Ahold Delhaize Postpones IPO for Dutch Online Unit Bol.com

April Roach
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Ahold Delhaize NV raised its forecast for the year as it weathered soaring inflation, but pulled plans to publicly list its Dutch e-commerce unit Bol.com due to volatile equity market conditions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Stop & Shop owner said it now expects underlying earnings per share to grow at a mid-single-digit rate this fiscal year relative to 2021 as customers continue to head to its stores despite rising prices. It previously only expected to match 2021 growth levels. Ahold also raised its free cash flow guidance and said it still expects its adjusted operating margin to be at least 4% this year.

Shares rose as much as 6%, the biggest gain since Aug. 5 2020, and were trading up 5% as of 9.03 a.m. local time.

Although the retailer has pulled the initial public offering of its online Bol.com unit it could pursue the plan at a later date “when equity market conditions are more conducive,” according to comments published with its Wednesday earnings report.

Bol.com was founded in 1999 as Europe’s first online bookstore. Ahold bought it in 2012 and it is now the largest online retail platform in the Benelux region and has expanded to selling general merchandise products.

Ahold proposed a sub-IPO last year that would have offered a small stake in Bol.com on Euronext Amsterdam with the grocer retaining significant control in the long-term.

Tough market conditions recently led to file-sharing platform WeTransfer withdrawing plans to float in Amsterdam and Dutch consumer-electronics retailer Coolblue NV also scrapped a planned listing in the Dutch capital, citing uncertainty among investors.

“We’re absolutely convinced in Bol as a strong future-focused brand for us,” said Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight in an interview. “We’ve got market share gains again in the quarter and we’re firmly committed to crystallizing the value of the brand but right now the market conditions just don’t support it.”

She added the company has identified a “more flexible” investment plan to support Bol’s future growth and the unit will continue to grow faster than the market going forward.

For the group, Ahold reported adjusted operating profit for the second-quarter of 880 million euros, which was better than expected. Revenue from online orders rose to just over 2 billion euros in the quarter from 1.81 billion euros at the same time last year.

Like many grocers battling the worst inflation in decades, Ahold has raised prices this year but according to Knight, price hikes across all of Ahold’s markets are lower than overall inflation rates.

The company’s margin was more “resilient” than expected, according to Bernstein analyst William Woods. Bernstein said the “strong set of results” and pulled IPO should be received positively, given the lower valuation as well as the grocer’s need to prioritize free cash flow along with buybacks.

(Updates with shares in the third paragraph and further details throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ahold Delhaize lifts guidance following resilient performance

    Royal Ahold made a net profit for the quarter of 603 million euros ($615.9 million), compared with EUR540 million for the year-earlier period.

  • E.ON backs 2022 view

    E.ON backed guidance for the full year and reaffirmed its targets through 2026, including the dividend policy.

  • Shares slip, dollar steady as investors await inflation data

    Stocks trembled on Wednesday while major currencies held steady as investors were reluctant to place bets ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data that could point to the Federal Reserve's appetite for more aggressive rate increases. The market is pricing in a 69.5% chance of a 75 bps rate increase at the Fed's next meeting. Economists polled by Reuters expect the CPI to show year-on-year headline inflation of 8.7%, far above the Fed's target of 2% but down from last month's red-hot 9.1%.

  • South Africa's DataProphet closes $10M to scale its AI-as-a-service platform for manufacturers

    Manufacturing plants or factories take raw material inputs and add value through a sequence of unit processes before shipping a product. Employees hired to keep these processes in check can make mistakes; thus, such factories also rely on software to evaluate their experiences, change parameters if needed and ensure that the car reaches the end-of-line as high quality as possible. DataProphet is one such company.

  • Demand for FX derivatives jumps as central banks prep rate rises- CME Group

    Demand for currency derivatives has shot up this year, data from CME Group showed on Wednesday, in a sign investors are positioning for hefty interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other big central banks. "Open interest" -- the number of outstanding futures and options -- was at $272.5 billion at the end of July, up 8.8% year-on-year, according to CME, the world's largest financial derivatives exchange. Large open interest positions reached a record high of 1,312 contracts in May, easing to 1,192 in July, CME said in a release seen by Reuters.

  • Stock Futures Waver Ahead of Inflation Data

    U.S. stock futures were mostly flat ahead of inflation figures that will be closely watched for clues about the Federal Reserve’s plans for interest rates.

