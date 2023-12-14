Ahoy! Pensacola's Krewe of Lafitte hopes to fill Pirate Ship for Manna

Listen up landlubbers. The hearty mates from the Krewe of Lafitte are asking for food donations to fill up one of their pirate ships that's come ashore. But, aargh, no hard tack! They want vegetables and fruits and healthy foods rich in vitamins. Got to fight off scurvy! It's a real pirate problem.

The Krewe of Lafitte is hosting its fourth annual "Fill the Pirate Ship for Manna" − a benefit for Manna Food Pantries − from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Astro Lincoln, 6350 Pensacola Boulevard. The Krewe of more than 250 men will have one of its fleet's ships on site and krewe members, in full regalia, will help offload donations. (They are also accepting financial contributions that will help provide food assistance to children, senior citizens, veterans, families and individuals in need in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties through Manna’s pantry and community programs.)

Manna’s most-needed food items are:

Canned Fruit in 100% Juice (20 oz. and smaller)

Canned Mixed Vegetables (16 oz. and smaller)

Chicken and Tuna (canned and pouches)

Oatmeal (boxes of single-serve packets)

Peanut Butter (1 lb. jars and individual cups)

Microwaveable Dinners

Canned beans

To ensure food safety, Manna cannot accept any rusty or unlabeled cans, perishable items, homemade items, noncommercial canned or packaged goods, alcoholic beverages, or items that have been used or opened.

This year, Manna has given food to more than 86,000 people in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties − and 55 percent of those were children, said DeDe Flounlacker, Manna's executive director.

"About 95 percent of the food we distribute comes from donations − from people like you and me and so many in the community'' said Flounlacker, who has led Manna for 12 years. "We're packing the healthiest meals we can to provide to people in need. It's challenging right now for everyone. You can see the cost of food rising and continue to rise and it's a real strain on budgets. A lot of folks are working paycheck to paycheck."

Keith Carson, the krewe's 1st vice president, said the food drive is part of the group's mission.

"When we started (1954), it was just to have fun,'' he said. "But to continue we knew we had to make a difference in our community, help in our community − not the whole world − just right here in the community we all live in."

In the three previous "Fill the Pirate Ship for Manna" events, the Krewe of Lafitte took in more than eight tons of food combined.

The "Fill the Pirate Ship for Manna" is just one of the krewe's community endeavors, including the annual Pirates for Prostates Golf Tournament each spring.

If you can't make it to Friday's event, or suffer from thalassoharpaxophobia − fear of pirates − you can make financial donations directly to Manna at Manna Food Pantries (mannahelps.org) or by donating food at Manna's main pantry at 3030 N. E St.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Krewe of Lafitte hopes to fill Pirate Ship for Manna