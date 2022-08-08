Ahmaud Arbery's Killer Fears Being 'Killed' In Prison After Being Sentenced To Life

Travis McMichael was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years for federal hate crime charges connected to the killing of Ahamud Arbery, The Washington Post reports.

McMichael, his father and William “Roddie” Bryan face life sentences for state murder charges that they were convicted of in Nov. 2021.

In February, the three men were found guilty in a separate federal hate crimes trial, CNN reports.

During court on Monday, the 36-year-old’s attorney said that her client has received threats and could face imminent harm if sent to a Georgia state prison.

Since being in custody, he has received around “800 threats,” including people who “are ‘waiting for him,’ that he should not go into the yard, and that correctional officers have promised a willingness (whether for pay or for free) to keep certain doors unlocked and backs turned to allow inmates to harm him.”

“His concern is that he will promptly be killed upon delivery to the state prison system for service of that sentence: He has received numerous threats of death that are credible in light of all circumstances, and the government has a pending investigation into the Georgia DOC’s ability to keep inmates safe in a system where murder rates have tripled,” a memo said, according to CNN.

The two other men are expected to be sentenced in court Monday afternoon.