  • Supermarket retailer Ahold shelves plan to spin off Bol.com

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Supermarket major Ahold Delhaize said on Wednesday it was postponing plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of its non-food retailer, Bol.com, because of unfavourable market conditions. The group had planned to list Bol.com in the second half of the year, but said in a quarterly earnings statement it had decided to suspend this, adding that it would revisit the plans when equity market conditions are "more conducive". Ahold said total second-quarter group sales increased 15% to 21.4 billion euros ($21.85 billion), in line with an average company-compiled analyst consensus.

  • UK Credit Deemed Cheap by Investors Who Say Worst Is Priced In

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are scouring the wreckage of the UK bond market for bargains, wagering the worst selloff since the global financial crisis has run too far.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughBy Jun

  • Oil slips as U.S. crude stockpiles rise, eyes on U.S. inflation data

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday ahead of a key U.S. report on inflation and after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week, signaling a potential hiccup in demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell as much as $1.13 to $89.37. "The oil price and the Asian market all showed a weak trend," said Leon Li, a Shanghai-based analyst at CMC Markets, adding that market uncertainty over U.S. July inflation data "limits the rebound of oil prices today."

  • Wind turbine maker Vestas Q2 hit by higher costs

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Wind turbine maker Vestas on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected second-quarter operating loss hit by higher costs. Heightened competition, supply disruptions due to the pandemic and soaring metals prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine have made it difficult for wind turbine makers to churn out positive margins, despite being more in demand than ever. The Danish firm reported a loss of 182 million euros in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items, wider than the loss of 143 million forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

  • Aviva plans further capital return as H1 profit rises

    British insurer Aviva said on Wednesday it planned to give more money back to shareholders as it posted a better-than-expected 14% rise in first-half operating profit, helped by strong performance in commercial lines. Aviva, which has major businesses in Britain, Canada and Ireland, is under pressure from activist investor Cevian Capital, a holder of 6% of the insurer's shares, to boost investor payouts. Aviva has already given 4.75 billion pounds ($5.73 billion)back to shareholders after raising 7.5 billion pounds following a string of disposals around the globe since Amanda Blanc was appointed chief executive in July 2020.

  • People fall behind on energy bills before huge rise

    Six million UK households owe over £200 to energy suppliers, according to a survey.

  • Historic Drought Threatens to Cripple European Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- In the midst of an arid summer that set heat records across Europe, the continent’s rivers are evaporating.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughThe Rhine — a pillar of the German, Dutch and Sw

  • Toshiba logs surprise quarterly operating loss on higher materials costs

    Toshiba Corp on Wednesday posted an unexpected operating loss in the April-June first quarter as it grappled with a global chip shortage and a sharp rise in costs for raw materials. Higher material and logistics costs pushed down its operating earnings by 9.4 billion yen, while a chip shortage had a negative impact of about 3 billion yen, the company said. Bain Capital, CVC Capital Partners and Brookfield Asset Management as well as a consortium involving state-backed Japan Investment Corp and private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners have been selected by Toshiba to proceed to a second bidding round.

  • Brazil's Itau Unibanco beats profit expectations, raises loan forecast

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Itau Unibanco on Monday beat profit expectations and substantially raised its loan growth forecast for this year even as it boosted provisioning for bad credits, reflecting higher Brazilian interest rates. Brazil's largest lender said second-quarter recurring net profit rose 17.4% from the previous year to 7.67 billion reais ($1.50 billion), beating analyst expectations of 7.48 billion reais, as compiled by Refinitiv. The bank also said its loan book is likely to grow between 15.5% and 17.5% this year, above a previous estimate of 9%-12%.

  • Elon Musk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla Stock, Leaving Investors to Wonder What’s Next

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold billions worth of shares in his electric-vehicle company over the past three trading days. Investors will be asking what comes next.

  • Hawaii man, 75, accused of stabbing California teen 59 times in 1982

    A 75-year-old Hawaii man was accused Tuesday of the brutal rape and murder of a California teenager, four decades after her body was found by a cinder block

  • iPhone Maker Foxconn Profit Beats, Easing Supply-Chain Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the maker of most of the world’s iPhones, posted a profit that beat estimates as demand for its cloud products helped it weather supply-chain snarls and sluggish smartphone demand.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Musk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk offloaded $6.9 billion of stock in Tesla Inc., the billionaire’s biggest sale on record, saying he wanted to avoid a last-minute selloff of the electric-car maker’s shares in the event he is forced to go ahead with his aborted deal to buy Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring