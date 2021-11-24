Ahmaud Arbery verdict: Three white men found guilty over murder of Black jogger in Georgia

Ahmaud Arbery (Marcus Abery via Reuters)

Three white men have been found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger who they chased in their trucks then shot and killed as he made his way through a suburban neighbourhood in Georgia last February.

Gregory McMichael, his son Travis and their neighbour William “Roddie” Bryan faced a total of nine state charges, including malice murder, felony murder, false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a 12-gauge shotgun, and aggravated assault with pickup trucks, after pursuing Mr Arbery, 25, through the community of Satilla Shores, near Brunswick, Georgia, on 23 February of last year.

More details to come in this breaking news story...