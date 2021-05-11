Ahmaud Arbery: US state of Georgia abolishes citizen's arrest law

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery&#39;s mother,
Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery's mother, said she hoped the repeal of the law would save lives

The US state of Georgia has abolished American Civil War-era legislation that allowed citizen's arrests of suspected criminals.

The move was prompted by the fatal shooting of jogger Ahmaud Arbery, 25, by a white man who suspected him of being a burglar, in February 2020.

Mr Arbery, a black man, was pursued by Greg McMichael and his son Travis McMichael, who shot him dead.

A video of the encounter drew national attention and triggered protests.

A neighbour, William Bryan, joined the chase and filmed the encounter.

A prosecutor initially assigned to the case had used the citizen's arrest law to argue that the shooting was justified.

The outcry over the case pushed lawmakers to repeal the 1863 law, which gave citizens in Georgia the right to arrest someone they believe committed a crime.

Campaigners said the law was used to round up escaped slaves and justify the lynching of African Americans.

All 50 states in the US have had laws governing citizen's arrests.

But on Monday Brian Kemp, Georgia's Republican governor, signed the bill that made the state the first in the country to repeal its citizen's arrest statute.

"Today we are replacing this Civil War-era law, ripe for abuse, with language that balances the sacred right of self-defence of person and property with our shared responsibility to root out injustice and set our state on a better path forward," Mr Kemp said.

Speaking alongside Governor Kemp, Mr Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said she hoped the bill would save lives.

"I think that the signing of this bill will make people think before they take action into their own hands," she said. "Unfortunately I had to lose my son in this manner but with this bill being in place, I think it will protect young men if they're jogging down the street."

Gregory McMichael, 65, his 35-year-old son Travis, and neighbour William Bryan, who filmed the shooting, are awaiting trial in Georgia on state charges, including murder.

All three have pleaded not guilty.

They face trial in October this year. The men are also being charged with federal hate crimes and attempted kidnapping.

Recommended Stories

  • Quintuple shooting leaves 2 dead in Philly; 20 shot this weekend

    Philadelphia police say a quintuple shooting left two people dead on Sunday. A total of 20 people have been shot in the city this weekend.

  • Hazel Crest shooting leaves Gresham girl, 12, dead after shot in head

    A 12-year-old girl from Gresham on Chicago's South Side was killed in a shooting Saturday in suburban Hazel Crest.

  • Indian actor, 35, dies from Covid after appeals for help and heartbreaking farewell message

    ‘I am posting this because I am very helpless,’ Vohra wrote in a Facebook post

  • Dr. Lazzarini manslaughter trial delayed in Lexington County

    A new trial date will be set in the wake of the postponement of the manslaughter trial of Dr. Adam Lazzarini, formerly an orthopedic surgeon at Lexington Medical Center.

  • S.Korean president: 'Time to take action' on N.Korea

    Moon's comments, in a speech marking the fourth year of his presidency, come ahead of his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on May 21.The South Korean president is expected to push the United States to seek engagement with North Korea, though Biden has shown little interest in making North Korea a top priority.

  • Georgia Gov. Kemp signs repeal of 1863 citizen's arrest law

    The mother of a Black man pursued and killed by white men who said they suspected him of a crime says she is “thankful, very thankful” that Georgia has repealed its Civil War-era citizen's arrest law. Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, spoke Monday after Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 479, which says bystanders can no longer make an arrest in Georgia if a crime is committed in their presence.

  • Most unvaccinated adults don't want the shot; Biden touts free Uber/Lyft rides; bodies buried in India's Ganges River: Live COVID-19 updates

    President Biden announces a deal with Uber and Lyft to take people to and from vaccination sites for free from May 24-July 4. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Video shows police officer using stun gun on cyclist for running a red light

    ‘Campus Cowboys are the ones that couldn’t qualify for police’, says social media user of footage. ‘They’re just above Mall Cop in the pecking order’

  • 2 NYC mayoral candidates completely flub question on price of Brooklyn housing

    The price was not right. In their New York City mayoral endorsement interviews, published Monday by The New York Times, Democratic candidates Shaun Donovan and Ray McGuire dramatically underestimated the cost of homes in the city. When asked the median sales price for a house or apartment in Brooklyn, McGuire, a former Citigroup vice chairman and Wall Street executive responded, "It's got to be somewhere in the $80,000 to $90,000 range, if not higher." The correct answer was $900,000. When asked the same question, Donovan, who was the head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development under former President Barack Obama and a housing commissioner under former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, answered, "I would guess it is around $100,000." He later emailed to clarify his response as referring to the "assessed value" of homes in Brooklyn, not their price. .@RayForMayor & @ShaunDonovanNYC both think a home in Brooklyn costs $100K... How can you fix the city's housing crisis if you're this oblivious? pic.twitter.com/fW9fWeCXbU — Monica Klein (@MonicaCKlein) May 11, 2021 Of the eight candidates interviewed, the only one to answer correctly was former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, although Scott Stringer and Kathryn Garcia came close. Maya Wiley overestimated, responding with $1.8 million. Nobody bungled the NYT's "how much do homes cost" Qs like Donovan and McGuire. Wiley was only wrong bc she over-estimated Brooklyn prices - tbd not a bad headspace for a mayoral candidate. But only Yang nailed it. https://t.co/TFhtogamlv pic.twitter.com/z9yqpa4j5n — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 11, 2021 The Times later officially endorsed Garcia. The New York City mayoral primary will be held on June 22nd. More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz walks out of gun violence hearing after failing to change the subjectThe collapse of the GOP? It's just wishful thinkingMcCarthy is reportedly gambling that dumping Liz Cheney will get Trump to help make him House speaker

