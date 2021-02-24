Ahmaud Arbery's mother accuses officials of 'vast cover-up' in lawsuit

Ahmaud Arbery's mother filed a federal civil suit Tuesday alleging that police in Glynn County, Georgia, and two local prosecutors conspired to cover up Arbery's murder and protect the men involved in his death.

The suit seeks $1 million in damages and claims that the police department and officials with the Brunswick County District Attorney's Office worked together to paint Arbery as a violent criminal and absolve Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and their neighbor William Bryan of wrongdoing.

"There existed a vast conspiracy between law enforcement officials and agencies not only in covering up evidence to arrest Ahmaud's killers, but also covering up evidence that would directly implicate law enforcement in the murder," read a statement from Lee Merritt, the attorney for Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper.

Arbery, 25, was jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, on Feb. 23, 2020, when, authorities say, he stopped to check out a house that was under construction. The McMichaels, who were armed, followed him, and Travis Michael is accused of shooting him. The McMichaels told police that they thought Arbery was a burglar and that Travis McMichael shot him after Arbery "violently attacked." Bryan is alleged to have joined the McMichaels to help trap Arbery, according to the Glynn County police report. Bryan recorded the killing.

"The cover-up of Ahmaud's murder began the moment that uniformed Glynn Police Department personnel arrived at the crime scene," the suit says.

The men were not arrested when police arrived. That, the suit alleges, was part of privileges given to the McMichaels thanks to Gregory's deep connections with Glynn County police and the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.

The Brunswick News reported that Gregory was a police officer there for seven years and an investigator with the district attorney's office for decades. In the months beforehand, Glynn County police Officer Robert Rash, who is also named in the suit, had given Gregory permission to act as law enforcement in guarding a nearby home under construction, according to the complaint. The complaint alleges that the father-son duo believed that they were acting "on behalf and under the cover of Glynn County police."

According to the civil suit, they were. Jackie Johnson, who was district attorney at the time, quickly got involved to help Gregory, her former colleague and friend of many years, the suit alleges. Johnson, who is also named in the suit, is alleged to have told police in the days after the shooting that there was "no need to arrest the McMichaels," according to reports and the civil suit. Instead, she tapped another defendant, Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill, to take over the case — and the alleged cover-up — once she recused herself, according to the civil suit.

"Defendant Barnhill further ratified Defendants Gregory McMichael's, Travis McMichael's, and Bryan's illegal and unconstitutional conduct by providing false information ... stating he had 'video of Arbery burglarizing a home immediately preceding the chase and confrontation,'" the suit alleges.

The alleged video has never been produced. However, video obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the day of Arbery's death showed a person matching Arbery's description walking up to a house under construction and briefly entering before continuing on his way. Attorneys for Arbery's family said in a statement then that the person was on the property for under three minutes, adding that "Ahmaud did not take anything from the construction site. He did not cause any damage to the property."

It would be months before disturbing video of Arbery's death would be made public and fuel a summer of protests combatting racist violence.

"If not for the video of Ahmaud's killing being released, the Glynn County Police Department, Rash, Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, Bryan, Johnson, and Barnhill would have successfully conspired to deprive Ahmaud of his constitutional rights," the suit says.

The McMichaels and Bryan were later arrested, and, in June, a grand jury indicted all three on suspicion of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. All three pleaded not guilty and were denied bail.

Several police officers, as well as Glynn County, are named in the suit. NBC News has reached out to the defendants named in the case for comment.

Follow NBCBLK on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Mother files civil rights lawsuit on anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery's killing

    The mother of Ahmaud Arbery filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on Tuesday against the three men accused of killing her son, a Black man who was chased down and shot dead as he jogged through his Georgia neighborhood. The $1 million suit, filed by Wanda Cooper on the anniversary of her son's death, also names police and other officials who did not initially bring charges in the case. It alleges the killing was racially motivated, stating that the defendants "were motivated to deprive Ahmaud Arbery of equal protection of the law and his rights by bias, animus, (and) discrimination."

  • Tiger Woods not removed from wrecked car with jaws of life: official

    Los Angeles County Sheriff's Captain James Powers corrects department's initial statement about golf star's wreck

  • Kim Kardashian Goes Bold in the Slickest Leather Pants, Puffer Jacket & Glowing Wedges

    These heels bear a resemblance to one of Kim's go-to brands.

