaround at the retailer and has “lost confidence” that Gap can hit its 10% EBIT margin target in 2023.

  • WTA Stands Alone in Peng Shuai China Standoff as Olympics Near

    While the tennis world, and particularly the Women’s Tennis Association, has been loud and clear in airing its concerns over the well-being of China’s Peng Shuai, much of the rest of the sports industry has remained silent. None of the upcoming Beijing Olympics sponsors contacted by Sportico, including Airbnb, Bridgestone, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Toyota […]

  • 7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

    Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but the recipes people follow have changed over the years.

  • Missouri man exonerated in 3 killings, free after 4 decades

    Kevin Strickland, 62, has always maintained that he was home watching television and had nothing to do with the killings, which happened when he was 18 years old. “Under these unique circumstances, the Court’s confidence in Strickland’s convictions is so undermined that it cannot stand, and the judgment of conviction must be set aside,” Welsh wrote in ordering Strickland’s immediate release.

  • Ahmaud Arbery verdict: three men found guilty of murdering Black man as he jogged

    Travis McMicheal, Greg McMichael and William ‘Roddie’ Bryan all face the possibility of life in prisonAhmaud Arbery murder trial – latest updates A woman reacts to the verdict outside the Glynn county courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, on 24 November. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters The three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery have been found guilty of murder, following his 2020 shooting death in south Georgia, which led to a wave of racial justice protest and a resurgence of the Black

  • Matt Taibbi: Media STAMPEDE of Kyle Rittenhouse coverage reveals ROT in modern jurnalism

    Journalist Matt Taibbi details what the media should learn from their coverage of Kyle Rittenhouse. About Rising: Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers. Follow Rising on social media: Website: Hill.TV Facebook: facebook.com/HillTVLive/ Instagram: @HillTVLive Twitter: @HillTVLive

  • What were the charges in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery and what do they mean?

    A jury found three white Georgia men guilty Wednesday of an array of charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery early last year. Here's what they mean.

  • Student-led protests demand better treatment from college administrations

    Student-led protests have long been an integral part of college life. From the first known student-led demonstration in 1507 to now, young people at colleges around the world have understood the power of their voice.“College students are prompted every day to question every assumption,” Emerson Sykes, a staff attorney with the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology&nbsp;Project, told&nbsp;Yahoo News. “And I think that in many ways, they take those things to heart, and they push for change around them. We all benefit from that change.”

  • 'We all talk about it': Georgia community on edge ahead of verdict in Arbery killing

    Henry Johnson, 60, can often be found weightlifting in the garage of his home near Brunswick, Georgia. At church services, at neighborhood cookouts and on morning walks, conversation is dominated by one topic: the murder trial of three white men who saw a Black man, Ahmaud Arbery, running through their neighborhood in February 2020, chased him in their trucks and shot him dead after a brief struggle. In the mostly white community of Satilla Shores on the outskirts of Brunswick where the three men lived and Arbery was shot, many people support their neighbors going free, arguing that the shooting was tragic but not criminal.