  • Boy, 14, charged with murdering cheerleader classmate posts arrest selfie on Snapchat

    It remains unclear whether the teenager will be charged as a juvenile or as an adult

  • ‘Trump is dividing our party’: GOP governor dares to cross former president

    ‘It’s important that we not unite with someone who is dividing our party,’ says Arkansas governor

  • Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey Was Stabbed to Death by Teenage Boy, Cops Say

    GoFundMe / St. John’s County SheriffAfter a daylong search, a 13-year-old cheerleader was found murdered in Florida—and police have arrested a 14-year-old boy who attended the same school and was caught on video with the victim before she was killed.Tristyn Bailey’s family reported her missing at 10 a.m. on Sunday, and residents of St. Johns County came out in droves to look for her. The hunt ended tragically that evening when her body was spotted in a wooded area.The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office revealed Tuesday that she was stabbed to death; they said the seventh grader was clothed but did not confirm reports that she had on her cheerleading uniform.Sheriff Rob Hardwick said the teen arrested and charged with second-degree murder is the only suspect connected to Tristyn’s death. The Daily Beast is not naming him because he is a juvenile and authorities have not decided whether to charge him as an adult.“Our investigative team is out there interviewing all kinds of witnesses, whether directly or indirectly involved in this case,” Hardwick said at a press conference.“We have a suspect in custody. That is the only suspect that has to do with the death of Tristyn.”Hardwick said investigators are looking through a trove of social media posts that could be helpful to the case, but he did not comment on reports that a Snapchat under the boy’s name posted a photo of him in a patrol car with the caption: “Hey guys has anybody seen Tristyn lately?”An arrest report says that video from a recreation area showed Bailey and the suspect together at 1:14 a.m. on Sunday, and about 30 minutes later, only he was seen leaving the area.Police found clothing in the boy’s bedroom that tested positive for blood, the arrest report said. Under questioning, it said, he changed his story several times but made several admissions that led cops to charge him.Both Tristyn and the suspect attended Patriot Oaks Academy in St. Johns, though police said it was unclear how they knew each other or if they were in the same class.The sheriff acknowledged that news of Tristyn’s death had sparked an outpouring of emotion in the tight-knit county.“We know the community is angry,” Hardwick said.“We have a person charged with a serious crime, and we have a family that’s grieving the loss of a loved one. A child—a 13-year-old child.”Locals came out Monday night for a series of vigils—at the community center where she was last seen alive and at Infinity Allstars, the gym where she was a competitive cheer athlete. Ribbons in aqua, her favorite color, festooned mailboxes across the area in her memory.“It’s just heartbreaking for her family who can never see her again, be able to talk to her and say loving words to her,” Reagan Anderson, a friend of Tristyn, told Jax4News.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Alleged serial killer faces death penalty trial in Oklahoma

    Jury selection continued Tuesday in the death penalty trial of an alleged serial killer accused of kidnapping and killing an Oklahoma woman more than 20 years ago. William Lewis Reece, 61, faces charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the 1997 killing of 19-year-old Tiffany Johnston, who was abducted from a car wash in Bethany, Oklahoma. The Oklahoman newspaper reported that District Judge Susan Stallings had potential jurors questioned one at a time, and away from others, about their opinions on the death penalty.

  • Families of Black Americans killed by police push for UN to intervene

    The families have been pushing the international community to take action since last summer’s protests

  • 5 perfectly haunting mysteries to discover between episodes of 'Mare of Easttown'

    Troubled detectives, evocative settings, skin-crawling mysteries: Here are 5 under-the-radar series to binge while waiting for new episodes of HBO's crime drama.

  • Five Republican states reject Biden unemployment aid to force Americans back to work

    GOP officials claim federal assistance is keeping Americans out of the workforce despite Covid-19 fears, lack of childcare and poor wages along with growth in hospitality jobs

  • Hollywood Bowl 2021: Every show scheduled for the summer (so far)

    The Hollywood Bowl has announced its 2021 season lineup after an unprecedented 18 months dark due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what's on tap for summer fun seekers.

  • Human remains found in Dorchester

    Boston police responded to a Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday after someone found human remains, according to police.

  • In politics and novels, Stacey Abrams is 'definitely a plotter'

    Stacey Abrams gets results, from registering 800,000 voters and giving Democrats the Senate to writing a gripping thriller, 'While Justice Sleeps.'

  • FBI seeking cooperation of Matt Gaetz’s friend and ex-girlfriend in sex-trafficking probe, report says

    Sources say investigators want to interview an unnamed former intern who once dated Republican congressman