  • Russian tanker cuts previously impossible path through warming Arctic

    The Northern Sea Route is a shortcut across the Arctic that can save shipping companies a lot of cash, but was never passable in the winter, until now.

  • Report: Oklahoma football player suffers serious eye injury in bar fight

    Spencer Jones, Oklahoma's holder, was involved in an altercation at an off-campus bar.

  • Biden moves to reengage with Palestinians after Israel focus

    The Biden administration is moving slowly but surely toward reengaging with the Palestinians after a near total absence of official contact during former President Donald Trump’s four years in office. As American officials plan steps to restore direct ties with the Palestinian leadership, Biden’s national security team is taking steps to restore relations that had been severed while Trump pursued a Mideast policy focused largely around Israel, America's closest partner in the region. On Tuesday, for the second time in two days, Biden's administration categorically embraced a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, something that Trump had been purposefully vague about while slashing aid to the Palestinians and taking steps to support Israel’s claims to land that the Palestinians want for an independent state.

  • Chrissy Teigen begs Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter so she can get back to tweeting like herself

    Teigen was one of 13 people followed by the president's account on Twitter. The others include his wife, Dr. Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • A judge ordered El Chapo's wife to be jailed after her first court appearance on drug trafficking charges

    Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was arrested Monday on drug trafficking charges of her own.

  • More bomber operations mean 'the chess pieces are moving,' US Air Force's top officer says

    "That's the capability of global air power," Gen. Charles Brown said this month. "To operate from and be prepared to go ... anywhere, any time."

  • UK's Prince Philip 'a lot better' but to stay in hospital for treatment for infection

    Britain's Prince Philip is getting a lot better, his youngest son said on Tuesday after Buckingham Palace said the 99-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth would remain in hospital for several more days to receive treatment for an infection. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, walked into London's private King Edward VII Hospital last Tuesday evening after he was advised by his doctor to be admitted after he felt unwell, and has spent seven nights there. "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days," Buckingham Palace said, adding he was receiving medical attention for an unspecified infection.

  • Donald Trump and allies are rerunning the election Big Lie. They could incite violence again.

    U.S. Capitol insurrection can't be repeated. The Voter Protection Program has put together a report that takes down every lie about the 2020 election.

  • Three held on suspicion of supplying bomb that killed Malta journalist

    Three men suspected of having supplied the bomb which killed Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 were arrested on Tuesday, police said. Their arrest came as a man accused of carrying out the killing agreed to a plea deal, accepting his responsibility for the assassination in return for a reduced, 15-year jail term instead of possible life behind bars. A legal source said Vince Muscat had provided police with vital information about the case, which has shone a spotlight on corruption in the European Union's smallest country.

  • UAE weapons maker EDGE wants in on F-35 supply chain

    United Arab Emirates' state-owned weapons maker EDGE expects to be involved in the supply chain of Lockheed Martin's F-35 war plane if the sale of U.S. planes to the Gulf Arab state goes ahead, its chief executive said on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is re-examining the sale of 50 F-35 stealth jets, 18 armed drones and other military equipment approved by former President Donald Trump during his last days in office. "Any platform that is coming to the country, we are now getting heavily involved in this supply chain in whatever component that makes sense for the client and for us," EDGE CEO Faisal al-Bannai said at Abu Dhabi's Idex defence exhibition.

  • How Princess Eugenie's royal baby photo compares to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's

    Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank broke from royal tradition by having their midwife take the photo.

  • Greece investigates reports theatre director accused of rape taught refugee children

    A prosecutor has ordered an investigation into reports that migrant children were taught acting classes by the former artistic director of Greece's National Theatre, now facing child rape allegations, a migration ministry official said on Monday. Dimitris Lignadis turned himself in on Saturday following an arrest warrant issued after lawsuits were filed against him by two men who say he raped them when they were minors. The Migration Ministry's special secretary for the protection of unaccompanied minors, Irini Agapidaki, told Reuters she had asked the prosecutor to investigate reports in newspapers and on social media that children staying in shelters had taken acting lessons with Lignadis in 2017-18.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's losing $65 million over election-fraud claims and it proves he's not pushing conspiracy theories for the money

    Dominion filed a lawsuit against Lindell seeking $1.3 billion in damages and claiming he used election-fraud claims to turbocharge MyPillow sales.

