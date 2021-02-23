Ahmaud Arbery's mother reflects on her son's death one year after he was killed while jogging

Lauren Frias,Sarah Al-Arshani
Blayne Alexander and Wanda Cooper Jones
NBCUniversal

  • A year after Ahmaud Arbery was chased and gunned down, his mother says she's unable to move on.

  • "As time passes, I realize that Ahmaud is never coming back," Wanda Cooper-Jones told NBC.

  • Arbery's death was one of several that prompted Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The mother of Ahmaud Arbery reflected on the death of her son a year after he was killed while jogging through a coastal Georgia town.

Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man was chased and gunned down by a 64-year-old former police officer, Gregory McMichael, and his 34-year-old son, Travis McMichael, on February 23, 2020. The McMichael's were white.

A video of the encounter taken by William "Roddie" Bryan went viral in May. The McMichaels were arrested on May 7 on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. Bryan was also arrested on May 21 on a felony murder charge.

The elder McMichael told police that he pursued Arbery because he resembled a man believed to be responsible for a string of local break-ins. However, there was only one break-in reported in the area from the beginning of the year to the day Arbery was shot.

In an interview with NBC News that aired Monday evening, Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery's mother, said a year later, she's still unable to move on.

"I try but when I laid Ahmaud to rest last February, a part of me left also and it's hard," Cooper-Jones said.

Jones said images from the video and bodycam footage of Arbery's death replay in her mind every day.

"It's rough. As time passes, I realize that Ahmaud is never coming back. I think before I was numb. I was in a state of just being numb. And as the days have passed, the numbness has left, and I'm really - it's very painful. Very painful," Cooper-Jones said.

Arbery's death was one of a number of deadly police encounters that sparked a series of Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

"It was a sense of hope," Jones said as she watched the protests, adding that it made her feel like she "wasn't standing alone."

Arbery's death, in particular, prompted the state of Georgia in June to pass a hate crime law to impose additional penalties for crimes committed based on discrimination. The measure also makes it mandatory for the state to collect data on hate crimes, USA Today reported.

Prior to the measure, Georgia was only one of four states without a hate crime law. As a result, while lawyers for Arbery said the crime was racially motivated, the McMichaels couldn't face state hate crime charges.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The Newest Royal Baby's Name Holds Meaningful Historical Significance

    Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son's moniker honors both of his parents' families.

  • Janet Jackson Surprised UCLA Gymnast Margzetta Frazier After Seeing Her Viral Floor Routine

    UCLA gymnast Margzetta Frazier recently received the surprise call of a lifetime. After the athlete debuted her passionate Janet Jackson-inspired floor routine, she got an unexpected FaceTime from the iconic singer in celebration.

  • Facebook reverses its Australian news ban

    The move comes after negotiations with the government over its proposed News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code.

  • Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen Pictures of Life with Zayn Malik and Baby Khai

    Khai is already outfitted with the most fashionable onesies.

  • Biden attempt to resurrect Iran nuke deal off to bumpy start

    The Biden administration’s early efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are getting a chilly early response from Tehran. Having made several significant overtures to Iran in its first weeks in office, the administration’s outreach has been all but shunned by the Iranians. Iran is shaping up to be a major test of the Biden administration's overall approach to foreign policy, which the president has said will realign itself with the kind of multilateral diplomacy that Trump shunned.

  • Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to dump Medicaid work case

    President Joe Biden's administration on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to cancel an upcoming oral argument on a policy introduced under his predecessor Donald Trump backing work requirements for people who receive healthcare under the Medicaid program for the poor. Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said the Biden administration has started the process of reversing the previous policy and asked the justices to dump the scheduled March 29 arguments concerning pilot programs adopted by the states of Arkansas and New Hampshire. Under Trump, the Department of Health and Human Services in 2018 approved the pilot projects in those two states as part of a push to put a conservative stamp on Medicaid, a program that was expanded under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, to provide coverage to millions more Americans.

  • Trump likely to dangle possibility of a 2024 run in first post-White House speech, activist says

    Former President Donald Trump is likely to dangle the possibility of running again for president in 2024 in his first major post-White House speech this weekend, the organizer of the conservative conference where Trump will speak said on Monday. Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, which hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) where Trump will speak on Sunday, said he expected Trump to outline an active role in Republican Party politics at the four-day event in Orlando, Florida.