  • A top Jewish organization slammed Michael Che's controversial joke about Israeli vaccinations on 'SNL' and reached out to Lorne Michaels

    The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League said he reached out to Lorne Michaels amid the backlash to Michael Che's Israel vaccination joke.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to replace LGBTQ+ Equality Act

    The Georgia congresswoman has a history of anti-trans remarks

  • People in France, Germany, and the UK are turning down the AstraZeneca vaccine because they want the Pfizer one instead, reports say

    Officials in Europe have described public resistance to the AstraZeneca vaccine. In the UK, some are avoiding the shot, while others are seeking it.

  • EU coronavirus vaccines strategy is a failure, says Hungary's Viktor Orbán

    Britain’s vaccination strategy has been far more successful than the European Union’s failed and slow response to the coronavirus pandemic, Hungary’s prime minister has said. Viktor Orbán said Budapest would now go it alone rather than wait for the doses secured by the EU, which negotiated for supplies as a bloc. Mr Orbán defended his decision to approve and buy Russia’s Sputnik vaccine separately to the joint EU effort to procure jabs, which he branded “a bad decision”. He said: “It’s now clear that it was a bad decision. The United States, Britain, Israel and Serbia are far ahead of us EU Member States,” Mr Orbán told German news website focus.de. “We’ve sought to do something together that we could have managed more successfully on an individual basis – take a look at the examples of Britain or Serbia.” Mr Orbán, who has long been at loggerheads with Brussels over migration and the rule of law, said, “We shall exercise our national powers, and provide for ourselves.” “Brussels is following its own logic. They don’t have a strong enough sense of the importance of speed, so they’re slow in issuing permits and have no power over suppliers.” Britain used faster emergency authorisation procedures to approve vaccines than the EU. The UK negotiated to secure the doses alone after rejecting an offer from Brussels last year to join the EU scheme. 27.47 doses per 100 people have been administered in the UK, compared to just 6.12 across the EU. In Hungary 6.7 doses per 100 people have been handed out, while 5.7 jabs have been given in France and 6.1 in Germany. Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, has repeatedly defended the decision to negotiate as a bloc, despite a row following supply shortfalls from AstraZeneca. She said the strategy ensured smaller member states had access to the jabs earlier this month. She told MEPs that it would have been “the end of our community”, if larger, richer countries had snapped up all the vaccines instead of securing them jointly as a Union. Mr Orbán said, “We don’t exactly know what’s happening in Brussels, or in the heads of the Brussels bureaucrats. But I do know that every person who dies is someone’s father, mother, brother, sister or child. This consideration overrides European politics.” EU leaders will call for the continuation of tight coronavirus restrictions, including bans on non-essential travel such as holidays on Thursday, four days after Boris Johnson set out his roadmap out of lockdown. They will call for the acceleration of “authorisation, production and distribution of vaccines, as well as vaccination, in the weeks and months to come”, according to leaked draft conclusions for their Thursday video summit. Hungary was able to secure the Sputnik vaccine, which has not been authorised by the European Medicines Agency, because the Russian jab is not part of the EU’s joint procurement programme. EU-Russian relations are strained after the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Moscow’s expulsion of diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland. EU foreign ministers agreed on onday to impose sanctions on at least four Russian officials in response to Mr Navalny’s jailing. Mr Orbán rejected any suggestion that geopolitics should be put above getting as many vaccines as possible, as quickly as possible. He said, “There’s no such thing as an Eastern vaccine or a Western vaccine: there are only good vaccines and bad vaccines. “If the Hungarian authorities find a vaccine to be safe and effective, they will permit its use. From that moment on, for me it’s a Hungarian vaccine, with which I can save the lives of Hungarians.” Mr Orbán also appeared to blame EU leaders for contributing to Brexit by overruling London and Budapest’s opposition to Jean-Claude Juncker’s candidacy for European Commission president in 2014. “You can’t behave like that with one of the world’s largest economies, a nuclear power and a member of the Security Council. Was it worth it? ,” he said.