  • Kim Kardashian's brand sent free shapewear to a TikToker whose SKIMS review went viral, but the customer still isn't impressed

    After Adriana Barich made a TikTok reviewing SKIMS briefs, the brand messaged her on Instagram and offered to send her more products in a bigger size.

  • Dr. Pimple Popper removed a shoulder fat lump so large, she said it was like 'giving birth'

    Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Pimple Popper used her fingers to squeeze and loosen the "cute" and slimy lipoma on a woman's shoulder.

  • Italy extends COVID-19 travel curbs and eyes vaccination changes

    The Italian government on Monday extended a ban on non-essential travel between the country's 20 regions until March 27 as it looks to slow the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants. Officials also said the health ministry was likely to accelerate vaccination efforts by telling regions to use all available doses rather than set aside some stock for second shots. The ban on travel between regions was introduced just before Christmas and had been due to expire on Feb. 25, but officials fear a relaxation of restrictions could lead to a new surge in cases, driven by the so-called "British" variant.

  • South Dakota House leaders weigh impeachment of AG in crash

    South Dakota lawmakers are considering impeaching the state's attorney general as he faces misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man with his car, Republican legislative leaders said Monday. Jason Ravnsborg, the state's top law enforcement officer, indicated he will not step down while he waits for the case against him to proceed. Prosecutors have charged him with three misdemeanors but no felonies in the September death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

  • Covid: Biden calls 500,000 death toll a 'heartbreaking milestone'

    President Joe Biden addresses the nation as the US mourns 500,000 people lost to Covid-19.

  • Europe-bound migrants found amid broken glass, toxic ash

    Something seemed wrong to the guard inspecting sealed bags of toxic ash in the port of Melilla, one of Spain’s two small territories in North Africa. The disturbing scene from a video released Monday by Spain’s Civil Guard highlighted the great lengths and risks that migrants and asylum seekers take in their desperate attempts to reach Europe. The survivor was among 41 people found hiding amid cargo in Melilla’s port area on Friday, attempting to sneak aboard a ship that would take them across the Mediterranean Sea to mainland Spain.

  • GOP congressman from Texas slams Ted Cruz as it emerges he took his college roommate on Cancun trip

    "Look, when a crisis hits my state, I'm there. I'm not going to go on some vacation," GOP Rep. Michael McCaul said on CNN's "State of the Union."

  • PGA Tour journeyman Max Homa fought back tears during emotional interview after his incredible win at the Genesis Invitational

    Max Homa said he fell in love with golf watching the best players in the world take on Riviera. On Sunday, he proved he was one of them.

  • Chip and Joanna Gaines transformed an emergency shelter for girls into a cozy home

    Chip and Joanna Gaines renovated an emergency shelter for girls using modern and feminine decor. The new home is playful and welcoming.

  • Canada's parliament declares China's treatment of Uighurs 'genocide'

    Canada is just the second country after the US to recognise China's actions in Xinjiang as genocide.

  • Why Michael Che's 'SNL' joke about Israeli vaccinations sparked a debate about anti-Semitism

    Several Jewish advocacy groups have called on Michael Che and 'Saturday Night Live' to apologize for the 'Weekend Update' joke.

  • Supreme Court rejects Trump election challenge cases

    The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a handful of cases related to the 2020 election, including disputes from Pennsylvania that had deeply divided the justices just before the election. The cases the justices rejected involved election challenges filed by former President Donald Trump and his allies in five states President Joe Biden won: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

  • Alex Salmond accuses Nicola Sturgeon's husband of trying to imprison him

    Alex Salmond has alleged there was a conspiracy to remove him from public life and even imprison him involving a series of senior SNP figures including Nicola Sturgeon's husband and chief of staff. In an extraordinary submission to a Holyrood inquiry, the former First Minister said the evidence "supports a deliberate, prolonged, malicious and concerted effort amongst a range of individuals within the Scottish Government and the SNP." Mr Salmond, who will appear before the inquiry on Wednesday, said the "inescapable conclusion" was that they had tried to remove him from public life and claimed they would have succeeded if not for the court system. Among those he named were Peter Murrell, the SNP's chief executive and Ms Sturgeon's husband, and Liz Lloyd, her chief of staff. They also included Ian McCann, the party's compliance officer, and Sue Ruddick, its chief operating officer. However, he said there were others that for legal reasons he was not permitted to identify.